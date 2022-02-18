4 Advantages of Being Alone According to Psychology (Not Lonely)

Physically, being alone can have a positive effect on one’s health. When you’re alone, you can spend time to yourself without the stress of having to interact with other people. This time is good for self-reflection and deep thinking — both exercises that are proven to improve your mental health.

Remember!

Being alone is not the same as loneliness. Being alone is one of the most important factors in building self-confidence and self-esteem. There are many benefits of being alone, but you have to be able to enjoy your own company and know how to make use of it no matter how you feel at a particular moment in time.

We are all wired differently. Some people love to be in crowds while others prefer being alone. Even though we might all like a little bit of both, there are some benefits to solitude that you might not think about until you’ve tried it!

1. It improves your relationships

Relationships are often stronger when each individual takes time for themselves. Also, the old adage is may just be correct — absence makes the heart grow fonder.

Research published in the British Journal of Psychology discovered that people become less satisfied when they spend too much time socializing with friends.

Having friendships is good but having a break and going it solo occasionally might help you appreciate those connections much more.

2. It can improve focus and memory

You may exert less effort to memorize information because you assume that others within the team will fill out the gaps, a phenomenon understood as social loafing whenever you are working in a team.

Focusing on things alone might help you direct your attention, which may enhance your recall and retention.

In research posted in the log Psychological Bulletin, scientists found that teams working collaboratively to remember information performed worse than people who had to remember their own information.

3. It makes your passions a priority

Being alone allows you to understand yourself. You might set your tips and passions aside to appease the desires and requirements of friends and family whenever you’re surrounded by others. Using time on your very own provides you with the possibility that it is critical to make innovative choices and focus your attention without stressing about how many other folks are thinking.

4. It boosts creativity

Collaborative brainstorming is usually viewed as one of the many most useful ways to develop brand new ideas, but research has unearthed that people are often better at resolving challenging problems whenever they work by themselves. Where group efforts are usually about achieving consensus and fitting in with the crowd, solo work encourages innovation without additional burdens.

Last words

Being alone has its advantages, and most people take it for granted. If you are feeling lonely or if you need a break from the hustle and bustle of your daily routine, give yourself some time to be on your own.

—

Previously Published on medium

—

Photo credit: Shutterstock