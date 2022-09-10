4 Kinds of Partners Who Will Push Your Tolerance Limit

Itis one thing to be in a relationship that blossoms with each passing day.

It is another thing to be able to tolerate every undoing of your partner in the same relationship.

There can not be a relationship without wrongdoings and the pulling of character strings.

But amongst all the unbearable strings to pull in relationships, anyone involving a partner is the most severe.

Most times, these partners are like the sun;

Bright and sweet in the morning and harsh as life in the afternoon.

People who pull the tolerance limits of their partners are not always intentional about it, but when done frequently, it can quickly bring even the most patient partners to their limits.

Far longer than they think, more than their thoughts can hold, and better than their love can affect.

I don’t wish to make you uneasy with this article.

But if you are in love with any of these kinds of partners, then expect your tolerance limit to be pulled hard sometime now or in the future.

Pulled to the extent that you will request an immediate separation.

If your partner is emotionally smart at it, you will even be in a much worse condition because you would only slowly realize, and so much damage would have been done.

If he/she identifies with these 4 kinds of partners, ensure to either call it quits with them or at least propose a settling conversation with them.

1 — Domestic violators

Male assaulter or female assaulter.

It never goes well.

No matter how you seem to pretend, domestic violence and its violators always pull strings till they cut right out.

If your partner is a domestic violator, there is no reason to think of containing the situation or trying to live through it for love’s sake.

You will only be elongating your moment of separation and period of physical assault.

Although there is no precise way to determine if your partner will be a domestic violator.

Some signs are assumed to be very useful when observing possible domestic violators, like;

Abnormal high level of control over all situations.

Increased impulse and hand movement during arguments.

Unusual words and threats during arguments.

Consistent stalking, on and offline.

2 — Unbothered lovers

When you find yourself in a relationship with an unbothered lover, you are as good as being in a first-class suite of a one-sided relationship.

Even if you try to keep your love afloat or the situation magical.

There is every chance that you might keep failing.

Okay! It all feels overwhelming.

But sometimes it’s just who they are, or you are merely in another tricky relationship condition.

When it gets hard, you start getting tested with your tolerance. That is when you complain about their wrongdoings. About;

How they have been hard to love.

How they have turned love into a growing bruise rather than an amending peace for you.

How they have closed their arms against you at every warm embrace.

If you are in a very tricky one, they will apologize, but still, go on to do the same thing by acting as though they were forced to be with you.

No matter how genuine such a partner might seem, it will be almost impossible to tolerate them over time.

Being in a relationship with this kind of lover will be an unlucky and risky bet. Nobody, let alone a married person, should have to go through this.

3 — Detectives

Just like the word “Detective” some partners are super unbelievable.

No matter how high you raise the bar for being honest and open with them, their consistent thoughts about you will be doubts and devastation.

Your love and wishes for them might never outshine their thoughts.

They consistently have a rush of adrenaline when you tell them you are heading out.

They can’t keep calm once they hear you laugh on the phone.

They want your time and attention 110%.

Although it’s sweet in a way, some people wish for this kind of lover, and it’s because they have once been in a one-sided relationship.

So they do not mind the consistent rush of ill love from their partner.

But when it creeps upon them, it will be so easy to lose their tolerance limit.

Most of the time, ladies are the victims of falling in love with a love detective who tails every one of their moves and wants to be involved with them 100 times.

As much as the obsession is sweet, it’s also nerve-wracking.

4 — Dumb lovers

Ignoring every light is a natural thing to do for guys, especially when it is for a long time. It could lead to an uneasy situation for the other partner.

Who are the dumb lovers in relationships?

They are your regular Matthew McConaughey and Jennifer Lopez with a tint of impulsive sluggishness.

Honestly, they love genuinely, yet they are passionately forgetful. They will ordinarily forget everything their partner loves.

If you are in love with a dumb lover, you will experience an equal amount of love and obsession at all times.

However, you may never be satisfied with them because they will misread situations, do the wrong thing at the wrong time, and will frequently fail to read between the lines.

He always forgets your birthday.

He always forgets the best color of outfit you like.

She always forgets your love language in general.

You might want to ask if you can tolerate them.

Yes!

They are tolerable partners, but they can be unbelievable at times.

Therefore, it takes consistent trials and works at relationships to perfect a relationship with a dumb lover. But it will surely pull your tolerance string at one point in time.

Several other partners could pull your tolerance string in a relationship because almost every individual has a characteristic that could make them an unbearable plus one.

But what you do about it is what matters.

When you feel unbothered and love-confident, carry on with the relationship.

When you feel uneasy and unbearable, quit and go into a more tolerant relationship.

Too much is never enough, and too little is never enough.

…

