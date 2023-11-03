5 Surprising Ways to Boost Productivity That Really Work

Who has never wished to achieve more, and with less effort? You do not have to be part of the “continuous improvement” movement to admit that you have. We are almost always on the lookout for the ultimate overall hack for the unlimited productivity that will transform our workdays, and of course, at the same time, reduce stress.

Productivity is key to success and any of the following techniques or strategies can significantly enhance your efficiency. What is great is that you can tailor any of them to suit your unique situation, preferences, and needs, to unleash your untapped potential. So without any further ado, here they are:

1. Gamifying Your Goals

You can turn heavy tasks into enjoyable challenges through gamification which is a process is defined as, “the use of game-like elements and techniques in a non-game context to increase engagement and productivity.” And it has been found to be one approach that makes work more engaging and provides for a sense of accomplishment.

My wife who is a fitness enthusiast experimented with this by turning her exercise routine into a game. She set challenges and tracked her progress and it actually motivated her to continually reach her fitness goals, and made working out really enjoyable and rewarding for her.

When applied effectively, gamifying can boost productivity in other areas beyond just fitness. For instance, in learning, you can gamify the process by incorporating elements like badges, points, and leaderboards to make the educational tasks more engaging and enjoyable. Hopefully, this will encourage learners to actively participate in the process and progress.

Similarly, you can turn work-related tasks into challenges with rewards and recognition to increase motivation and performance — setting targets, and milestones, providing feedback, etc.

2. The Pomodoro Technique

In the late ’80s, Francesco Cirillo developed the technique which is a time management method designed to improve focus and productivity by breaking work into specific time intervals (usually 25 minutes), separated by short breaks. This technique is very good for achieving sustained focus.

Despite some reported drawbacks of the technique like, the framework not accounting for interruptions beyond one’s control, and the fixed intervals feeling too rigid and regimented, the technique still has many advantages.

You use it by simply selecting a task you want to work on that requires concentrated effort (writing, studying, coding, etc), set a timer for 25 minutes known as one “Pomodoro” during which you totally commit to working on the task with your full concentration, then take a short 5-minute break when the timer goes off (stretch, grab a snack, or do something else unrelated to the task), and then repeat.

Tips:

The key to the Pomodoro technique is to work with intensity during the focused intervals and use the breaks for rejuvenation.

After completing four Pomodoros (or two hours of work), take longer breaks of around 15–30 minutes.

As with any time management technique you can adjust it in any way that best works for you. For instance, some people prefer adjusting the length of work time as against the length of break time.

3. Using the power of biorhythms

This requires understanding and aligning tasks with your natural energy patterns throughout the day. We have different times of the day when we are naturally more alert, focused, and energized, so understanding your own patterns here is vital. Understanding will help you plan and align tasks with your peak energy levels to maximize your productivity and efficiency.

Interestingly, experts have found that early morning being the time of energy hormones and mental clarity is ideally suited for mentally taxing and difficult tasks; while the afternoons are more suitable for socializing, relationship-building, and long-term memory building. There is also a second peak period of bodily energy around 5:00 p.m. and a mental peak period around 7:00 p.m.

If this rule applies to you, one obvious way you can harness the power of your rhythms will be by creating a daily schedule that aligns with your natural rhythms like starting the day with mentally demanding tasks during your peak alertness periods.

Tips:

It is more effective to schedule mentally taxing and difficult tasks during the early morning hours when energy hormones and mental clarity are at their peak.

Because taking breaks allows for physical and psychological rejuvenation, you may consider avoiding stimulants like coffee which can eliminate signals from your body telling you it is time to take a break. Yes, you may achieve temporary mental alertness but it can also deplete mental resources, leading to increased stress.

To maximize the break period, techniques such as changing the activity’s nature and allowing consciousness to diverge from the task are very effective.

Just as many cultures have traditions of taking early afternoon naps that reinforce the body’s self-healing mechanisms and boost productivity, you too can take advantage of this where possible.

4. Mindful Multitasking

Far from just merely simultaneously juggling tasks, mindful multitasking refers to the practice of simultaneously working on multiple tasks but in a deliberate and focused manner. It also requires you to give your full attention to each task, rather than dividing your attention in any scattered or unfocused way.

However, you must first carefully select tasks that can be done concurrently so you accomplish them in the same timeframe, rather than sequentially. However, ensure that you are addressing the most important and time-sensitive ones first.

Second, you have to make a conscious effort to concentrate on each task while you are on it, and minimize all distractions.

In essence, this is multitasking done mindfully by balancing the right tasks effectively, efficiently, and without compromising quality.

Tips:

The main advantage of this technique is getting to distribute your workload more effectively ensuring some tasks don’t become overly dominant while others lag behind.

For many, engaging in multiple tasks this way stimulates creativity.

Not all tasks are suitable for this method, and some may require a singular focus.

Practice self-awareness to ensure you are not spreading yourself too thin or sacrificing the quality of your output for the sake of multitasking.

5. Micro-breaks:

These are short intentional pauses in your work or activities designed to give you moments of rest and rejuvenation to combat fatigue. The breaks which can range from 2–10 minutes are shown to be as effective as longer breaks in managing stress levels, increasing productivity and well-being.

According to the Calm Blog, there is research that suggests breaks decrease stress, and enhance performance, motivation, concentration, and overall well-being. They advise that we think of micro-breaks as taking a shower, but for the mind: just as yesterday’s shower won’t keep us clean today, yesterday’s breaks won’t keep our minds fresh either, so we need to be taking the breaks regularly.

Long-term, breaks help prevent burnout to prolonged concentration which depletes mental resources, leading to a decline in overall performance.

Tips:

Use different activities for the breaks that suit your mood.

Where possible, change your environment: step outside or move to another room to provide a mental reset and switch gears.

To establish your optimal micro-break routine, customize the length and frequency of the breaks to what works best for you.

If necessary, set reminders and use alarms on your phone or computer to remind you to take micro-breaks. This ensures you step away regularly as needed.

One good thing about trying the unconventional is that they break the monotony of traditional approaches by injecting a sense of novelty and when we approach our tasks with a fresh mindset and new creative strategies we are more likely to stay motivated and inspired. This will ultimately lead to increased productivity and personal growth because we have discovered new ways that hopefully work better for us.

Again, in supercharging your productivity we do not necessarily require any grand overhauls or relentless hours of non-stop toil. As the saying goes, it is about working smarter, not necessarily harder.

The list above puts a set of powerful tools at your disposal, therefore, you should begin any of the strategies best suited to you so you can watch your productivity soar and your general well-being flourish. The path to a more efficient, rewarding life is yours to chart.

