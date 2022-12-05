35 Best Vegan Sandwiches

Discover healthy vegan sandwiches that are delicious and perfect for lunch. Whether you are cozy at home, packing for a picnic or need to pack a lunch for work, we’ve got you covered with these 35 yummy vegan sandwich recipes to try.

What Sandwiches Do Vegans Eat?

With the plethora of veggies, plant based proteins like chickpeas, tofu and tempeh, and condiments like to be found, there’s no shortage of vegan sandwich fillings you can use when making a vegan sandwich. Use your favorite ingredients and let creativity be your guide!

Best Vegan Sandwich Fillings

Here are some healthy vegan sandwich filling ideas to get you started!

Sliced tomato.

Sliced onions (red onion is wonderful!).

Sliced bell peppers.

Avocado.

Hummus.

Cucumber slices.

Mushrooms.

Lettuce.

Jackfruit.

Vegan mayo.

Chickpea salad.

Peppery arugula.

Vegan tuna salad.

Black beans.

Vegan cream cheese.

Vegan cheese slices.

Mustard.

Tempeh.

Veggie burgers.

Vegan Sandwich Breads

When it comes to store bought vegan sandwich bread, we really love Little Northern Bakehouse. Their plant-based, allergy-friendly breads are amazing for sandwiches!

As for homemade sandwich bread, these are our favorites:

Gluten-Free Vegan Sandwich Bread Recipe

The Best Gluten Free Homemade Bread Recipe

Wandering what to pair with a sandwich? Check out our 33 Best Sides for Sandwiches!

Want to learn more about sandwiches? Check out this list of 25 Different Types of Sandwiches!

Let’s dive into some delicious veggie sandwich options now—shall we??

35 Yummy Vegan Sandwiches For You To Try Right Now

Zesty Smashed Chickpea Salad Sandwich (Gluten-Free, Vegan)

A super healthy, easy and flavorful Smashed Chickpea Salad Sandwich filled with garbanzo beans, chopped pickles , walnuts, onion, lemon juice, sriracha, mustard and the PERFECT blend of spices. This makes for one high-protein + high-fiber meal that is gluten-free, dairy-free, vegan, refined sugar-free, soy-free and DELICIOUS!

Cauliflower Steak Sandwich with Romesco Sauce {Video} – Foolproof Living

A vegan cauliflower steak sandwich made with cauliflower “steaks” and flavored with Romesco sauce. Easy to make yet super delicious.

Easy Eggplant Sandwich (Vegetarian or Vegan) – Little Sunny Kitchen

Delicious vegan eggplant sandwich made with layers of smoky and fresh vegetables that are packed in ciabatta bread then toasted till perfection.

Cauliflower Banh Mi – Minimalist Baker

Friends, behold: The Vegan Banh Mi Sandwich. Consider this my spin on the popular, classic Vietnamese sandwich. So many versions I’ve seen rely on tempeh

Easy Vegan Maine Lobster Rolls (Gluten-Free, Allergy-Free) – Strength and Sunshine

Nothing screams New England summer than a lobster roll! These Easy Vegan Maine Lobster Rolls are gluten-free, allergy-free, meatless, & fit for everyone!

Rainbow roast vegetable sandwich – Rainbow Nourishments

Epic vegan-friendly sandwich packed with roast vegetables, avocado and pesto.

Easy Vegan Tuna Melt Sandwiches – Zardy Plants

A healthy twist on a true classic, these Easy Vegan Tuna Melt Sandwiches make a great lunch. Made from plant-based ingredients and takes 15 minutes or less!

How To Make the Best Vegan BLT Sandwich – Strength and Sunshine

This Ultimate Vegan BLT recipe is made with smoky eggplant “bacon” and a tahini-based mayo. Plus, it’s gluten-free and soy-free!

White Bean & Artichoke Vegan Sandwich Filling – A Virtual Vegan

Creamy Smashed White Bean & Artichoke Vegan Sandwich Filling with hints of rosemary & lemon. Fresh, delicious & so easy to make!

Peanut Butter and Jelly Sandwich – Little Sunny Kitchen

The best ever peanut butter and jelly sandwich recipe! Made with whole grain bread, creamy peanut butter, jelly and fresh strawberries.

The Ultimate Vegan Bagel Sandwich – Happy Kitchen

Delicious wholesome vegan bagel sandwich with Mediterranean baba ganoush, crisp cucumber, rich sun-dried tomatoes and spicy arugula.

Vegan Grilled Cheese Sandwiches – Three Ways! – Peas and Crayons

Today we’re getting cheesy with three super tasty, super melty, vegan grilled cheese sandwiches! Featuring the most amazing Jalapeño Popper Grilled Cheese!

