12 Warning Signs Your Dates with Beautiful Women Won’t End Well

Doesn’t it feel amazing to connect with a dating app match?

You think they are a good fit.

You don’t waste any time. The woman accepts your invitation. But you see the signs; there won’t be a second date.

It’s not always your fault. When it is yours, though, these are the reasons.

#1. You lied.

Not all men like filters and makeup. They say it allows women to push the truth about how they look. Stating an incorrect height on your dating profile is also a lie. Plus, a red flag about your fibbing habits.

#2. Too women many in rotation

You are single. Of course, you deserve options, and it makes you less needy. But don’t bring all your dates to one venue unless you know your server minds their business.

Don’t the shady about it. People often want to turn their phone face down or put their device on vibrate. King, this move is simple to see through. Go to settings and turn your notifications off. Limit the number of female friends you entertain. And don’t ask the woman you’re dating, “are you seeing anyone?” if you are afraid to give an honest reply.

#3. You let this ruin the night.

Women love to test and tease men. Whatever the reason she did it, the critical point is you have failed. Don’t let a woman’s jokes about your shortness destroy your confidence and the potential connection.

#4. You waited too long.

Avoid setting dates too far into the future. If a woman wants to change her single status, chances are she talks to other men. They will ask her out faster, and their dates may go well. You risk the meet-up never happening because she found someone else. Quit conversing with ladies if you don’t have time to see them.

#5. You only had one event planned.

I’ve written about having a backup plan before. It’s true; you need one. Have a fallback plan if the lady cancels on you. It helps you be more understanding and empathic to her postponing reason. I am saying alternative activities make going off on her less likely. Why? Because the date was not the only exciting event; you had arranged all week.

#6. Don’t brag.

Many women are afraid to mention their success. They also secretly resent people who aren’t afraid to speak of their achievements. Be humble.

#7. You don’t have a purpose.

Unemployment is okay. Living under your parent’s roof is understandable. What isn’t great? It is you not having an exit strategy from your situation. If you want her to see you as more, have a purpose. Be specific. Avoid general titles, like entrepreneur or writer. Clarify questions such as:

What is your niche?

Who does your business help?

Where do you write or market your skill set?

How long do you think it will take to be financially free of your parents?

All these details make her more willing to grow with you emotionally and financially.

#8. Talking too much

We all know a footballer who hogs the ball. Remember how upsetting it is to watch on television. Don’t be that guy. Conversations are like tennis. Keep passing the mic back and forth.

#9. Projecting statements

You don’t have to say what you think about all women. It’s not your date’s responsibility to change your beliefs. Acknowledge the lady in front of you and her behavior. This practice prevents you from saying offense, polarizing statements, “all women are the same.” aloud.

#10. Unsure about what you want

Women aren’t the only ones with an ideal partner in mind. But if you don’t date often, disappointment is natural. The female in front of you doesn’t live up to the one in your head. Comparison prevents you from getting dating experience. Ignore the imaginary woman in your thought. Gain love experiences and figure out what you want.

#11. You didn’t connect over anything.

Opposites attract. But a mutual talking point makes the first date awkwardness stop. It could be anything like a topic, childhood memories, or opinions on an issue. If you are going back and forth on a subject (happily), build on it. Or else you sink back into quietness, and the no-second date writing is on the wall.

#12. You don’t end the first date well.

Dating app conversations leads to meetings. And date endings should also progress the union along. Prepare your date closure early. You can be any of these guys, the one who:

Calls and make plans.

Aims to have a kiss or sex on the first date.

Have second date details ready.

