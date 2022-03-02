17 Simple Tips To Get Any Guy to Notice You Instantly

We all want someone to notice us, don’t we?

We want that special person to see all of the wonderful things we have to offer.

And while there’s no single surefire way to get someone’s attention, there are definitely certain things you can do to up your chances.

What if I told you there were 17 simple tips that would help get any guy to take notice of you? And not just any guy, but the right guy — the one you’ve been dreaming about.

Well, believe it or not, this is actually possible. All you need is a bit of know-how and some practice. Here are 17 simple tips to help you get any guy to take notice of you right away.

1. Don’t act desperate

I know, I know … this is easier said than done. But there’s nothing more off-putting to a guy than to feel like you’re desperate for his attention or approval. Guys are not attracted to women who chase after them the way that women typically chase after men.

Playing hard to get is a time-honored trick for getting any guy to take notice of you.

Don’t immediately respond to his texts or phone calls. Don’t be too available. Let him miss you and wonder where you are and what you’re doing. This not only makes you more desirable, but it keeps him on his toes and gives him a challenge.

If you make it difficult for him to pin you down, he’ll be intrigued and want to know more about you. And this is exactly what you want: A guy who’s curious and interested in getting to know you better.

2. Be confident (not arrogant)

This is an easy trap to fall into because we all want to appear confident in the eyes of others.

But when we come across as arrogant we turn people off and we don’t get what we want out of that interaction, which is a quality guy who appreciates us for who we are.

Do your best to stay humble and don’t brag about yourself or put yourself on a pedestal.

The most attractive quality you can have is self-confidence and the best way to project this is by speaking like a strong, powerful woman. You will not only command attention but you’ll be showing off your most attractive qualities in the process.

3. Be positive

No one wants to be around someone who’s constantly complaining or negative all the time. You will never get any guy to take notice of you if you’re always talking about how much you hate your job, your boss, and your life in general.

Likewise, it’s not attractive to complain about other people who are bothering you either. A positive outlook is a quality that guys find irresistible.

Look on the bright side and try to find something about your day that you can be happy about. When you’re in a good mood, it’s easier to make others feel good as well.

So turn that frown upside down and let your positive attitude shine through. And if he doesn’t like it? Well, then maybe he wasn’t the right guy for you anyway.

4. Act as though it’s a privilege that he gets to talk to you

It sounds kind of silly, but being a down-to-earth girl is sexy — especially if you’re used to hanging out with people who are all about appearances and name-dropping celebrities.

Guys can tell when a woman is faking her modesty and they can tell even sooner if she believes she’s above them.

So try your best to avoid bragging to him about all the famous people you’ve met or wild adventures that you’ve been on. He won’t be impressed because it will come across as phony.

The fact of the matter is guys don’t care about your big house or the name-brand shoes you own. They care about how funny, smart, and kind you are — because at the end of the day that’s all that really matters.

5. Make yourself available to him but never too available

It can be downright frustrating when someone is always around but won’t give us their time and attention. And we see this happen all the time with guys who spend way too much time playing video games or watching TV rather than going out and meeting women.

Don’t let yourself fall into the trap of being that girl by making sure you’re always busy doing things you enjoy, not sitting around checking your phone for texts.

If he likes you he’ll make the effort to see you and hang out with you. So it’s okay to tell him that your weekends are busy but maybe you guys can grab a drink after work some day.

Don’t let him know that you’re always available. This will only encourage his bad behavior and it will be harder for him to respect you.

Instead, put yourself out there but tell him that you aren’t always free and he’ll see that you’re a real person who isn’t just looking to get her claws into him right away.

6. Stand up straight and tall

Good posture shows that you’re confident and it also makes you look more attractive.

Slouching all over the place is bad for your health, but it can also make you seem insecure and unapproachable. So instead of hunching your shoulders forward or rounding them up toward your ears, stand straight with an open chest and keep your shoulders back.

You don’t have to wear heels either. A pair of comfortable shoes is the best way to go. Your feet will thank you and so will guys who can’t keep their eyes off your chest, no matter how it’s being accentuated.

7. Make eye contact with him longer than usual

When you first meet a guy, you should always smile and say hello.

This is pretty much common sense for all women, but you should also make sure to hold eye contact with him until he looks away first.

Holding his gaze shows that you’re confident and it tells him that you have no problem being the girl who sets the pace in your new relationship.

