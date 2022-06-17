5 Easy Brain Hacks To Change Your Life Forever

Do you sometimes feel like your brain is a bit tired and in need of some new sharpening? You might be forgetting things, not feeling motivated, and even experiencing memory loss.

The good news is that there are ways you can take care of your brain. All these hacks are easy to do and will get you back on track in no time.

You may also want to try out some productive techniques such as apps like Headspace to find peace of mind when it starts feeling chaotic inside your head. All these tips and tricks work, so give them a try!

1. Stay up to date with the current happenings in the world by playing brain games.

Being updated doesn’t only mean keeping up with what’s going on in your city or country. It also includes knowing what’s going on in the world at all times.

As we live in an ever-changing world, it is important to stay up to date with everything happening, particularly in your field of interest.

Therefore, it is a good idea to play brain games all the time. You should consider playing trivia games or brain teasers on Google Play. You can learn something new every day!

Brain teasers are fun as they help you apply your knowledge right away. On the other hand, trivia games are more challenging and, therefore, will provide you with more learning opportunities. You can learn from them as well as challenge your friends or family.

2. Fire up a journal and write down your thoughts, things bothering you, or ideas that pop out at you.

You should keep a dedicated journal to record things that may be important to you.

The best thing about these journals is that they are private and only visible to you. In addition, you can do it when you want and where you want.

The cool thing about this method is that you can write down all the things that bother you.

Some people have a to-do list, but it doesn’t always help with clearing your mind of thoughts. However, writing them down and sharing them with nobody is the best way to clear your head.

3. Shut down all the lights and take a walk in the park.

One of the most effective ways to recharge your brain is to take a stroll in a park. However, if you live in an apartment, you can also do this during the day.

You can choose whichever time and place for yourself, but there is something about walking and breathing fresh air that will help free your mind.

The good thing about parks is that they are very relaxing, no matter what time of day you visit them. It is also a good time to get inspired and clear your mind of clutter.

4. Eat healthy foods that will help boost your brainpower.

The brain works the most when you are awake, so it is important to take care of it. Salmon, ginger, garlic, and turmeric are all great for the brain.

These foods are packed with nutrients that support memory and concentration.

Aside from eating some brain-boosting foods, you should also consider taking supplements like Omega 3 and Vitamin B12.

These two ingredients help support brain functions as well as boost your memory and concentration.

5. Keep a journal to record things you find difficult to remember.

Sometimes we forget things, which can be frustrating. However, by keeping a journal to record what you forget every day, you will have better chances of remembering them later on.

Practicing better memory is not as easy as it sounds, but it is certainly possible.

What you need to do is open a journal and write down the things you find difficult to remember.

It can be information or certain details from your work day. You can also use flashcards, apps like Ever-note, or a brain game to help you recall lists of words or numbers.

The idea is that you take time out of your busy schedule to strengthen your memory skills.

Another thing you can do is to try the memory palace technique, which works very well. It is especially useful for remembering lists and places.

The good thing about this strategy is that it’s a very old technique that has been around for centuries, so you know it works.

