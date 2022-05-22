15 Things Women Only Do With the Men They Love

Women tend to be highly secretive about their feelings for a man.

When a woman is in love with you, you will notice a few changes in her personality. Interestingly, she expects you to identify these signs that she’s deeply in love with you and approach her with a proposal. Sometimes men can just be completely clueless regarding love and romance.

You might assume that a girl is obsessed with you even when she’s not. Well, you might think that a girl only sees you as a friend, even though she’s obsessively in love with you. It’s just part of the natural problems that arise with gender differences.

Learning how to determine if she’s honestly in love with you is a skill that every man needs to learn.

So how do you find out if she’s deeply in love with you?

How do you know if what she has for you is true love?

Read this to the end to learn how to read the signs that indicate she’s deeply in love with you.

Here are the 15 signs to look out for if she is deeply in love with you.

1. She Cares For You Like A Mother

You would know how much she truly loves you based on how she takes care of you.

Her mother instinct makes her do everything to ensure you do not get sick and you stay well.

She serves you as much as she can to accomplish this. She pokes and brings you food, reminds you to take vitamins, and sculpts you when you stay up too late because of online games.

She selflessly and subconsciously does all these for you because she’s deeply in love with you.

2. She Is Willing To Sacrifice For You

A woman who loves you can sacrifice her own needs to help you.

Some girls will do the assignments or projects for you even when they have their works to do. A girl cannot just come out and be doing such things for you without having feelings for you.

If she’s making sacrifices for you, then take that as a sign that she’s deeply in love with you.

3. She’s Kind and Patient No Matter How Annoying You Are

No matter how many headaches you give her she cannot keep herself from being kind to you. Even if she gets mad at you for being stubborn at the end of the day she will soften up to ask how you have been she’s always patient with you because she chooses to see your good side.

This is a good sign that she’s in love with you.

4. She Forgives You Many Times

No matter how many times you hurt her or disappoint her she will always forgive you.

She chooses to forget your failures and gives you a lot of second chances.

Her love is unconditional. So she does not focus on your mistakes and flaws.

5. She Does Not Tolerate Your Bad Behaviors

Despite her love, she will never tolerate your negative behaviors like skipping classes or drinking too much.

It does not matter to her if you are not pleased with her disapproval. What is important to her is that you get rid of those actions or things that can harm you.

She wants you to be a good and upright person because she loves you and wants you to be the best.

6. She Pushes You to Be a Better Person

Photo by Jonathan Borba on Unsplash

She wants to help you be a better version of yourself.

She loves you and wants you to be a responsible citizen so that you can live a peaceful life. This is the reason why she does not tolerate your negative habits.

7. She Encourages and Supports You in Reaching Your Dreams

She wants you to reach your dreams because she wants you to be happy.

She loves you and wants you to be fulfilled and successful as a person. For this reason, she will always encourage you to pursue your goals, especially during times when you are frustrated with yourself. She will do her best to help and support you all the way.

This is indeed a good sign that she’s in love with you.

8. She Stays With You In your Darkest Times

During discouraging times, she’s always there to boost your self-esteem.

She believes that you are a great person and you have a lot of capabilities. She won’t leave you just because you are a mess. She will help you see your worth again and get back on your feet.

She does not leave because she truly has feelings of love for you.

9. She Introduces You To Her Family and Friends

She proudly presents you to them because she wants them to know that you are the man she desires to spend the rest of her life with, this is the biggest step she would ever take in relationships.

If she takes this step and introduces you to her family and friends, then know without question that she is in love with you.

10. She Does Things to Get Closer to Your loved ones

She does not only introduce you to her family and friends. She also eagerly connects to yours.

She loves the people who are dear to you, for this reason, she will do her best to get close to them so that they will accept her entirely as part of your life.

She wants to serve and please them because for her it’s like doing that to you as well.

If she starts to show interest in getting to know your loved ones, take this as a sign that she’s deeply in love with you.

11. She Won’t Take Advantage of You

A woman who truly loves you will be sweet and nice to you whenever she needs something from you.

If she loves you she will be consistent in how she treats you even when you are not doing anything for her.

Also, as much as possible, she will not ask anything from you.

She does not like it when you spend too much for her or you sacrifice your schedules to help her with her needs.

Just like how you do not want her sacrificing for you. She feels the same towards you. It’s a great sign to notice that she’s deeply in love with you.

12. She Won’t Take You For Granted

Moreover, she will make you feel her true love by appreciating everything you do for her.

She does not forget to thank you even for the small things you do for her. She is sensitive to your needs and feelings so she does not waste your efforts.

In addition, she will not embarrass you in front of her friends or anyone else even if you have done something foolish. Even if someone says something unpleasant about you. She will always defend you because she loves you and believes in you.

13. She Prefers Your Company.

Photo by Candice Picard on Unsplash

If she gives more importance to you over others in her life then she’s deeply in love with you and wants to be with you.

When a woman prefers your company, that’s her way of saying she’s deeply in love with you. Also, she will want to spend more time with you.

This is yet another sign that shows she’s deeply in love with you.

If she has no issue spending more time with you, then that’s her way of showing that you are special to her and that she’s deeply in love with you.

14. She Wants To Know Intimate Details About You

If a woman is in love with you, she will show interest in your life.

So if she starts being extremely curious, sincerely and profoundly interested in every aspect of your life, asking about your day, wanting to know everything about your childhood, your family, and things that happened in your life that made you the man you are today.

It’s a very good indication that she’s deeply in love with you.

15. She Does Unexpected, Yet Pleasant Things To Surprise You

It’s in a woman’s nature to want to give to the people she cares about.

If she begins to do things like showing up at your workplace with lunch, buying new meaningful gifts, cooking dinner for you, or helping with your laundry, she is in love with you.

She does whatever she can to make your life as comfortable as possible. She wants to show you that she’s perfectly capable of taking care of you.

A woman who loves you will do everything possible to take care of you.

So if you can feel her sincerity and everything she does for you, then there’s a big possibility that she’s deeply in love with you.

Those are the 15 signs to look out for to know if she’s deeply in love with you.

Now here are the bonus tips.

Here are the two subtle signs she’s deeply in love with you, which men usually miss because it’s hidden.

Tip 1. You will notice a change in her appearance

When a woman is deeply in love with you she will try to enhance her good features when she’s around you so that you will notice her. Looking good and presentable to you becomes a major concern for her.

You will notice a sudden makeover in the way she looks. Her makeup, hairstyle, clothes, and accessories will change.

She will always try to look her best to impress you when she’s around you because she has a deep feeling of love for you.

Tip 2. She looks happier when she’s with you

A woman who is deeply in love with you will look happier when she’s around you even when she’s sad or having a bad day she will become happy and start smiling again when she’s around you.

This is a huge sign she enjoys your company. And it’s a huge indication that she’s deeply in love with you.

Also, she gets shy when she’s around you. She tends to get shy over little things and she will struggle to make direct eye contact with you.

This is a very serious selling to take note of that she’s into you.

—

