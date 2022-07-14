Get Daily Email
Join/Login CLOSE
togle menu
togle menu

The Good Men Project

Search...

Get Daily Email

We are the only international conversation about the changing roles of men in the 21st century.

Register Your Email

Become a Premium Member

We have pioneered the largest worldwide conversation about what it means to be a good man in the 21st century.

Your support of our work is inspiring and invaluable.

Register New Account
Home / Featured Content / 4 Habits That Make Relationship Settling Feel Like a Fairytale

4 Habits That Make Relationship Settling Feel Like a Fairytale

Your mindset has a positive effect on your love life.

by Leave a Comment

A few truths lay in the plot of rom-com movies.

People meant for each other often shop around for firework partners. It’s not their fault. Going from best friends to lovers to soulmates is risky. The idea of new partners also feels exciting.

On the flip side, you have people in long-term relationships unsure about the future. Not ready to move on because they don’t know what is out there in the dating pool.

  • More exists beyond great sex.
  • More exists beyond the security of what you know now.

Passion isn’t everything.

Settling can feel like a fairytale. Here’s why.

#1. Feelings

As you get older, you value your mental health more. You crave peace within yourself and space.

You want a balance of excitement and comfort. Someone to see, hear, appreciate, and value your presence.

Yet, the bedroom action also creates a space for thrill and a deeper connection. You don’t have to pretend you’re not clingy — instead, cuddling happens after intimacy.

#2. Natural

A good relationship feels like settling. Why? Because you don’t have to fight for everything.

You aren’t in limbo about your place in someone’s life. You also don’t experience as much manipulation; instead, it’s about communication.

Progression feels easier.

Too simple. You wait for the other shoe to drop.

But you can have a partnership of peace and ease.

#3. Energy release

You want someone who is okay with not fixing your problems; instead, they listen.

Ranting appears aggressive. But it gives an unmatched amount of stress relief. What is it like releasing your pent-up energy to someone who will sit back and listen? It is the closest thing to happily ever after.

When done, your partner’s calm, supportive energy washes over you. It’s a great reset for your aura.

#4. Prevention

Most couples fight until the wheels fall off.

Don’t like ads? Become a supporter and enjoy The Good Men Project ad free

They go to couples counseling or break up too late. Thus, it is too much work to fight for each other.

Healthy relationships have plenty of communication, apologies, olive branches, and connective time. Thus, you aren’t stuck feeling unsure and uneasy for lengths of time.

 

 

This post was previously published on MEDIUM.COM.

 

 

***

Join The Good Men Project as a Premium Member today.

All Premium Members get to view The Good Men Project with NO ADS.

A $50 annual membership gives you an all access pass. You can be a part of every call, group, class and community.
A $25 annual membership gives you access to one class, one Social Interest group and our online communities.
A $12 annual membership gives you access to our Friday calls with the publisher, our online community.

Register New Account

Choose your subscription level

By completing this registration form, you are also agreeing to our Terms of Service which can be found here.

 

 

Need more info? A complete list of benefits is here.

 

Photo credit: Shutterstock

About Annie Wegner

Economist with five years of experience in social media marketing. I write about love, social media, business, and relationships. Netflix and chill enthusiast.

Follow me on Medium:
multipassionatewriter.medium.com.

guest
Subscribe
Notify of
guest

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

0 Comments
Inline Feedbacks
View all comments
Pin

Join The Good Men Project conversation and get updates by email.

Join The Good Men Project conversation and get updates by email.

0
Would love your thoughts, please comment.x
()
x