15 People Share Why They Cheated on Their Partners

By Martha A. Lavallie

Relationships, often described as a journey, can be a winding road filled with unexpected twists. At times, people stumble, succumbing to the complexities of human emotions.

In this candid exploration, individuals who have faced the moral dilemma of infidelity bravely share their stories.

1. The Accused Becomes the Culprit

“I cheated in an LTR once. I was constantly being accused of it, and constantly defending myself and trying to prove my fidelity. When the chance came to cheat, I thought, “Well, I’m being punished for nothing. Might as well do something to deserve it.”

Later on, I found out he had been cheating on me, which was one reason that led to our break-up. It was a messed-up relationship all around.”

Accusations morph into reality in a relationship lacking trust. The constant scrutiny pushes one into the feared act of infidelity, highlighting the self-fulfilling prophecy of distrust.

2. A Cycle of Resentment

“He cheated on me. I forgave him. He promised to change and I gave him a chance. He didn’t change. So I went out and cheated out of resentment. Then I regretted it deeply and broke up with him without telling him that I had cheated. I still regret cheating though.”

Resentment breeds a vicious cycle of betrayal. Forgiveness without change fosters anger, leading to revenge through infidelity, showcasing the destructive power of unresolved issues.

3. Seeking Validation Outside the Marriage

Neglect within marriage fosters a desperate search for external validation. The journey of self-justification ends in betrayal, underlining the critical role of mutual appreciation in relationships.

4. The Emotional Cheater

“Personally, to answer the question truthfully, I have never physically cheated, but have emotionally cheated and emotionally cheating is as bad and betraying as physical cheating. I 100% regret it and have learned my lesson the hard way.”

Monotony drives one to seek emotional exhilaration elsewhere. This warns against the overlooked yet harmful potential of emotional infidelity in eroding relationship foundations.

5. A Tale of Poor Communication and Emotional Hurt

“We both cheated because of poor communication and emotional hurt. We loved each other at the times we cheated, but we both felt that the other person was hurting us unjustly.”

Communication gaps and emotional wounds pave the way for mutual betrayal. Despite the hurt, this story is hopeful, emphasizing the healing power of open dialogue in relationships.

6. The Online Distraction

“I’ve never had a lot of confidence. So calling me stupid, freaking out about little stupid things, and threatening divorce nearly every day (including the day after we were married) took its toll on me.

I met someone online and we talked a lot. We never thought of each other as more than friends but there were some lewd pictures swapped as well as inappropriate conversations. At this point, I’d just like to say that it was still cheating even though I didn’t sleep with anyone. It’s in the betrayal.

She was distracting me from my problems and I was distracting her from her relationship problems with her ex. I remember lying to myself about the situation. I’d tell myself that I was helping her clear her head off the other guy. The fact was that it felt perfect to be wanted for once.”

In a turbulent marriage, virtual spaces offer an escape. This narrative explores the blurred boundaries of online interactions and the slippery slope to betrayal.

7. Breaking Free from an Abusive Relationship

“Friend said he had something to tell me and confessed that he loved me. This was done on webcam and I confessed that I felt the same about him and proceeded to tell him every reason as to why he shouldn’t care about me. Friend ignored them and we talked until the sun came up. Somewhere along the line the topic had turned to sex and things got as dirty as text and a webcam can get.”

Emerging from an abusive relationship, one finds solace and affection elsewhere. This account illustrates the transformative power of kindness and the courage to seek happiness anew.

8. The Dilemma of Unmet Needs

“I’m thinking of doing it. Why? Because my wife just doesn’t want [intimacy] anymore and it’s been 13 years without [it]. I was hoping that things would change but I realize they won’t. The rest of the relationship is good but for this one area.”

A long marriage devoid of intimacy sparks contemplation of infidelity. This brings to light the heart-wrenching choices one faces when needs remain unfulfilled over the years.

9. Starting Afresh

“Before I did anything with her physically I let my wife know I wanted out of the marriage. She’d known for months I was very unhappy, and I’d begged her that things had to change otherwise I couldn’t do it anymore. It wasn’t a case of a met a girl and then dropped all this on my former wife – for 6 months prior she knew how severe things were. After I told her I wanted out and was ending it I then started seeing the new girl. I’m not proud of a lot of things and I know I’m not the best guy in the world for what I did. I am happy that I tried as hard as possible not to lie or lead anyone on – and that I ended one thing before completely entering something else.”

After enduring emotional distance, a fresh start beckons with a new connection. This story celebrates the bravery in pursuing happiness, even if it means ending a long-term relationship.

10. A Marriage Marred by Trauma

“My husband has serious intimacy and sexual problems which made him very uncomfortable with any physical contact and even more uncomfortable with [intimacy]. It was usually bad, and physical contact apart from [intimacy] was nearly non-existent and awkward when it did occur. We both came from very abusive childhoods. I became hyper-sexual while his abuse led him to have extreme shame and guilt around sex. The lack of sexual compatibility took a toll along with both our dysfunctions and PTSD. We would trigger each other and the relationship was extremely destructive. He was emotionally abusive for years while making me think it was my fault. I did damage as well, but not to the extent that he did. I was very dependent emotionally and financially, so I felt it was impossible for me to leave. I cheated twice, about 10 years apart.”

