4 Habits That Make Relationship Settling Feel Like a Fairytale

A few truths lay in the plot of rom-com movies.

People meant for each other often shop around for firework partners. It’s not their fault. Going from best friends to lovers to soulmates is risky. The idea of new partners also feels exciting.

On the flip side, you have people in long-term relationships unsure about the future. Not ready to move on because they don’t know what is out there in the dating pool.

More exists beyond great sex.

More exists beyond the security of what you know now.

Passion isn’t everything.

Settling can feel like a fairytale. Here’s why.

#1. Feelings

As you get older, you value your mental health more. You crave peace within yourself and space.

You want a balance of excitement and comfort. Someone to see, hear, appreciate, and value your presence.

Yet, the bedroom action also creates a space for thrill and a deeper connection. You don’t have to pretend you’re not clingy — instead, cuddling happens after intimacy.

#2. Natural

A good relationship feels like settling. Why? Because you don’t have to fight for everything.

You aren’t in limbo about your place in someone’s life. You also don’t experience as much manipulation; instead, it’s about communication.

Progression feels easier.

Too simple. You wait for the other shoe to drop.

But you can have a partnership of peace and ease.

#3. Energy release

You want someone who is okay with not fixing your problems; instead, they listen.

Ranting appears aggressive. But it gives an unmatched amount of stress relief. What is it like releasing your pent-up energy to someone who will sit back and listen? It is the closest thing to happily ever after.

When done, your partner’s calm, supportive energy washes over you. It’s a great reset for your aura.

#4. Prevention

Most couples fight until the wheels fall off.

They go to couples counseling or break up too late. Thus, it is too much work to fight for each other.

Healthy relationships have plenty of communication, apologies, olive branches, and connective time. Thus, you aren’t stuck feeling unsure and uneasy for lengths of time.

Photo credit: Shutterstock