We are the only international conversation about the changing roles of men in the 21st century.

Home / Featured Content / 5 Crucial Tips for Expectant Fathers | Dad University

5 Crucial Tips for Expectant Fathers | Dad University

As an expectant father, you will experience all kind of thoughts and feelings that you are not familiar with.

As an expectant father, you will experience all kind of thoughts and feelings that you are not familiar with. When you are expecting a baby, you begin to think about your own childhood and the interactions with your parents, your family, family, friends, and more.

In this video, Jason goes over 5 Crucial Tips For Expectant Fathers. What are the most important advice you need to know for this journey. Be sure to comment on when your baby is due and what you are most excited about.

Here are some important links: PARENTING PROGRAM: This is Jason’s signature course to help you go from confused to confident father. If you are serious about becoming the best version of yourself as a father and taking action, book a call to speak with us: https://www.daduniversity.com/applica… FREE ONLINE PARENTING CLASS: Learn the secrets of being a better father. Jason has put together a free online parenting webinar class: 6 Proven Strategies to Be a Better Father. You can register for the class here: https://www.daduniversity.com/webinar…

Previously published on YouTube

 

About Jason Kreidman

Jason Kreidman is the Founder of Dad University which helps dads learn what they are not taught in school. Through videos, podcasts, articles, and social media, Jason is educating dads on parenting, self-development, and relationships.