The dynamics were complex in a marriage where both partners had abusive childhoods. Despite connecting emotionally, the lack of sexual harmony and the emotional and financial dependencies led to infidelity.

11. Neglect and the Search for Connection

“I cheated because my wife had nothing to do with me except when my paycheck came in so she could spend it. She would refuse to touch me most days or talk to me cause she was busy with work or friends. I was in Afghanistan and she was one of the few people I could talk to. Then I met someone who actually would talk to me and showed me an interest in me at a personal level. We never did anything other than [intimate] chat but I felt better about myself.”

Amid neglect, a distant connection offers solace. Sometimes people find comfort, attention, and understanding, even from miles away.

12. Breaking Free from a Cold Relationship

“She completely changed on me. We could be in the same room for hours without her even acknowledging I was there. The [intimacy] was scripted. I begged for her to even hold my hand once in a while but it fell on deaf ears. I later found out she was having an affair before I started mine. That explained her complete change in our marriage. I HATED the fact I was cheating but I needed some form of human contact I was denied by my ex-wife.”

When love turns cold, and the home no longer feels welcoming, one finds themselves yearning for warmth elsewhere. A hard, detached relationship will find liberation and a fresh start in the arms of another, showcasing the transformative power of affection and understanding.

13. The Boredom-Driven Affair

Stagnation in a relationship can sometimes drive individuals to seek excitement outside the bond. Boredom can foster a craving for new excitement, leading to an affair driven by the thrill of the new yet accompanied by a deep sense of regret and self-realization.

14. A Mistake Born Out of Confusion

“Honestly, I still don’t know why, it wasn’t anything to do with her or the relationship, I was just a complete tosspot. It happened on holiday and I told her when I got home. We split up for a few months then tried the relationship again. We dated on and off for three years after that but it was never going to work after that as much as we tried. I lost the only thing that mattered to me and still beat myself up. At least I know she’s happy now and I’m just about moving on from it.”

Sometimes, the confusion and the yearning for fresh experiences can lead to mistakes that have lasting repercussions.

15. A Cycle of Cheating in a College Relationship

“I cheated in EVERY relationship I ever had before I met my current fiance. I am relatively young, so I always chalked it up to the relationships not being “real” (even though they were serious). I was also not getting what I needed sexually; for some reason, my partners always ended up being much less experienced than I, and the [intimacy] was lackluster/rife with guilt. The guilt of cheating ate at me for a while, but I eventually convinced myself that I was a broken person who would never love anyone wholly and properly.”

Young love, especially during college years, can be tumultuous, marked by emotional ups and downs. A college relationship can go through a complex cycle of betrayal, with both partners straying at different points, illustrating the inevitable impact of infidelity on young love.

Gender and Age Dynamics in Infidelity

According to a survey conducted by the Institute for Family Studies (IFS) between 2010 and 2016, men are generally more likely to cheat than women, with 20% of men and 13% of women admitting to having sex with someone other than their partner while married.

Interestingly, the data reveals variations in infidelity rates across different age groups.

The Role of Technology In Modern Infidelity

Platforms like Tinder have become a hotspot for individuals in committed relationships to seek extramarital relationships.

Studies indicate that a significant portion of Tinder users are in committed relationships, with 42% in the US and 6% in the Netherlands admitting to using the app despite being in a relationship.

Confession Timelines: When Do Cheaters Come Clean?

A 2021 poll by the Health Testing Centers sought to understand the timelines within which individuals confessed to their partners after cheating. The data revealed that nearly half of the respondents (47.7%) admitted within a week of the infidelity, while 25.7% took six months or longer.

Healing After Infidelity: Is it Possible?

Healing is indeed possible, though not without its challenges. The initial step in this journey is to steer clear of self-blame, recognizing that the reasons behind infidelity often involve a complex interplay of factors. Therapy can be a vital tool in this phase, providing a haven for open dialogue and understanding and helping individuals navigate their traumas and the underlying issues that contributed to the breach of trust.

Personal well-being should be a focal point during the healing process. It entails nurturing oneself, pursuing individual happiness, and learning to forgive oneself. Rebuilding trust is a gradual endeavor, necessitating time, patience, and transparent communication.

Despite the arduous journey, many couples find a deeper connection and stronger bond, having weathered the storm together, illustrating that healing is attainable with mutual understanding and concerted effort.

Sources

discreetinvestigations.ca/infidelity-statistics-who-cheats-more-men-or-women/ reddit.com/r/AskReddit/comments/1vn56s/people_who_cheated_on_their_spouse_what_drove_you/

Photo credit: iStock.com