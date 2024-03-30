5 Interesting Psychological Facts About Her

Initially. It was hard for me to understand her. She appeared to me as a cryptic enigma. At some moments, she is quiet, and at other moments, she gives a good or strange smile.

It all began with a simple “Excuse me, is this seat taken?” in my college event.

We became friends later on.

But as time went on, I started to know what she wanted to tell me with her nonverbal communication.

I learned that her silence wasn’t empty; it was full of rare and beautiful thoughts and meaning.

Girls Who Talk Less Are Often More Devoted

I noticed it several times. She didn’t usually take over our talks. But when she did, everything she said was important. I found out that this wasn’t just something she had.

Their quietness doesn’t get in the way; instead, it helps people bond more deeply.

This kind of love depth comes from the psychological idea that “still waters run deep,” which means that the peace inside is a sign of deep emotional and mental life.

From my point of view, It’s not just the scarcity of words that matters, but also the richness with which they are expressed.

People who carefully pick their words, listen carefully, and speak with purpose often have a lot of loving and loyal feelings inside. Their words aren’t fluff; they’re ways to connect with and understand each other better.

This does not mean that being eloquent and talking a lot is not valuable.

Instead, it’s a call to find balance, to make speech and thought work together. The quiet beauty is not in the silence itself, but in the deliberate space it makes for others to be heard and for connections to grow.

There is a chance to listen to every exchange.

She was Hair-Twirling

During my ward work in the hospital. I saw Alffy, who was Twirling her hair while she was talking to one of our friends.

This small action, which is often missed, is a standard sign that a girl might like the person she’s talking to. As some might think, this hair-twirling dance isn’t a nervous habit. It’s maybe a way to flirt and show interest in someone.

It’s a small look into the complicated language of body language, where every move and action hides a lot of feelings and messages…

This could be a self-soothing mechanism or a Flirting signal.

I mean Playing with your hair can be a self-soothing behavior, just like tapping your feet or playing with things over and over again. In some cases, it happens when someone is nervous, anxious, or just trying to feel better.

If someone does this during a chat, it could mean that they are a little nervous or self-conscious, maybe because they are interested in the other person.

Studies Show Women Spend 1 Year of Their Lives Deciding What To Wear

Like my sister.

I remember how she would stand in front of her closet and get lost in all the colors, textures, and designs.

Each piece of clothing was like representing a different part of her life.

she isn’t the only one who can’t decide what to wear.

Studies show that women spend almost a year of their lives trying to figure out what to wear. This isn’t just about style or being unable to decide; maybe it shows how women have many parts in their lives, and each one needs a different “costume.”

It’s about feeling like you have to show yourself in a way that fits with what other people expect of you and trying to find your own identity while dealing with these outside pressures.

According to research, women spend an average of 287 days going through their closets. Most of that time is spent choosing clothes for work, going out, dinner parties, vacations, the gym, and other activities.

This time is spread out over different times.

On the weekends, women spend about 14 minutes deciding what to wear and about 16 minutes in the morning during the week. Also, every morning women try on two outfits before making a choice.

And one in two women spend fifteen minutes planning what to wear the night before.

It’s interesting but it’s a fact.

First Approach with Her

This is more important than what a guy says when he first meets a woman: how he acts makes the first impression.

Surprisingly, only 7% of a woman’s first impression of a man comes from what they say. This makes a point of showing how little words matter in the beginning stages of communication.

The way he talks, which makes up 38% of the first impression, is much more powerful. This includes his voice’s tone, speed, and confidence, all of which can tell you a lot about his personality, how he’s feeling, and what he wants to say.

The man’s look and body language, make up 55% of the first impression and are the most important.

This includes everything from what he wears and how he looks to his stance, movements, and facial emotions. These body language signals can tell you a lot about a person’s personality, confidence, and how comfortable they are with other people.

This distribution shows how important appearance and nonverbal speech are for making a good first impression.

Her Higher-Pitched Voice

Attraction isn’t just about looks or body language; it also involves sounds.

According to one study, in which researchers were mainly interested in the link between voice pitch and levels of attraction.

The study looks at how women’s voice sounds when they leave voicemails for men whose faces have been changed to look more masculine or feminine.

The results show a strong link: women’s voice pitches were higher when talking to men whose faces they found more beautiful, especially faces that were made to look more masculine than feminine.

This suggests that women may use a higher voice pitch as an unconscious, but intentional, way to attract their ideal partners, which could make it easier for them to get and keep these relationships.

Voice modulation can play a subtle part in mate attraction and selection processes. This interesting feature of human behavior shows how this can happen.

I hope you enjoyed the read. If you like this then subscribe to my medium Newsletter. The Blog post was based on my knowledge and opinion.

Photo credit: Chris on Unsplash