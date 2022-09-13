49 Ways to Stop Screwing Up Your Relationship

- Shut up and listen
- Text back ASAP
- Don’t ghost. You’re an adult, not Casper
- Wait your tu — Stop interrupting
- “I love you” is mandatory
- State what you want and need. No one can read your mind
- Swallow most opinions, especially the vomit-flavored ones
- Give kids choices, but not as many as Subway
- Warn someone you won’t be there
- Break up before they’re standing at the altar
- Wipe and put the seat down. If you miss, clean it
- Remove hair from the sink, tub, kitchen, drains
- Cook hot meals no matter what gender your hands are
- Slow down and figure out your sexuality first
- Don’t expect a Nobel for being a parent
- “Thank you” is mandatory
- If you drop it, clean it.
- If you don’t drop it, still clean it
- If a kid drops it, have them clean it
- Sex, condoms, diseases, tests, babies, commitment, the future. If talking about any of these makes you blush, keep your clothes on
- Don’t cheat. Break up. Save them the misery of you
- Love your children for them. Don’t hate them for not being you
- Talk. Silence for days is not a conversation
- If you don’t know if you’re going on a date, stay at home
- Stop. Breathe. They’ll text you back
- Remember, children love praise, hugs, kisses, and structure
- Don’t agree if you don’t agree
- Never ask to reschedule five minutes after the meeting ends. Everyone knows you just didn’t feel like coming
- Sex. Make sure everyone’s in the mood — and you’ve talked, consented beforehand. And during. No one likes to pretend they’re satisfied
- Be a team. Cook, clean, take care of the kids, make money. Together.
- Sort through your trust issues first
- Spare the rod and don’t spoil the child
- Yes, there’s more to sex than erections. Chill and do something else. Pressure to stay hard is stressful
- Don’t be a crisis factory
- Speak plainly. Hinting is usually manipulative
- Help your partner orgasm too, but don’t expect it or require it
- Control only yourself
- Don’t tease your dog with treats for too long. Two seconds max. It’s not funny for them
- Round up when paying back. Round down when collecting
- Don’t tell your kids their aunt’s died when she hasn’t
- Loan money out only if you want and can. You do not have to
- Give five times more than you get. Only be around people who do the same
- Let small things go. Take big things seriously. Know the difference
- Be red carpet-ready if you spend two hours in the bathroom. Honestly, shave this down to an hour max
- Listen a ton more than you give solutions. Explain only if asked
- Know each other’s values before going any further
- Nitpick only if you have lice
- Pick up the phone, sometimes
- Take nothing for granted. None of us will be here forever
…
Got any more simple ways to not fuck up relationships? Leave them in the comments.
—
This post was previously published on medium.com.
***
You may also like these posts on The Good Men Project:
|White Fragility: Talking to White People About Racism
|Escape the “Act Like a Man” Box
|The Lack of Gentle Platonic Touch in Men’s Lives is a Killer
|What We Talk About When We Talk About Men
—
Photo credit: Mayur Gala on Unsplash