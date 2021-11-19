4 Habits of Highly Likeable People

“I think if you’re a good person and spread happiness, good things will come to you.” ~ Jessie James Decker.

Everyone wants to be likeable, especially when you’re meeting new people or just starting a new job in a new workplace.

We all want to make a good impression on new people, but we are not all aware of how we present ourselves to other people.

You may see how everyone admires a person and wonder how they get all the and respect.

There are a few habits that likeable people carry on in their daily social life.

You can apply these habits to make more people like you.

…

You Have Calm Energy.

People feel good spending time with you. You’re able to make people feel less alone when they share the same room with you. You give space for people to be themselves.

Once you become calm, people will feel calm around you. People reflect on how you feel inside.Your energy affects other people in a positive or negative way. You’re part of making someone feel calm or making someone feel anxious.

Calm people tend to do everything in slow motion without hurrying up. You’re in a meditative state of mind all the time.

You have the power to transform people’s anxiety and make them feel at peace with themselves. Isn’t it wonderful?

P.S: I’ve witnessed someone who slams the door hard casually on a daily basis and it triggers my anxiety because it’s simply not a good feeling. Be mindful of who you spend time with.

How to apply instantly:

Meditate daily to become better at being calm in your daily life. Peace starts within you first. Be aware of your present moment and listen to meditative music throughout the day.

Affirmation:

“I bring calm energy in my mind, body, and spirit.”

Don't like ads? Become a supporter and enjoy The Good Men Project ad free

Important quote of this topic.

“Breathe. Let go. And remind yourself that this very moment is the only one you know you have for sure.” ~ Oprah Winfrey.

…

You Follow Your Own Path.

While everyone tells you which side you should take and what is the right path is for you, instead, you say:

“No, you do you, but I follow my own path.”

This can be unpleasant for some people who don’t get their way, but for others, they are inspired by your bravery for standing up for yourself and doing what makes you happy. You become likeable because of your strength.

Everyone’s journey in life is different. If everyone followed the same path in life, it will be b

The best way to make your life more interesting is to follow your own journey and it’s risky because you don’t know what’s going to happen along the path since nobody in your family has footsteps in your own journey.

How to apply instantly:

Do what you feel is right for you and not what your parents think is right for you. Say no to what feels uncomfortable for you without hesitance.

Affirmation:

“Following my own life journey brings me purpose in life.”

Important quote of this topic.

“There are no footsteps to follow on your own path, but that’s where the fun and adventure live.” ~ Doe Zantamata.

…

You Keep The Conversation Alive.

You’re able to reciprocate back to those you talk with. You’re able to ask questions into people’s lives and show curiosity with good intentions.

You’re part of keeping the conversation alive – or dead. The choice is yours.

Likeable people choose to keep the conversation alive as long as they are being reciprocated.

People like selfless people who make sure that other people have a voice in a room and this is why likeable people are being admired.

People like it when you can throw the ball back at them, metaphorically speaking. Likeable people are good at keeping the conversation going by asking questions that will lead to more topics to talk about.

Likeable people ask open-ended questions instead of close-ended questions.

Example of open-ended question: “What are you gonna do tomorrow?”

Example of close-ended question: “Do you love cheese?”

The last question is cringe on purpose. Open-ended questions lead to more conversation whereas closed-ended questions lead to a conversation dying out with a yes/no answer.

How to apply instantly:

Start to ask new questions on a different topic if both of you die out on a topic. Ask the other people why they choose the career or why they love their favourite tea.

Affirmation:

“I’m always someone who keeps the conversation alive.”

Important quote of this topic.

“A conversation is so much more than words, a conversation is eyes, smiles, the silences between the words.” ~ Annika Thor.

…

You Acknowledge People’s Presence.

People get to know who you are from your first impression. If you give a cold shoulder to everyone you meet such as avoiding eye contact, then it will be difficult to connect with new people.

Likeable people can light up the tension in a room and pay attention to the people they talk with. You’re able to get friends easily because people like you for who you are.

You enjoy communicating with new people and you are always showing the best version of yourself to the world. You make sure everyone is being heard and seen.

You understand the importance of paying attention to everything and everyone. Everyone can teach you something you didn’t know, and you see everyone as a teacher.

According to Donna Van Natten, the Body Language Dr., people can judge us in just a 10th of a second. And in two or more seconds, people’s judgments of us tend to become more negative.”

I’m not saying you should pay attention to rude people. I mean, yeah they need a lot of love because of their traumas, but it’s not yours to save them, so it’s best to ignore them.

How to apply instantly:

Keep eye contact (without staring) and smile back at them. Show interest in their life by asking questions. Pay attention and show appreciation for people who do something good. It gives them a good impression of you as well.

Affirmation:

“I always pay attention to people who want to be seen and heard.”

Important quote of this topic.

“Pay attention. Sometimes the biggest lessons are in the smallest of words or actions.” ~ Christine E. Szymanski.

…

The Final Insights.

The truth is, everyone, likes you if you’re a great person; some show it through admiration and some show it through jealousy.

People will have different ways of showing how they feel about you.

Likeable people are selfless and caring of others while setting up healthy boundaries for themselves. You understand how life gives you teachers and you learn from the valuable lessons of everyone you meet.

Remember these steps.

1. Have calm energy.

2. Follow your own path.

3. Keep the conversation alive.

4. Acknowledge peoples presence.

It can take time to apply these habits if you’re overwhelmed by them. You’re always able to take one step at a time. You’re not getting worse by every year, you’re levelling up every day and even more so when you study a lot about personal growth.

Instead of judging yourself for behaving in a way you shouldn’t, try analyzing yourself for why you behaved the way you did and what triggered you.

When you become better, people start to find you likeable and wants to get to know you better. Thus it will be easier for you to manifest relationships romantically and platonically.

—

