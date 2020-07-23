3 Years and 3 Trillion Dollars Could Alter the Climate for the Better

COVID-19 has devastated communities and invaded every line of rational discourse from friendly klatsches to diplomatic debates. It has closed democracies and republics alike and has cost the jobs of millions of men and women.

Despite its being a downfall to so much of human livelihood, there are those critical onlookers who do not fail to extract the positive attributes that the pandemic has brought with it. While it’s undeniable that significant amounts of face masks have contributed to oceanic pollution, the fact can’t be neglected that air pollution has decreased in numerous countries.

NASA scientists monitoring satellite imagery have witnessed a gradual drop in nitrate levels; carbon emissions have declined considerably. Nature, in turn, is healing herself. Even as far back as April, The Guardian reported signs of a revitalized environment including cleaner waters near Venice, floundering oil ventures, and the resurgence of wildlife in deserted manmade locales from California in the US to South Africa thousands of miles away.

While still a far cry from a celebratory matter — given the circumstances — a glint of idealism is perceived by some on the coming horizon. One such visionary is Klaus Schwab, the founder of the World Economic Forum, who has said, “The pandemic represents a rare but narrow window of opportunity to reflect, reimagine, and reset our world.”

These are words that hold significance in whatever context they are employed as so many dynamics of industry, transit, and health have been altered over the span of the last few months. Now, perhaps more than previously, those of progressive ideals are calling for a re-evaluation of humanity’s response to climate change. Adding to this discourse, activists and agencies have suggested methods for addressing the issue in light of shutdowns and the drastic decrease in air pollution.

Don’t like ads? Become a supporter and enjoy The Good Men Project ad free

The International Energy Agency has made a stellar contribution by recently putting out its World Energy Outlook report. The special issue of this annual document provided a detailed account for several dozen pieces of proposed climate legislature that, should they be put into play, would generate a forecasted count of some 9 million jobs.

The recovery policies would not only act to stimulate the economy but, in effect, would reduce CO2 output by an anticipated 4.5 billion metric tons between 2020 and 2023. The IEA report alluded that, if this series of proposals is accepted, it would be the beginning to a greener global movement striving for a continual diminishing of carbon emissions beyond the initial three-year stint. From there on out, the prospect of climate health would only get better as subsequent years bring with them a further lowering of greenhouse gases.

While by and large an expansive outline for change, the plan offers a splendid picture in the way of urban development. This is of twofold benefit; climate action is taken, and a host of jobs are created. Structures need to be built to be more energy-efficient and be fixed with solar panels. Power grid networks need setting up. Necessity spurs employment openings. Hence two objectives of the public welfare are treated in a single move.

With regards to architectural development, other minds poised for growth have contributed alternate green housing templates for the near-future. One such individual is the New Zealand environmentalist and professor Alan Marshall who has, among other things, allotted time in recent years for the conceptualization of environment-friendly cityscapes. The endeavor is known as the Ecotopia Project, the fruits of which were compiled in Marshall’s book Ecotopia 2121 (2016).

Marshall and his work made an appearance in the February 2018 issue of National Geographic, where the concept art for some of the Ecotopian buildings was printed. Marshall’s renderings used in the magazine resembled something straight out of a science fiction book (they were, after all, depicting buildings 103 years ahead of their time) but were nonetheless resourceful.

The abodes he has dreamt up come in nearly every style thinkable from treehouses in forest clearings to hobbit-like quarters in grass-covered valleys. There is great diversity in the area of aesthetics, but architectural integrity and sustainable energy remain priorities.

The pioneering work of Marshall and dozens of others could, at some point, serve as the blueprint for the cities of tomorrow, offering clean living and stronger, more fertile ecosystems.

For all of its advantages, the IEA proposal must confront and conquer several obstacles. The acceptance and implementation of the policies is the first order of business and thus the first hurdle to be overcome. One of the factors hindering this is the sheer amount of monetary backing it would require to be successful. A minimum of $1 trillion USD makes up the annual price the venture would call for.

The world could look rather different in just three years as it most assuredly will after 103 years. But what is crucial at this stage is the present — what is being done right now.

Whether the IEA plan is set in motion or scrapped for some alternative, it would be prudent to recall the observation of Klaus Schwab that is filled equally with hope as well as warning. His concern comes with the variable we must all account for: time. And time, like innovation, does not take breaks.

—

Previously published on “Greener Together”, a Medium publication.

—

***

If you believe in the work we are doing here at The Good Men Project and want to join our calls on a regular basis, please join us as a Premium Member, today.

All Premium Members get to view The Good Men Project with NO ADS.

Don’t like ads? Become a supporter and enjoy The Good Men Project ad free

Need more info? A complete list of benefits is here.

—

Photo credit: Dr. Alan Marshall on Twitter.