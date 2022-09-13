Get Daily Email
The Good Men Project

49 Ways to Stop Screwing Up Your Relationship

49 Ways to Stop Screwing Up Your Relationship

#34 won’t surprise you

by Leave a Comment

 

  1. Shut up and listen
  2. Text back ASAP
  3. Don’t ghost. You’re an adult, not Casper
  4. Wait your tu — Stop interrupting
  5. “I love you” is mandatory
  6. State what you want and need. No one can read your mind
  7. Swallow most opinions, especially the vomit-flavored ones
  8. Give kids choices, but not as many as Subway
  9. Warn someone you won’t be there
  10. Break up before they’re standing at the altar
  11. Wipe and put the seat down. If you miss, clean it
  12. Remove hair from the sink, tub, kitchen, drains
  13. Cook hot meals no matter what gender your hands are
  14. Slow down and figure out your sexuality first
  15. Don’t expect a Nobel for being a parent
  16. “Thank you” is mandatory
  17. If you drop it, clean it.
  18. If you don’t drop it, still clean it
  19. If a kid drops it, have them clean it
  20. Sex, condoms, diseases, tests, babies, commitment, the future. If talking about any of these makes you blush, keep your clothes on
  21. Don’t cheat. Break up. Save them the misery of you
  22. Love your children for them. Don’t hate them for not being you
  23. Talk. Silence for days is not a conversation
  24. If you don’t know if you’re going on a date, stay at home
  25. Stop. Breathe. They’ll text you back
  26. Remember, children love praise, hugs, kisses, and structure
  27. Don’t agree if you don’t agree
  28. Never ask to reschedule five minutes after the meeting ends. Everyone knows you just didn’t feel like coming
  29. Sex. Make sure everyone’s in the mood — and you’ve talked, consented beforehand. And during. No one likes to pretend they’re satisfied
  30. Be a team. Cook, clean, take care of the kids, make money. Together.
  31. Sort through your trust issues first
  32. Spare the rod and don’t spoil the child
  33. Yes, there’s more to sex than erections. Chill and do something else. Pressure to stay hard is stressful
  34. Don’t be a crisis factory
  35. Speak plainly. Hinting is usually manipulative
  36. Help your partner orgasm too, but don’t expect it or require it
  37. Control only yourself
  38. Don’t tease your dog with treats for too long. Two seconds max. It’s not funny for them
  39. Round up when paying back. Round down when collecting
  40. Don’t tell your kids their aunt’s died when she hasn’t
  41. Loan money out only if you want and can. You do not have to
  42. Give five times more than you get. Only be around people who do the same
  43. Let small things go. Take big things seriously. Know the difference
  44. Be red carpet-ready if you spend two hours in the bathroom. Honestly, shave this down to an hour max
  45. Listen a ton more than you give solutions. Explain only if asked
  46. Know each other’s values before going any further
  47. Nitpick only if you have lice
  48. Pick up the phone, sometimes
  49. Take nothing for granted. None of us will be here forever

Got any more simple ways to not fuck up relationships? Leave them in the comments.

This post was previously published on medium.com.

***

About Ashleigh Bonner

Hey! My name is Deon Ashleigh, and I'm a lovable weirdo who edits books, blogs, and websites. In my spare time, I write wild sci-fi books and make video games—but I don't play them. On Medium, I write articles to help others find themselves and live freer.

Follow me on Medium:
medium.com/@ashleighbonner

