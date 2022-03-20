5 Things Every Man Should Overcome Before They Turn 30

Life is so complex. How do you know what to focus on and tie your energy on?

What so many guys do is use their time playing video games. While sugar gaming can definitely teach you something. It’s not a productive way to spend most of your time.

Youthful age is the most exciting time for a person. It is referred to as the prime or spring of life.

Because everything works at an optimal level at this stage of human life. It is a stage, one is capable of doing so many things, good or bad, that would build or destroy one’s life.

If you misuse your young age, you become a social nuisance, and women find such men unattractive.

Here we will look at five things every man must conquer before the age of 30 to be a more attractive man to women.

No strategic plan

Some of the successful men in the world are unbelievably good cheese players. And since life is like a game of chase, you have to know your strategy and how to use it well.

Every man by age thirty must have a strategy on how he approaches things and what you want to conquer in life.

Knowing what your strategy is, your unique style, or how you operate is incredibly powerful in your arsenal.

No self-control

Most men now more than ever are rolled by an invisible force. Some are controlled by greed, while some it’s an addition to porn or game.

Self-control is the ability to control yourself. This may sound simple, but it has prevented most men from achieving what they want to achieve in life.

When you lose control in one area of your life, it quickly spreads to another area and before your know it, you’ve lost control of every part of your life.

Self-control is one of the hardest things to master, but it also happens to offer one of the great rewards. Any man who can conquer himself can conquer pretty much anything in life.

No monetizable skill

Many of the wealthiest men in the world got so incredibly good at something or one thing to make thousands of people part with their money to buy whatever they were selling.

Whether it’s a carpenter, an electrician, or engineer, they have great skills they can monetize.

By the age of thirty, all men should have a monetizable skill they are good at. So try to pick one monetizable skill and seek to be among the top one percent of that skill, but make sure it is a skill that will pay you well.

No social skills

So many things in life are not awarded to the most qualified men but rather to the most charming.

A man who can not communicate well with women will come off as creepy. By the age of thirty, all men should have conquered their inability to effectively interact to other human beings.

We all can be influenced by a guy who knows what to say, how to say it, and when to say it. The more you improve your social skill, the more you can bend the rules and make things go your way.

No moral values

Manners are what make a human civilized and developed. Good manners can tell what kind of a person a man is.

When you’re a kid and told to shake hands firmly, keep your elbows off the table, or ask guests for a drink, it all seems like a bunch of silly, arbitrary rules, and it is.

But part of becoming a man is realizing that it doesn’t matter if the rules of conduct make sense or not. What matters is the effect of following these rules. People appreciate the effort and respect shown to them. In turn, they will show you respect.

