3 Key Signs You Are Moving too Fast to Feel Something

It is a clear, blue night. I leave the spa, look up to the sky, and realize: Wow. I am alone with my thoughts. I feel calm. My inner voice is doesn’t shout to dos at me.

Moments like this are rare.

When we are under pressure – performing crazy task lists that translate into heartbreaking schedules – we have no time to listen to our deepest thoughts. Our mind only ruminates around the boxes we have to tick.

☑️ What has to be done now?

☑️ At 2.45 PM?

☑️ Until noon?

Feelings? No thought capacity for that!

An alarmed mind deprives us of connecting with ourselves. The everyday hustle distances us from any emotional life.

Feels like you? Here are 3 signs that your daily rush numbs your emotions:

…

#1 You became forgetful 💭

My mom asked me to create a seating plan for her 60th birthday. Guess who didn’t do it?

I felt I had no time to make up my mind about that. But when she asked, I still had two months time. So I said yes. And forgot about it.

Not being able to cope with small asks from loved ones is a sign of having created a system that is just overly packed. People may mirror your forgetfulness. Yet, you are not inherently forgetful.

The rush is just too much.

#2 You are afraid of slowing down 🐢

“Oh I would wish for that day on the couch so damn much!” I think that so often. And some days, I have room for that. But what do I do then? I start DIY projects, write articles, challenge myself in the gym.

If — consciously or unconsciously — you are afraid to slow down as well, this might be because you know: There is so much stuff to think through in your head. This might be heavy. So let’s choose the simple way: Put your thoughts on mute and speed up as always!

#3 You constantly feel overwhelmed 🚨

Your brain is always on. You are rushing to the next point on your list. Life is about tackling tasks and not mindfully listening to your thoughts and body. A feeling of constantly lagging behind is a constant state of fear. The feeling of overwhelm overshadows every other possible feelings.

Honestly? We are both missing life.

…

Why better feel — even the negative stuff!

Look, Disney makes its money due to emotions. People can relate, people empathise, us humans we are made of emotions. Cutting that part out of our lifes by constantly numbing our thoughts may cost us the biggest present in life: Feelings.

(And I am a bit shocked while these word flow out of my fingers. Trust me, I am exactly in this place.)

With emotions, there is the full range of colours in life. The dark ones. The bright ones. They cannot exist without another. But who are we, in our fear from our darkest emotions and thoughts, to remove all emotional potential from our lifes?

Why do we volunteer to move into an entirely grey world?

…

How to slow down and experience feelings ✨

Let’s stop this freakshow!

Let’s invite our feelings back to life.

For me, various things worked here (and I still have to improve):

Little walks (without smartphone, yes!) already help to connect with my own thoughts.

If you have more time, take some hours in nature.

Breath work helps, and there is superb guidance on YouTube.

Meditation helps.

And if you want to keep it a little less spiritual and low-key, try Yoga.

Find what feels best to you.

…

I hope this makes you see the value of your emotions, gain stronger intution, and know yourself a little better.

I hope this helps you living a more fulfilled life!

…

If you liked this article, please leave some claps and share your thoughts in the comments. Thanks!

Love wins.

Jacky

—

This post was previously published on medium.com.

***

Photo credit: Max Bender on Unsplash