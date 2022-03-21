5 Signs You’re Sacrificing Too Much in Your Relationship

I used to sacrifice too much when dating someone. I didn’t know doing that would kill me inside slowly. I eventually gave up by the time I lost myself in it.

Sadly, for women, it’s more common to lose their identity than not by the time they’re in a relationship. I was one of them. And that didn’t change until I realized how much I loved the man more than I loved myself.

There’s a small difference between compromising for the sake of a relationship to keep going and sacrificing too much because you think that’s what you are supposed to do.

As Aaron Ben-Zeév, Ph.D. mentioned in one of Psychology Today’s articles,

“The decision to make a sacrifice is taken in light of the great benefit for the other person or for the relationship, while the decision to compromise is mainly taken out of fear of the risk and potential damage in pursuing the alternative.”

So catch the signs earlier before you lose each other.

…

1. You unconsciously make your partner’s responsibility yours.

No wonder so many people felt burned out in their relationships. The most common thing they always do is make their partner’s responsibility become theirs.

If this is you, you need to reevaluate this step asap.

Loving someone doesn’t mean you should always make sure they’re happy. Your partner’s emotions are theirs to manage. You can give support and encouragement, but in no way should you try to babysit their feelings.

2. You start resenting what you’ve done for your partner.

One of the early signs you might be sacrificing too much in your relationship is that you start resenting your partner.

The things you usually do no longer give you satisfaction. You don’t see it as a compromise anymore. You feel like you’ve done much more than your partner’s.

When these feelings arise, it’s important for you to tell your partner right away. Keeping it for yourself longer will only make the resentment bigger and weaken the connection you both have.

When you’re in a relationship, you should be both of yourself and your partner as a team. But that’s impossible to do when you have too much resentment inside you towards them.

3. Your needs aren’t met properly.

Sometimes it’s not our partner’s fault that our needs aren’t met. Sometimes it’s our lack of communication to speak up.

I’ve fallen into this bad habit too many times than I could count — where I felt unhappy but didn’t want to talk things out with my boyfriend because I was too scared.

But by not even telling your partner about your primary needs, you’re doing yourself a disservice and end up feeling like you’re sacrificing a lot more than you should.

Be it emotional or physical needs, your partner needs to know.

4. Your values with your partner don’t align

Some people force the relationship to work out even if they know in the beginning that they’re incompatible — in all areas of life.

Such a relationship is the hardest.

Sure, you don’t have to be with someone who likes the same things as you do — that’d be boring. But the core values should be aligned.

If you value spending money wisely by saving up as much as you can while you’re with someone who goes shopping every week, then it’ll crash and create more problems between you both.

Which then leaves one feeling jaded and lost in the relationship. Being with someone who at least has the same perspectives will cut those hassles.

5. Your partner doesn’t reciprocate your feelings and effort.

I’ve been there where I was the one who constantly put the communication stable. I was the one who was so eager about getting the relationship into a healthier and better place. But of course, that didn’t happen because the guy who I dated didn’t care enough.

In the end, I left feeling mentally exhausted. I don’t think I’ve ever sacrificed that much before in my life.

I know feelings change all the time, but it’s still yours. If you don’t think it’s important, then it’ll impact your mental health over time.

So pay attention to how your partner responds when you open up about your feelings. Trust me, it matters.

…

It doesn’t matter how many times you’ve convinced yourself that you’re loved and okay — if it doesn’t feel right, then you need to take a step back and address the issue.

Talk to your partner. Wait for the responses. If it’s the right person that deserves your time and energy, they won’t brush it off. They’d want to sit down and have a conversation with you.

I’m a huge believer that healthy communication is key in building long-term relationships. After all, it’s not your job to keep the relationship going. Your partner has to do their part too.

If they don’t want to, then you need to ask yourself if they’re still worth it.

…

