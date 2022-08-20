5 Things a Woman Would Do Only if She Truly Loves You

The following are some pointers that will get you far enough inside the psyche of a woman and how it works.

If a lady loves you deeply, there are five things she will do for you. Here are the signs that a woman genuinely cares about you and wants the best for you:

1. Reveals Secrets to You

If she feels comfortable sharing something of that nature with you, it indicates that she is committed to having a long-term relationship with you.

2. Hardcore flirts with you

If she is going out of her way to be touchy-feely with you, you can be sure that she has a genuine crush on you. She is not joking around.

3. Indulges Your Excesses

If she likes you, then she will give a pass on a lot more things that you shouldn’t get away with. Things that other guys [and even her friends] will never get away with, she will let if it’s you doing them, but she won’t let them slide if it’s anyone else. This is not a justification for willfully mistreating women in any way. If, on the other hand, you haven’t quite figured out how to get your act together but a lady keeps letting you off the hook, you can bet your last dollar that she has a thing for you.

4. Gives Your Needs a Great Deal of Consideration

Those who are in love are often givers. This is one of the indicators that might help you determine whether or not she has feelings for you. You can count on her wanting to pour something on you, whether it is her time, presents, care, food, or devotion.

You can tell that she has feelings for you in a variety of different ways, and this is only one of them. But you shouldn’t exclude the possibility that she just likes to be polite to everyone. One way to determine whether or not she thinks highly of you is to examine the ratio between the things she offers to other people and the item she gives to you. If she is doing more of these things for you than for other people, you may have found a lady who has feelings for you that go beyond casual attraction.

5. She Seems Happy While She’s With You

If a woman is truly over heels in love with a man, she will find herself laughing and smiling a lot while she is with him. This is because she likes spending time with him and appreciates his company. A guy may tell if a woman is really in love with him or not by looking at her face and determining whether or not she is happy. This is one of the finest indicators. You may, on the other hand, simply be a clown who is skilled at making other people laugh.

Photo credit: Shutterstock