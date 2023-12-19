5 Christmas Gift Ideas for Every Love Language

When you’re dating someone, it can be challenging to find a gift that they’ll love. If you’re trying to find the perfect gift this holiday season, you might want to take your significant other’s love language into consideration.

Speaking their love language is a great way to show them how much you care. Here are five Christmas gift ideas for every love language.

Quality Time

If your significant other’s love language is quality time, you’re in luck. There are a number of sweet holiday gift ideas that will allow you and your partner to spend quality time together in the future. Here are five examples:

A concert or event. Whether you go to see their favorite musician, a comedy show, a play, an escape room, or a sporting event, your significant other will love to get to experience this with you. A romantic getaway. You could book a week at a cabin in the Smoky Mountains, take a cruise to the Caribbean, or head to New York City to watch the ball drop in Times Square. Your partner will love getting to spend time away from home with you. Pay for classes you can take together. From ballroom dancing and foreign languages to cooking and mixology classes, there are lots of classes you can take together as a couple. Your loved one will be happy to spend more time together and take up a new hobby! Book a day to enjoy a favorite hobby. Go snowboarding or skiing, snow tubing or mountain climbing together. This can be a great way to reconnect with one another and enjoy yourselves! Board games, puzzles, and other activities you can do together. Spending quality time together doesn’t always mean you have to go out of the house. Your partner will be sure to appreciate gifts that you can enjoy together at home.

Physical Touch

It might be difficult to figure out what to get someone whose love language is physical touch. But it’s actually quite simple. Here are some ideas:

A gift certificate for a couple’s massage. This can be a sensual way to spend some time with your partner. A box of bath and relaxation items. Bath bombs, body lotions, and scented candles can all make for nice Christmas gifts. You can include a nice fuzzy robe or fuzzy slippers to warm your significant other’s heart up! A romantic date that involves hand-holding. A gift card to a movie theater where you can cuddle up or an ice skating rink where you can hold hands are some date ideas someone whose love language is physical touch would enjoy. A getaway to a haunted attraction. Staying at a haunted hotel will get your partner’s heart pounding — and make them want to hold your hands as you enjoy your spooky stay. A box of sexy gifts. Your significant other will likely love a box filled with items you can use together in the bedroom. Lingerie or boxers, flavored lubricant and other adult store finds, and massage oils can all make great holiday gifts for someone with this love language.

Receiving Gifts

Putting some extra thought into gifts for someone whose love language is receiving gifts can go a long way in terms of making them feel loved. Here are some extra special gift ideas for your partner:

A sentimental piece of jewelry or accessory. Your significant other probably already loves jewelry and accessories, but you can make it extra special. Consider a necklace or earrings that features both of your birthstones. Personalized watches or jewelry with engraving can also make a great gift for someone with this love language. A basket of their favorite things. Showering your significant other in gifts that show you pay attention to their likes and dislikes is one way to show them how much you care. Gifting them their favorite candy, books by their favorite author, favorite flowers, favorite perfume, and gift cards to their favorite stores or restaurants is a great way to make them feel loved. Gifts involving their interests or hobbies. If your guy loves Notre Dame, he might appreciate fan merchandise. If your lady loves arts and crafts, she might love a gift card to her favorite art supplies store. Something they’ve said they want. Your significant other has likely mentioned something they want. Purchasing it for them shows them that you listen to them and take their wants and needs into consideration. A monthly subscription box. There are so many types of subscription boxes out there to choose from. From cosmetics, books, and candy to fishing lures and beef jerky, there’s a box out there for everyone. You can gift your loved one with 12 monthly boxes to remind them all year long how much you care.

Words of Affirmation

If you’re celebrating the holidays with someone whose love language is words of affirmation, you might be wondering what you can get them to make them feel loved this holiday season. We have some ideas:

A handwritten card. Letting your partner know how strong you feel about them and how much you appreciate them is a great way to make them feel the love this Christmas! Customized jewelry or a watch. A jewelry piece or watch with a song lyric or quote expressing how you feel about them will rock their world. A mug with a sweet quote. Every morning when they drink their tea or coffee, they’ll be reminded of how you feel about them. You can include some hot cocoa bombs, marshmallows, and peppermint sticks for an extra sweet Christmas gift! A personalized photo frame. You can customize a photo frame with a sweet quote or saying that reminds you of them. This can make a sweet gift for someone whose love language is words of affirmation! A journal of compliments or poems. Your significant other will appreciate being able to pull out the journal and read the way you feel about them at any time!

Acts of Service

A coupon book. Your significant other will appreciate a book of coupons with things you’ll do for them in the future (e.g. “homemade dinner for two” or “foot massage”). You can either hand write your coupons or order a premade box online. Completing a household project. Repainting your partner’s dresser or renovating the bathroom like they’ve been wanting can make great gifts for someone whose love language is acts of service. If you aren’t able to do these things for them, you could also hire someone who can. Household items to make their lives easier. People with this love language will appreciate that you got them something to help save them time when it comes to chores. You might consider a Roomba so they don’t need to vacuum as much, a self-water garden so they don’t have to water their plants or an automatic litter box so they no longer have to clean Fluffy’s. Hire a housekeeper or landscaper. Hiring someone to clean the house or a landscaper to mow the lawn or complete other outdoor projects can be a great way to take some of the load off your partner. Gift cards to restaurants. Your loved one will feel extra appreciative of gift cards to restaurants on nights when they don’t feel like cooking.

These are just five Christmas gift ideas for every love language. No matter what you decide to get your significant other this holiday season, remember that it’s the thought that counts.

Photo credit: freestocks on Unsplash