We are the only international conversation about the changing roles of men in the 21st century.

15 Articles in 15 Days

15 Articles in 15 Days

Half-way there.

by Leave a Comment

 

Half Way Through the 30 Days Challenge

15 Articles in 15 Days. That’s a lot of articles. Things have gotten tougher, as I am approaching my midterms examination. I hope to keep up this pace as the next two weeks will be pretty busy for me. Regardless, it has been a fulfilling journey thus far. Writing an article a day and then seeing it being published by publications feels great.

Is that how content creators feel?

Narrowing of Topics

Because of the sheer volume of articles that I need to produce within a limited amount of time, I realized that there are a couple of topics that I prefer. I like writing about finance as well as articles like this, where I simply write based on how I am feeling. These topics are fun to produce and I enjoy writing them very much.

With that being said, I also realized that there are a couple of topics that did particularly well. I am witnessing a trend, but it is too early to say yet. I shall continue to write and see if that trend is right! And maybe release an article about that as well.

Why Writing More is Good

Producing lots of content allow you to see what your audience is interested in as well as what you’re interested in. You have a larger set of data to work with and analyze. Hence, it is more likely to be more accurate. This helps you to calibrate what to write in the future as well! If you’re after the growth, then it may be good to pick up trending topics and stick to them.

Moving towards the 30th Day

It will get tougher. Even though I mentioned here that I had more ideas writing more, I am also experiencing some sort of fatigue as well. Some days I love the feeling of writing. But others I find it slightly troublesome.

Regardless, a commitment is a commitment and I am going to finish it before giving my comments.

See you in 15 days!

This post was previously published on Change Becomes You.

***

Photo credit: Unsplash

 

bilingual 🌏

