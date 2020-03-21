4 Things You Can Do That Will Help You Make the Right Decisions

By Monalisa Roy

How many times have you tried to make the right decisions but ended up failing? Are you ready to decide?

“So, do it. Decide. Is this the life you want to live in? Is this the person you want to love? Is this the best you can be? Can you be stronger? Kinder? More compassionate? Decide. Breathe in. Breathe out and decide.”

-Meredith Grey

We often forget the importance of making a decision. We keep worrying and asking questions about whether we did enough or whether we are going to make the right decisions or not. But how do we understand whether a decision was right or wrong? Isn’t it possible that what seems right to us may be wrong to someone else? Don’t we risk losing everything over a decision?

What’s a decision? We don’t know if it was right or wrong so we can only rest at the idea that it felt right at the moment so we did what we had to do.

Let me give you an example. Let’s say there’s this girl, Jennifer who fell in love with a guy named Ryan. He is good looking and everything. He has all the traits she can ever ask for. But guess what? He doesn’t know how to behave. What happens then? Does she decide to go out with him when he asked her out?

Let’s further go ahead and assume that she said yes! She knew that he didn’t know how to behave with a woman but she went with him anyway. She did it because that felt right at the moment.

The decision we take and whether it is right or wrong can only be known on a future date. We really can’t decide whether this decision will be right or wrong. So quit trying to force it.

Just do what needs to be done. If this is the person you want to go out with despite their flaws so be it. If this is the kind of life you want to lead or if this is the person you wish to love then stick to it.

Don’t like ads? Become a supporter and enjoy The Good Men Project ad free

Here are some tips on how to keep yourself on track.

1. Ask Yourself

More often than not, we know what’s best for us. So ask yourself whether going forward with this decision is right for you. Will it help you grow? Is it worth paying attention to it? If so, then go with it. You can handle the consequences because it’s worth it.

“Often the most tricky questions are the ones we secretly know the answers of.

What are you running from?

What are you waiting for?”

― Sanhita Baruah

Our instincts or sixth sense, whatever you may call it, tells us what needs to be done. You know that noise talking at the back of your head, that’s the one. It will guide you through what’s right or wrong. Listen to it. I promise you 90% of the time, its right and we knew it all along.

2. Have patience

We don’t know how our decisions are going to play out so patience is key here. How often did we just take a decision in haste and didn’t see it through and took another one instead? Most of the time!

Don’t do that. Patience and faith can go a long way. So be calm and see what happens next.

3. Consult a friend

We all have our most trusted advisor whenever we are in trouble and need help. And it’s always a great idea to take advice from your friends or someone you trust and then make decisions based on that advice or suggestions. Your friends know you and they can help. So never hesitate to ask for help.

“A friend is someone who understands your past, believes in your future and accepts you just the way you are.” – Unknown

Some of us are less open to the world than others. When we need someone to talk to and just can trust anyone to share the burden, a journal goes a long way. I’ve been writing since I was in the fourth grade and I just wrote how I felt about things. Over the years it has helped me grow and evolve. So if you can’t talk to someone, write down all the things in your journal, all that you feel, all that you want. See if it helps. I’m sure it will.

“A personal journal is an ideal environment in which to become. It is a perfect place for you to think, feel, discover, expand, remember, and dream.” – Brad Wilcox

Life gives us lessons and some of them might not be something we had asked for. But I assure you that all of them were important. That heartbreak, that lost friend, that difficult sibling…Those were important too. Embrace all the lessons that life is offering and it won’t be so hard.

Even with being extra careful and going the extra mile, our decisions turn out to be wrong. We thought it would have worked out well but it doesn’t. That’s fine. That’s only being human. Don’t be so hard on yourself. You will figure it all out.

If you want to know more about how you can make the right decisions, watch this video below:

—

Previously published on themindsjournal

—

◊♦◊

If you believe in the work we are doing here at The Good Men Project and want to join our calls on a regular basis, please join us as a Premium Member, today.

All Premium Members get to view The Good Men Project with NO ADS.

Need more info? A complete list of benefits is here.

Don’t like ads? Become a supporter and enjoy The Good Men Project ad free

—

Photo credit: istockphoto