Grilled Nutella Banana Sandwich – Minimalist Baker

The exact words that came to mind when I saw this gorgeous stack was “OOOOOOKKKK,” as rapper Lil Jon would say. He might also say something

Vegan Buffalo Chickpea Sandwich – Peas and Crayons

This tasty vegan Buffalo Chickpea Sandwich is ready to step up your sandwich game! This plant-based powerhouse features a zesty mashed chickpea salad and…

Easy Smoky Lentil Sloppy Joes – Delightful Adventures

Delicious Smoky Lentil Sloppy Joes that can be made in your Instant Pot, slow cooker, or on the stovetop. Instructions for all methods are included!

Vegan Masters Egg Salad Sandwich – Legally Healthy Blonde

This Vegan Masters Egg Salad Sandwich recipe will have you feeling like you’re at Augusta National! It requires no stove or oven, & its so tasty

Waffle Breakfast Sandwiches – i Heart Vegetables

These waffle breakfast sandwiches are an easy and fun breakfast recipes!

Veggie Hummus Sandwich (Vegan, Gluten Free) – Veggie Inspired

This Veggie Hummus Sandwich is super quick, easy, and customizable, not to mention healthy and nutritious. Ready in just 10 minutes!

Vegan Eggs Benedict Breakfast Sandwich – Shutter + Mint Recipes

This is the best vegan eggs benedict breakfast sandwich. You’re going to love how easy this is to meal prep and eat on the go!

Vegan Chicken Burgers [GF + Oil Free] – This Healthy Kitchen

Seasoned with poultry flavours and baked to crispy, golden perfection. These vegan chicken burgers are flavourful, wholesome and delicious!

TLT Sandwich (Tofu Bacon, Lettuce, and Tomato) – A Plantiful Path

A vegan twist on a classic, this TLT Sandwich with Smokey Tofu Bacon, lettuce, and tomato, is light, savory, and delicious!

Grilled Avocado Sandwich – Connoisseurus Veg

This scrumptious avocado sandwich is filled with roasted red peppers and a zesty cilantro-lime avocado mash, then grilled to perfection!

BBQ Carrot Sandwiches with Slaw – Lydia’s Flexitarian Kitchen

I was really, really tempted to call these bbq carrot sandwiches Carrot Joes, because they’re very similar to sloppy joes. No matter what you call them, they’re delicious and perfect for a Meatless Monday meal or as a meat free alternative for a buffet spread. Once again I searched through my Vegan…

Vegan Pizza Panini with Italian Herb-Infused Olive Oil – Veggie Fun Kitchen

This vegan pizza panini is made with vegan pepperoni and cheese, pizza sauce on the inside and an Italian herb infused olive oil on the outside.

The Best Avocado Chutney Sandwich – Piping Pot Curry

Make this amazing Indian style Avocado Chutney Sandwich. You will love the taste of fresh cilantro chutney & the creamy smooth avocado slices in every bite!

Vegan Philly Cheesesteak Sandwich – Vegan Punks

Are you looking for a vegan Philly cheesesteak hit minus the meat and dairy? Well look no further – we’ve got you. This simple sandwich will hit the spot!

Coronation Chickpea Sandwich – Veggie Desserts

This Coronation Chickpea Sandwich recipe has a light curry flavor. Vegan version of the classic 1950s sandwich made for Queen Elizabeth II.

Scandi Inspired Smoked Tofu Sandwich – The Vegan Larder

This super simple sandwich idea can be made open-face smorrebrod style, or put together as a more portable sandwich to take on a picnic. Smoked tofu makes

Meaty Meatless Jackfruit Burgers — Marley’s Menu

This Jackfruit Burgers recipe will leave you speechless at such a meaty burger without any meat or soy! A little smoky, a little spicy, a LOT delicious!

Beetroot Hummus and Avocado Sandwich – Greenbowl2Soul

Vegan beetroot hummus and avocado sandwich is a great protein-rich recipe which is perfect to be eaten as a healthy breakfast, lunch or snack.

Plant-Based Cucumber Tea Sandwich – Plant Based and Broke

Plant-Based Cucumber Tea Sandwich made with fluffy slices of white bread, vegan butter painted on each slice, and English cucumber slices.

Vegan Haggis Toastie with Spinach and Cheese – The Pesky Vegan

Featuring crispy bread, gooey cheese, wilted spinach and garlic, this haggis toastie is great for using up that leftover vegan haggis.

Vegan Kale and Potato Sandwich – vegan sandwich- Greenbowl2Soul

This vegan sandwich with kale, boiled potatoes and mustard is an easy and tasty breakfast recipe. Perfect to be packed for a filling school or office lunch.

Vegan Pulled Jackfruit Sandwich – Happy Kitchen

This juicy vegan jackfruit sandwich will satisfy your cravings for BBQ pulled pork and comfort food in one go. Easy and delicious sandwich full of nutrients

Green Chutney Sandwiches – Indian Ambrosia

These easy and tasty chutney sandwiches are made with fresh cilantro, mint, butter and potato slices. Yum!

