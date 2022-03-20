3 Effective Ways To Make Your Children Never Succeed

You are the kind of person who wants to be sure their children will never reach any goal in life.

Who cares about creativity, self-realization, and emotional safeness. All these theories about a better world are insane, you know. Why should you help your children be autonomous if your parents didn’t care? When YOU were young, YOU didn’t have all these possibilities.

It’s time to sabotage your children, learn the foolproof method to make your children’s life a total failure:

#1 Deny your kid’s feelings

Think about the worst boss you had or that coworker you can’t stand anymore.

Stop complaining: make your children feel lousy like you:

Blame them often for what they do

Give them tons of unsolicited advice on how they behave

Call them a brat, and they will kick every possibility

…

#2 Punish them

Don’t know how to get your children to do 100 push-ups for the broken cup?

Apply all creativity to demoralize them so that they don’t do the same. And anything else, of course:

“Stop drawing, instead wash the floor” is a great starting point.

“You are my biggest failure” too much? No, call them so, and they will make all the best to become it.

“I’ll take 10$ from your allowance”. “But I don’t have any!”. Never listen to their excuses.

…

#3 Discourage independence and confidence.

Imagine your children could be famous: “The worst worker in the company” “Recordman of layoffs”.

Life sucks. Let them know as soon as possible:

Never praise your children. You are allowed only to compliment them to make fun of them for the things they can’t do

Never ask their opinion. You can overmanage too much!

Bullshit them for their struggle.

…

DISCLAIMER: This guide is a joke.

If you want to break your childen, you can use this guide as it is.

But I warmly suggest you to do all the opposite and let your children just be themselves.

Life is beautiful. Help your children don’t waste it.

…

