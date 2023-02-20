15 Behaviors You Should Never Tolerate in a Relationship

We all have a strong inner desire to connect with other people because love is an essential component of well-being.

Open and sincere communication is necessary for love to function. On the other hand, some things in a relationship should never be tolerated.

We all naturally have varying tolerance levels. This indicates that while others may not be able to forgive certain things, some of us frequently can. We all require human dignity and respect regardless of what we are willing to accept.

In a relationship, certain common mistakes can’t be fixed, so keep an eye out for them.

…

It doesn’t matter what culture or background you come from when it comes to inappropriate behavior in a relationship. There are small differences, but ultimately, we are all human beings with similar needs and problems to deal with daily. Therefore, if you want to be happy, make sure you are aware of this list of things that you should never tolerate in a relationship.

…

1. Physical abuse.

Can sneak up on you because couples rarely hit each other from the start. Things frequently escalate to the point where they constitute unacceptable behavior in a relationship following an initial shove or slap.

Sadly, a lot of people stay with those partners, even though this is one of the most important things you should never allow yourself to be with. Why do individuals stay? Complex reasons include anxiety, low self-esteem, and a lack of supportive friends.

Additionally, the abusive partner frequently turns on the charm and makes amazing excuses after a brief period of abuse. When you don’t have anyone to talk to, they can be so good at this that you start to doubt yourself.

Don’t be afraid to call your local domestic violence helpline if this sounds like you.

2. Laying of insults.

Physical and emotional abuse aren’t the only things to avoid in a relationship. Insulting you and generally undervaluing you are two examples of more subtle forms of mental and emotional abuse. In either case, it damages your self-esteem, leads to self-doubt, and causes you to become overly emotional.

Don’t like ads? Become a supporter and enjoy The Good Men Project ad free

3. Neglecting boundaries and needs.

Trust, respect and mutual understanding are the building blocks of great relationships. Because of this, you should never allow someone to purposefully disregard your needs and boundaries in a relationship.

In terms of how you want to be treated and met, boundaries are guidelines. If you don’t address this, it will harm your mental health and eventually lead to resentment and even burnout. We all instinctively know that you should never allow these things to happen in a relationship.

4. Never apologize.

We’ve all known people who believe they are the center of the universe. So much so that whenever something goes wrong, it always happens to someone else. Because it will slowly undermine any self-esteem you may have, this should never be tolerated in a relationship.

5. Control and manipulation.

Is your partner the one who tells you what to do, who to see, and what to wear? Do you ever have the impression that you engage in activities, perhaps hobbies, when you would rather engage in something else?

It’s not always easy to spot manipulation, but you’ll know deep down that something is wrong and that you shouldn’t let it happen in a relationship. Sometimes, people use guilt or withdrawal to control or manipulate others. After you give them what they want, they “reward” you with their so-called loving presence.

6. Obsessive jealousy.

Nobody wants to be in a relationship with a mother who is too protective of her children. Jealousy is one of the most unattractive emotions and should never be tolerated in a relationship.

Naturally, every human being experiences times of insecurity. Regardless, you need to ask yourself questions if, for instance, your partner cannot openly communicate with you and calls you ten times while you are out with friends.

7. Irrational comparisons.

We all have times in our lives when we doubt ourselves. The worst thing is when your partner criticizes you for those things by comparing you to other men or women. After all, your partner is supposed to love you regardless of or in response to your flaws.

If they’re acting oppositely, they might be using you for something else.

8. Neglect and demeaning statements.

These are things that should never be tolerated in a relationship. After all, what’s the point of the relationship if that’s the case? In essence, a partner who cares about you and loves you won’t say mean things to you about your job, goals, family, or anything else.

9. Shaming.

Disrespect is unacceptable. It’s that easy, especially when you’re judged and criticized for your appearance or character. Nobody, not even the person who makes you feel bad, is perfect. In the end, respect means accepting yourself without making you into a different person.

10. Gaslighting.

Any kind of manipulation, including gaslighting, is unforgivable in a relationship. In this case of gaslighting, your partners lie so much and deny doing anything wrong that you question your reality. You must speak with a therapist if you want specific examples.

11. Breaking your trust.

Cheating is on most lists of things you should never do in a relationship. However, life is not always straightforward, and there are times when we contribute to the issue. Because of this, the overarching word “trust” is essential.

Additionally, cheating is not the only way to violate your trust. It could be behind your back slandering you or failing to keep promises without good reason. Make sure you and your partner are aware of the things that are non-negotiable for you. There is a fine line between trust and forgiveness. If you don’t, you’ll get into bad habits that you shouldn’t have in a relationship.

12. Making excuses for their regular partner’s absence from your work activities? They may be absent when you’re working.

You have a big clue if you keep making excuses for their absence or any other behavior toward your friends. You should never allow your partner to neglect you in a relationship. If you don’t, you might as well be by yourself.

13. Lying.

Relationships that last a lifetime are built on trust and honesty. You will have a difficult time moving forward if lying becomes the norm.

Both of you won’t know who you are or what reality means before you knew it.

…

In conclusion.

No one wishes to be taken advantage of or abused in a relationship. Unfortunately, many of us end up with unhealthy partners at some point. Be honest with yourself and go over this list of things that you should never allow in a relationship.

Don’t like ads? Become a supporter and enjoy The Good Men Project ad free

Talk to your partner if any of these behaviors sound familiar to you to help you let go of any guilt you may be experiencing. Second, when it comes to the relationship, do what is best for you. To build a long-term, mutually respectful partnership, you need to prioritize yourself.

…

Thanks for the read!

Not a Medium member yet? Consider joining through my referral link. At a $5 subscription fee per month. With that, you will have unlimited access to all my stories and those of other writers on Medium.

REFERENCES:

https://timesofindia.indiatimes.com/life-style/relationships/love-sex/things-you-should-never-tolerate-in-a-relationship/photostory/84018139.cms

https://www.divorcestrategiesnw.com/2020/05/toxic-behaviors-you-should-never-tolerate/

—

This post was previously published on medium.com.

***