3 Reasons Why a Woman May Not Feel Comfortable Around a Man

But one of the most often asked issues on forums for men who want to improve their lives is, “Why are the women I talk to not comfortable around me?” or “Why is it that I can’t get my girl to make tik tok videos with me?” or “Why is she scared to go around with me?

If you feel this way, you are not alone! That is why there are so many people out there trying to teach young boys and men who have always had difficulty understanding women how to approach women. But be careful who you listen to. It is important to understand WHY women may have trouble connecting with you — not to just try to manipulate or harass them into spending time with you.

Often a woman has a justification for not showing her affection for you in the way you think she ought to. Remember, you are never entitled to a woman’s affection! The reasons below are just a few general ideas of why ladies might not be comfortable around you.

1. You Are Anti-Social

Antisocial people typically dislike revealing anything about themselves. In most areas of life, this is not terrible quality, but while socializing with a prospective partner, it is advisable to discuss your embarrassing moments, amusing anecdotes, and interests–even if you think they make you seem quirky. You never know who will find your interests interesting..

2. You Are Quite Arrogant

Unlike those who are antisocial, someone who is full of pride finds it difficult to restrain his ego and tends to turn others away. This behavior is often a red flag, and may be seen as domineering or controlling. It is OK to lead with suggestions, opinions and ideas — but it is not all about you. A potential partner wants to know they will be an equal part of a relationship.

3. You Don’t Seem To Connect With The Women (Attraction and Sincere Want)

Relationships between between a new couple are based primarily on attraction, sincere desire, and connection. It may seem as if, no matter how hard you try, a woman who is not attracted to you will find it difficult to feel comfortable in your presence. It’s the same dynamic that happens when you yourself are on a date with someone you are not attracted to. There will be a lot of awkward silences.

However, it is crucial to remember that there are a lot of things that go into attractiveness. Being kind, polite, funny. You can learn to be charming, open, inclusive. Self-awareness is a key.

You might also want to try to take the pressure off of dating–and just take time to get to know women on a more personal level. This will help take the pressure off of “attractiveness”.

And every guy–every human!– should work to improve themselves physically, financially, and socially. The result will be that you will learn how to maximize your chances of success not only with potential partners but also in with other aspects of your life.