8. Don’t dress like you’re trying too hard

Don’t get me wrong — looking sexy is great, but dressing like a hoochie mama or a high-priced call girl won’t make guys respect you more. Well, they might want to sleep with you more, but they definitely won’t respect you.

It’s always better to opt for a classy look that is still alluring without being too revealing. You’ll be amazed at how powerful your new feminine wiles will be when paired with this kind of attractive confidence.

9. Be humble and don’t act like you’re above him

There’s nothing worse than a woman who thinks she’s better than everyone else and acts like the world owes her something.

That kind of attitude is off-putting to men because it makes them feel inferior. Instead, you should try to be as humble as possible just like any other normal person would be.

Don’t always have your nose in the air when you’re talking to someone, even if he’s successful or rich. Treat him like you would any other guy and you’ll be surprised at how much his respect for you will grow because he’ll know that there’s nothing to really impress you.

10. Don’t talk about other guys

Whether you’re trying to seduce a new guy or just hook up with an old one, don’t talk about how hot your ex was or brag about all the guys who hit on you.

Even if this makes him jealous and he gets into a fight with his buddies because of it, that won’t be a good thing because it will only make you look bad.

Guys want to feel like they’re the one who’s going to get your attention and affection, so don’t tell him about all the other guys who fell for you. This helps him see that he’s special and gives him a sense of pride that no other guy has been good enough for you until now.

11. Be polite to his family

If he tells you about his problems with his parents or siblings, then it’s important not to blow him off while telling him that everything will be okay after the dust settles.

Instead of just saying that things will get better, offer your support by letting him know that you’re there for him without judgment. That way, he’ll be able to look forward to seeing you again after a bad day and it will give his heart a warm boost of affection whenever things aren’t going so well at home.

12. Make him laugh

If you want to get a guy’s attention, make him laugh. Flirting is all about having fun and making him smile, so if he thinks you’re funny, he’ll definitely notice you.

One way you can do this is by poking fun at yourself in front of him. If you can make him laugh at his own jokes, he’ll definitely see you as the life of the party.

Photo by Alexander Schimmeck on Unsplash

13. Flirt like a pro

If you want to get a guy’s attention, think about what fun activities you could engage in with him. For instance, if he’s a sports fan, suggest that you guys go to the stadium together. If he loves bowling, offer to take him on a date at your favorite alley some time.

The point is simple: having fun with some activity will help him realize that you’re interested in more than just “hanging out.” He’ll feel like you genuinely want to spend time with him, and he’ll definitely be flattered.

14. Ask for his number

If you’ve decided that a guy is worth getting to know better, then go ahead and ask for his phone number. Don’t wait for him to make the first move and don’t worry about what your friends might say about him.

As long as you and he hit it off and he seems like a good guy, ask for his number and give him a call sometime to quickly get to know each other. If he’s not interested, then at least you’ll know where you stand and he won’t be able to play games with your emotions.

15. Introduce him to your friends

Once you and he start dating, it helps if you can show him off to your closest friends so they know who he is. If he has a chance of being “the one,” then share that with them and let your hopes be heard.

When you finally get the courage to introduce him to your family, don’t be afraid to mention that you think he could be your future husband. With this, he’ll definitely feel more intimidated and see you as someone who’s really serious about him.

16. Be attentive when he talks

If you want to get a guy’s attention, show interest in what he has to say. When the two of you are talking, make eye contact and keep an open mind.

If he catches you staring at him or looking away when he tells you something personal, it might make him think that you’re not interested in getting to know him any better. This very well could turn him off completely if things are going well between the two of you, so always stay attentive when he’s talking.

17. Compliment him on his looks

If you want to get a guy’s attention, don’t just disagree with him or say that you like his shirt if he really means more to you than someone who is “just a friend.”

Instead of pretending like nothing happened, show your interest in him by complimenting his style. If you think he dresses nicely, tell him so in passing, and don’t be afraid to speak up if something draws your eyes towards him.

As long as you do this without looking like a creep or an awkward teenager who’s trying too hard, he’ll definitely take notice of how much thought you put into the compliment.

Takeaway

If you want someone to love you for exactly who you are, then focus on being the best version of you possible. If he doesn’t like it then that’s his problem, not yours. You can do anything that you put your mind to and this is true for every single woman out there.

Stay strong and remember that you’re worthy of something real, fun, and fulfilling. This is your time to shine.

If you’re confident in yourself and have fun no matter what, guys will definitely notice you. Once you’ve gotten his attention, it’s easy to build attraction by flirting with him and making him feel good about himself.

