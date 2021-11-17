3 Insightful Lessons From Taylor Swift To Help You Survive Your Breakup

Taylor Swift has seen me through some of my worst heartbreaks. I’m sure many people can relate. Her lyrics have been a source of comfort and inspiration in the times I needed them most. At this point, there’s almost a song for every feeling and occasion. With Red: Taylor’s Version being released this Friday along with a 10-minute version of All Too Well. Plus, an All Too Well short film it’s the perfect time to share some lessons I’ve learned from T Swift’s music that has helped me get through even the worst of my breakups.

Both Can Be True — Happiness

The lyrics, “I haven’t met the new me yet. There’ll be happy after you, but there was happiness because of you. Both of these things can be true.” Taught me that even though it feels like I lost a part of myself and I will never be happy again, there will be happiness after. I just haven’t met the new version of myself yet.

After you heal from your heartbreak, a new, better version of you will blossom. You can have a happy relationship that ends and still find happiness after it’s over. There are many insightful lyrics about heartbreak and healing in Happiness. I highly recommend listening to it. But be prepared with a box of tissues nearby.

It’s Going To Hurt, And That’s Okay — Death By A Thousand Cuts

This one is a bop and gets me in all my feels. The bridge is absolutely everything. If you have yet to see her sing it live on the NPR Music Tiny Desk Concert, pop over to Youtube and watch it right now.

DBATC teaches us that it is normal to feel attached to the relationship you lost. It is normal to hurt, to miss them. To struggle to find a part of yourself that they didn’t touch. A part of yourself they didn’t take up.

It’s Okay To Miss Them — The 1

I feel like this version of a breakup song is the part where you are healed enough that you can reflect on the relationship in a healthy way. You can see where you both went wrong. It taught me that missing a past relationship is normal. Even when you reach the stage where you just want the other person to be happy, you still might have to resist the temptation to call them.

Don’t like ads? Become a supporter and enjoy The Good Men Project ad free

When reflecting on past loves, it can be easy to forget why you broke up. You might think about the good moments you shared and feel the lack of companionship, even if you know you are both better off now.

Time Really Does Heal — I Forgot You Existed

What a bop. This one is perfect for when you are emerging from the trenches of a really bad breakup. It taught me that even though you feel like you are going to die when you go through a breakup, you won’t, and one day you will wake up, and they won’t come to mind. You will forget they existed.

You Can Be Okay, But Not Fine At All — All Too Well

“I forget about you long enough to forget why I needed to.” After a bad breakup, it can be easy to remember the good parts and consider getting back together. Taylor describes the feeling of forgetting why you broke up in the first place and recalling the positive aspects that you miss about the relationship. You can expect to feel okay, but also not fine at all. Breakups are painful, and even though the world is not ending, you are experiencing the end of a life you thought would always be yours.

You Know When You Know — It’s Time To Go

We are always waiting for the right time to let go — I’m guilty of it. But deep down in your heart and soul, you know when it is time. Taylor reminds us; sometimes, the most courageous thing you can do for yourself is to get the heck out of there. If you are stuck between two choices, listen to It’s Time To Go. Let Taylor Swift tell you what you already know.

I could honestly list almost every song Taylor Swift has ever written, especially as we prepare for Red: Taylor’s Version this Friday.

What is your go-to Taylor Swift breakup song?

—

This post was previously published on medium.com.

***