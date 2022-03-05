Half Way Through the 30 Days Challenge

15 Articles in 15 Days. That’s a lot of articles. Things have gotten tougher, as I am approaching my midterms examination. I hope to keep up this pace as the next two weeks will be pretty busy for me. Regardless, it has been a fulfilling journey thus far. Writing an article a day and then seeing it being published by publications feels great.

Is that how content creators feel?

Narrowing of Topics

Because of the sheer volume of articles that I need to produce within a limited amount of time, I realized that there are a couple of topics that I prefer. I like writing about finance as well as articles like this, where I simply write based on how I am feeling. These topics are fun to produce and I enjoy writing them very much.

With that being said, I also realized that there are a couple of topics that did particularly well. I am witnessing a trend, but it is too early to say yet. I shall continue to write and see if that trend is right! And maybe release an article about that as well.

Why Writing More is Good

Producing lots of content allow you to see what your audience is interested in as well as what you’re interested in. You have a larger set of data to work with and analyze. Hence, it is more likely to be more accurate. This helps you to calibrate what to write in the future as well! If you’re after the growth, then it may be good to pick up trending topics and stick to them.

Moving towards the 30th Day

It will get tougher. Even though I mentioned here that I had more ideas writing more, I am also experiencing some sort of fatigue as well. Some days I love the feeling of writing. But others I find it slightly troublesome.

Don’t like ads? Become a supporter and enjoy The Good Men Project ad free

Regardless, a commitment is a commitment and I am going to finish it before giving my comments.

See you in 15 days!

—

This post was previously published on Change Becomes You.

***

Join The Good Men Project as a Premium Member today.

All Premium Members get to view The Good Men Project with NO ADS.

A $50 annual membership gives you an all access pass. You can be a part of every call, group, class and community.

A $25 annual membership gives you access to one class, one Social Interest group and our online communities.

A $12 annual membership gives you access to our Friday calls with the publisher, our online community.

Register New Account

Log in if you wish to renew an existing subscription. Username Email First Name Last Name Password Password Again Choose your subscription level Yearly - $50.00 - 1 Year

Monthly - $6.99 - 1 Month Credit / Debit Card PayPal Choose Your Payment Method Auto Renew Subscribe to The Good Men Project Daily Newsletter our Terms of Service which can be found here.



Need more info? A complete list of benefits is here.

—

Photo credit: Unsplash