4 Do’s and Don’ts for Beginners in Love

How beautiful love is, love can make people blush and heartbeat, love can also keep people awake at night…

OK, Forget it. let’s skip the useless opening gambit and move on to the main course.

01 Live the present well before the future

I’m convinced of some young boys who have fallen in love. They can always confidently promise girls “I will marry you in the future” or “Let’s get married in the future, and settle here.”

Do you think it’s funny when an intern loses all the documents he usually organizes, and then tells you that he hopes to become a partner of the company in the future?

This is the same as love: you just fell in love with each other, there is still friction in the process of getting along, and you still have things that are not good.

You talk to the other party about the future marriage, which will only make the other party feel that you are unreliable and unable to take responsibility for the future.

Where is the future? Future is among the things you are doing, you should first do a good job in the present so that the other party feels that you are responsible and stable.

Then the two people get along steadily without so many frictions and quarrels, and then you can talk about the future.

Live the present well to have the future, right?

02 Falling in love is not a debate, there is no need to win or lose

A bunch of couples next door quarreled and almost broke up. Guess why?

It is a very simple thing: whether genetically modified food is healthy or not, can you buy it and eat it at ordinary times?

It was originally a debate, but then it almost turned into a personal attack — “Why are you so illiterate, your scientific literacy is low” “Why are you so stubborn, you never listen to other people’s words”…

Young boys and girls who have just fallen in love always like to quarrel over a certain issue, and even rise to the concept of life at every turn.

Listen to my advice: not everything has to be a winner or loser, and not all problems have to rise to such a high level.

When you get along with each other, you will know: that in a relationship, learn to minimize big things as much as possible.

There’s not much to argue about, some problems are solved naturally in life.

03 Learn to add new ideas to the lives of two people

I also met a girl who came to ask me this kind of question: I have no feelings for my boyfriend. Although he is very good to me, I always feel that I am tired of him and don’t know what to do.

This is the problem that arises when two people get along with each other: boys don’t know how to add new ideas to the relationship between two people.

Although they are together, they still maintain the original state until the other party’s freshness towards you dissipates.

When she was in love with you, it was very fun to go shopping and watch movies on a date, but after being with you for three or four years, it would be boring if the two of you still eat, go shopping, and watch movies.

Try out new date items and places with your girlfriend to freshen your relationship.

Don’t be lazy about relationships, managing relationships is never easy.

04 Don’t always promise what you can’t do

To avoid quarrels, some boys have become accustomed to this process: admit their mistakes — promise to change — put things at ease — relapse.

The most hurtful thing in a relationship is that you said that you would change, but there has been no movement.

This feeling of disappointment will be passed on to all aspects of your life. Once the person is disappointed with you in the end, whatever you say will be of no use.

Therefore, when encountering conflicts, don’t always make promises, communicate with each other sincerely, say that you can’t do it if you can’t do it, and be honest.

—

