20 Love Songs That Will Melt Your Heart

Regardless of what your relationship status is, love is in the air! So put on your best loved-up outfit, dim the lights, and get ready to feel the love.

These love songs will make you feel all warm and fuzzy inside. Whether you are single and ready to mingle or in a long-term relationship, these tunes will get you in the mood for love.

“Where words fail, music speaks.” — Hans Christian Andersen

1.Sweet — Cigarettes After

This song is the epitome of a slow and sensual love song. If you are looking for a piece to set the mood, this one is perfect! The lyrics is super romantic, and the overall vibe of the track is very dreamy.

2. Stumblin’ In — Chris Norman & Suzi Quatro

Stumblin’ In is pure fun. It’s the kind of love song that makes you want to get up and dance with a catchy beat and infectious energy. The lyrics are playful and light-hearted, making it the perfect piece for a carefree night out with your loved one.

3. Can’t Help Falling in Love — Elvis Presley

Another timeless classic, this love song, has been around for decades. The lyrics are simple but beautiful, and who doesn’t love Elvis? And it’s easy to see why it’s such a popular choice for weddings and other special occasions.

4. Islands In The Stream — Dolly Parton and Kenny Rogers

This song is all about the simple pleasures of being in love. It’s a sweet and nostalgic song that will make you feel all the warm, fuzzy feelings. The lyrics are classic country, and they perfectly capture the simplicity and beauty of true love.

5. Just The Way You Are — Bruno Mars

This feel-good tune is all about appreciating your partner for who they are. It’s the perfect song to show your significant other just how much you love them, flaws and all.

6. Thinking Out Loud — Ed Sheeran

If you are looking for a romantic ballad, this is for you. The lyrics are so beautiful and heartfelt, and Ed Sheeran’s voice is just perfection. This song is sure to make anyone feel loved.

7. Nothing’s Gonna Hurt You Baby — Cigarettes After

This song is the perfect mixture of sensual and sweet, with just the right amount of edge. It’s the kind of love song that makes you feel like you’re in a movie, where everything is slow motion and hazy. The lyrics are simple but beautiful, and they perfectly capture that feeling of being absolutely head-over-heels in love.

8. Meet Me Halfway — Black Eyed Peas (My Personal Favorite)

This love tune is all about making a relationship work, even when it’s not easy. It’s an excellent choice for anyone in a long-distance relationship or for anyone who needs a reminder that love can conquer all.

9. Nothin’ On You — B.o.B ft. Bruno Mars

10. Stereo Hearts — Gym Class Heroes ft. Adam Levine

If you are looking for a song to remind you of how great love can be, this is it. This song is the perfect choice for anyone that is head-over-heels in love. It’s a happy and upbeat track with lyrics that will make you smile.

11. All of Me — John Legend

This song is a beautiful ode to love. It’s the perfect choice for a wedding or any other special moment when you want to express your deepest feelings. The lyrics are simple but incredibly powerful, making it a timeless classic.

12. My Kind of Woman — Mac DeMarco

13. Sugar — Maroon 5

This catchy little number is sure to put a smile on your face. It’s an excellent choice for anyone that is looking for a fun and upbeat love song. And who doesn’t love Adam Levine’s voice?

14. Oh, Pretty Woman — Roy Orbison

This classic is just so beautiful, and Roy Orbison’s voice is incredible. It always makes me feel in love with a pretty woman when I listen to it.

15. One Call Away — Charlie Puth

This may be the perfect song to dedicate to someone you want to show you’ll always be there when they need you. It’s a beautiful track with lyrics that are sure to make anyone feel loved and appreciated.

16. Instant Crush — Daft Punk ft. Julian Casablancas

Instant Crush song is all about the electricity of new love. It’s the perfect choice for when you’re feeling those first butterflies in your stomach. The lyrics are flirty and fun, making it an excellent choice for a night out on the town.

17. Shallow — Bradley Cooper & Lady Gaga

Shallow is all about the intensity of new love. It captures that feeling of being so in love with someone that you can’t imagine your life without them. The lyrics are deep and meaningful, making it the perfect choice for a romantic moment.

18. A Thousand Years — Christina Perri

This song has become a bit of an anthem for long-term relationships. It’s the perfect track to play when you think about that special someone you want to spend the rest of your life with.

19. Heavenly — Cigarettes After Sex

Heavenly is slow and dreamy, with a feeling of being lost in love. The lyrics are ethereal and romantic, making it the perfect choice for a lazy Sunday morning with your loved one.

20. Love Me Like You Do — Ellie Goulding

This sexy little number is sure to get you in the mood for love. The lyrics are pretty steamy, and Ellie Goulding’s voice is absolutely gorgeous. This is one love song that is sure to get your heart racing.

“Music is the language of the spirit. It opens the secret of life bringing peace, abolishing strife.” — Kahlil Gibran

Final Thought

These are just a few of my favorite love songs. What are some of your favorites? I would love to hear them; please feel free to leave a comment and let me know! Thanks for reading!

