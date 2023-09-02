10 Tough Signs Your Boyfriend Is Testing You

Are you constantly wondering whether your boyfriend is testing you or not? Do you feel like you’re walking on eggshells around him? It’s normal to doubt your relationship, primarily if your partner is exhibiting certain behaviors that make you feel like he is testing you. We will discuss ten rigid signs that your boyfriend is evaluating you and what you can do about it.

1. He is always trying to catch you in a lie

If your boyfriend constantly accuses you of lying, even when you’re telling the truth, it’s a sign that he’s testing you. He might be trying to see if you’ll admit to something you didn’t do or catch you in a lie to see how you’ll react.

2. He constantly questions your actions and motives

If your boyfriend regularly questions your actions and motives, it could be a sign that he’s testing you. He might be trying to see if you’ll change your behavior based on his reactions or if you’ll continue to act independently.

3. He makes you feel guilty about your choices

If your boyfriend makes you feel guilty about your preferences, it’s a sign that he’s testing you. He might be trying to see if you’ll change your mind or behavior based on his disapproval.

4. He gives you mixed signals

If your boyfriend gives you mixed signals, it could be a sign that he’s testing you. He might be trying to see if you’ll interpret his behavior in a certain way or if you’ll react to his inconsistent actions.

5. He doesn’t prioritize your needs and wants

If your boyfriend doesn’t prioritize your needs and wants, it’s a sign that he’s testing you. He might be trying to see if you’ll tolerate being put second or if you’ll speak up for yourself.

6. He tests your patience by being unresponsive

If your boyfriend tests your patience by being unresponsive, it’s a sign that he is examining you. He might be trying to see if you’ll become anxious or upset when he doesn’t respond.

7. He uses silence as punishment

If your boyfriend uses the silent treatment as punishment, it’s a sign that he’s testing you. He might be trying to see if you’ll apologize or try to make amends to end the silence.

8. He compares you to other women

If your boyfriend reaches you to other women, it’s a sign that he’s testing you. He might be trying to see if you’ll become jealous or insecure when he mentions other women.

9. He tries to control your behavior and decisions

If your boyfriend tries to control your behavior and decisions, it’s a sign that he’s testing you. He might be trying to see if you’ll give in to his demands or if you’ll stand up for yourself.

10. He undermines your confidence

If your boyfriend undermines your self-reliance, it’s a sign that he’s testing you. He might be trying to see if you’ll believe in yourself or if you’ll rely on his opinion.

What you can do about it

Suppose you’re experiencing any of these signs. In that case, it’s essential to communicate with your boyfriend and express how his behavior makes you feel. He may be unaware of how his actions affect you, and a conversation can help clarify things.

However, suppose you’ve already tried to communicate, and your boyfriend is still testing you. In that case, it might indicate that the relationship isn’t healthy. Testing behavior can be a sign of manipulation and control, and it’s essential to prioritize your well-being.

Remember, you deserve to be in a relationship where you feel respected and valued. Don’t tolerate behavior that makes you think otherwise.

It is essential to pay attention to the signs that your boyfriend may be testing you. These behaviors can be challenging, whether he’s becoming distant, overly critical, or controlling. It will negatively impact your emotional well-being. By recognizing these signs and addressing them with your partner, you can work towards building a stronger and more trusting relationship. Remember to communicate openly and honestly with your partner, set boundaries, and prioritize your needs. If the partnership is causing significant distress, don’t be afraid to seek professional help or end the relationship altogether. Ultimately, a healthy relationship comprises trust, respect, and open communication, and it’s essential to prioritize your well-being above all else.

Photo credit: Mason Hassoun on Unsplash