Get Daily Email
Join/Login CLOSE
togle menu
togle menu

The Good Men Project

Search...

Get Daily Email

We are the only international conversation about the changing roles of men in the 21st century.

Register Your Email

Become a Premium Member

We have pioneered the largest worldwide conversation about what it means to be a good man in the 21st century.

Your support of our work is inspiring and invaluable.

Register New Account
Home / Featured Content / 5 Important Elements of an Effective Self-Care Routine

5 Important Elements of an Effective Self-Care Routine

Knowing what makes a self-care routine helps us realise our meaning in life.

by Leave a Comment

 

1. Mental Self-Care

Any activity that stimulates your mind or intellect is considered mental self-care.

As a perk, we make sure that our minds remain sharp, no matter our age.

Here are several activities that you can try:

  • Reading a book.
  • Solving a puzzle.
  • Playing chess.

2. Physical Self-Care

Physical self-care refers to activities you engage in to improve your physical health.

Taking care of your physical health is a quick and effective way to care for yourself.

Here are several physical self-care activities I highly recommend:

  • Running.
  • Meditating.
  • Going to the gym.
  • Getting adequate sleep.

 

3. Personal Self-Care

Personal self-care is concerned with the things you do to feel and look your best.

Personal self-care includes concentrating on how you look in a way that makes you feel good and confident.

4. Emotional Self-Care

Emotional self-care includes activities that aid you in connecting, processing and reflecting on various emotions.

Below are several practices you can adopt to keep yourself emotionally sound:

  • Playing music.
  • Writing a journal.
  • Seeking a therapist’s help.
  • Doing something that gets your creative juices moving.

5. Professional Self-Care

Professional self-care refers to activities that are related to your work life.

Self-care at work and self-care practices that breeds a healthy work-life balance will make you more productive in your career.

Give the following a try:

  • Improving your work-life balance.
  • Updating your professional profiles.
  • De-cluttering your workspace.

This post was previously published on medium.com.

Don’t like ads? Become a supporter and enjoy The Good Men Project ad free

***

About Terence Kong

Writer. Blogger. Photographer. Bookworm. Malaysian. Editor-In-Chief of livingthroughtwenties.com, which aims to nurture twentysomethings on achieving a balanced, authentic life.

Follow me on Medium:
terence-kong.medium.com.

guest
Subscribe
Notify of
guest

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

0 Comments
Inline Feedbacks
View all comments
PinShares31

Join The Good Men Project conversation and get updates by email.

Join The Good Men Project conversation and get updates by email.

0
Would love your thoughts, please comment.x
()
x