3 Things She Secretly Judges About

Question: Have you ever thought about what a woman thinks when she first meets you? Or what does she secretly judge about you?

Recently, William went on a date. He tried to put in all his effort to impress her, but as soon as the date finished, she went. She never tried to reach him again or replied to his messages.

It sounds mysterious, right?

I asked him. What happened? I asked him if he had done anything that might annoy her.

He said, “No. The date was good. She was smiling all the time. She was too talkative; she spoke, and I listened the whole time.”

Maybe she got irritated. And faking her smile. I guess.

But let me tell you, maybe she has secretly judged something about William that he doesn’t know. When I talked in detail, I found these three things odd.

#1. She wants to match her vibe.

He was silent, and she was talkative all the time.

William was very calm, which was very different from his date, who was very lively. He was like the moon to her sun; he took in all of her light and only sent back a small amount. This small but important mismatch could have been the first thing that broke the link they were trying to make.

When it comes to relationships, sharing someone’s vibe doesn’t mean being the same as them. It means getting along with their energy.

Matching vibes in relationships is important because it helps in building strong bonds and understandings. Research shows that when people’s vibe and energy are at the same level, talks go smoothly, and most importantly, they feel like they know each other. That’s what’s important in relationships.

According to the Law of Attraction, which says that people with similar energy patterns are drawn to each other naturally, communication and understanding of the world that are in sync between two people are good for the relationship because they prevent confusion and make the relationship stronger.

So maybe she knew that he was not the one she wanted, but one thing she did wrong Instead of letting him know her decision, she ignored him and stopped talking.

#2. He was not well shaved or set his beard.

He dressed well for forgot to set his beard. It’s a small thing, but it has a lasting effect.

Recently, I talked with my female classmates about what they liked (shaved or bearded men). I mean shaved boys or bearded men.

Everyone has their point of view on how to see this world. 67% of my female classmates who I asked told me they like beread guys because it’s a sign of masculinity. And all of them agreed that it should be well set and in proper shape.

The remaining told me that they like shaved men.

I don’t know What was her choice on William’s date, but this small thing also makes women notice.

A well-groomed beard can boost a man’s appeal, but a matter of personal taste. Some women like the smoothness of a clean-shaven face, while others like the rough charm of a well-kept beard. It’s fascinating how a minor feature can affect someone’s image.

Regardless of facial hair style, confidence and self-care are crucial to making a good impression.

#3. He was more confused about his wants.

What do you think? Do women like confused men? No

In general, women don’t like men who are confused, especially when it comes to possible partners.

This brings me to my third and maybe most important observation about William’s date: he didn’t seem sure what he wanted or where he stood in life.

She asked one of the most common questions to him: “What’s your interest and hobbies?”

He was like, “I don’t know; I guess I like a lot of things.”

His date might not have liked how sure of himself he was or how he didn’t know what to do.

In general, women like guys who are sure of themselves and know what they want to do with their lives.

In my opinion, he should take some time to think about what he really wants out of life and what he’s interested in.

Because Knowing ourselves is important before knowing others in our lives.

…

Photo credit: Jarritos Mexican Soda on Unsplash