5 Important Things People Take for Granted in a Relationship

Moving back with my boyfriend again this year has made me take things in our relationship for granted sometimes. I admitted that, and I’m not proud.

I’m writing this as a reminder for myself too that it’s not every day we have someone who can love us as well as our partner.

That’s why it’s important to hit that pause button and do some reflection. Do you appreciate your partner enough? Have you been reciprocating their feelings lately? Or do you even acknowledge the small things they’ve done for you anymore?

When life gets busy, it becomes harder to see. Here are the common things that people (including me) take for granted in their romantic relationship:

1. The little compliments here and there

When you hear it so often, those little compliments become so redundant that your mind doesn’t find them interesting anymore. So sometimes, you’ll miss acknowledging it and maybe feel grateful to have them in your life.

I myself am guilty of this.

Some days I feel like those compliments coming from my partner don’t matter much, and I know I’m going to miss them when we’re apart again later.

Not everyone is capable of giving compliments on a daily basis — unless they truly love you. So if you have that, it’s better to appreciate it sooner than later.

2. The financial support

By having two incomes combined, you can get and enjoy more things in life. But when it’s been done for so long, we tend to forget that it is indeed a perk of being in a relationship.

One good friend of mine likes to talk about how grateful she’s that she has a good caring partner where they can also split the bill so either one of them can save the money to go traveling somewhere together.

On the other hand, it’s also nice to have someone who has your back financially and knows that you won’t starve if you get laid from your job tomorrow.

That part is definitely something that we need to be grateful for.

3. Having someone to share your happiness with

Having someone to share your happiness with is one of the best feelings ever.

Last month I managed to achieve one big goal in my writing journey, and celebrating it with my partner just made everything so much better.

Sure, I’d feel just as happy if I were alone, but at this point, I chose not to.

What’s the point of having/getting everything you want if you don’t have someone to share with at the end of the day?

Some people who are in a relationship tend to forget the idea that no matter how small the achievement they get, they’ll always have someone who congratulates them.

4. Feeling less alone on your worst day

Life is tough. Some days you don’t want to get up from bed because of this big problem you have. And you don’t even know if you can get through it.

But one thing I notice when I’m with my partner, all of my problems become so much easier to handle. They aren’t gone, but the pressure from it has definitely lessened.

A little cuddle on one of those days will help you feel like you’re less alone. You have someone to talk to about how sucks it is. And they’ll be there listening to your ramble and maybe give some suggestions.

I can’t remember how many times I came to my partner when my days felt like hell during my corporate life. It’s definitely something we can’t take for granted.

5. The emotional bonding you both have

There’s this warm feeling inside knowing that you have this strong emotional connection with someone other than your family.

And that someone knows everything about you. Your whole world feels more meaningful when you’re with them. Things in life are so much more exciting because you do most things together.

I’ve met people who are in their 60s, and they regret focusing too much on their career life that they forget to build a solid relationship with another human being.

So you’re definitely lucky if you already have that special someone because not everyone can have it.

Parting Words

No couple is perfect.

Even the one who claims they have the strongest bonding. We all make mistakes, but as long as both people still want to work on making it better each day, then that’s what matters.

When things feel hard and too overwhelming, I like to remind myself why we’re together in the first place. It’s easy to focus on the negatives or the small little things my partner doesn’t do, but it won’t make the relationship better.

So I hope this article can be a good reminder to appreciate, acknowledge and compliment your partner a little more. ’Cause, they deserve it.

