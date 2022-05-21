5 Top Parks for Stargazing in South Australia

There’s nothing quite like spending a night under the stars. Here are 5 top spots to camp and stargaze in SA.

South Australia’s national parks have such beautiful landscapes, it’s easy to forget to look up and feast your eyes on the astronomical delights of the night sky. Australia faces the Milky Way which means stargazers can see 100 times the number of stars that can be seen in the Northern Hemisphere. And in South Australia, we’re perfectly placed. It doesn’t take us long to escape the light pollution compared to bigger cities. Light pollution obstructs stars and you need to find the darkest spots to uncover the brightest twinkling lights. So, where are some of the best parks to camp and stargaze in South Australia? Check out these 5 spots and start planning your date with the stars. 1. Lincoln National Park Lincoln National Park on the Eyre Peninsula is the perfect spot to set up camp and stargaze over the coast. The campgrounds in the park have easy access to beaches, bays and walking trails, making them an ideal base to explore the park’s natural features during the day, followed by stargazing at night. Located at south-eastern tip of the Eyre Peninsula, Lincoln National Park is a special location where sea and land plunge into darkness. The absence of artificial light uncovers the subtle glow of star clusters, nebulae and the thick star clouds that form the Milky Way. On a clear night, you’ll be sure to see one of the most amazing starry skies to be found anywhere on mainland South Australia. Don’t like ads? Become a supporter and enjoy The Good Men Project ad free

2. Ikara-Flinders Ranges National Park Ikara-Flinders Ranges National Park is one of South Australia’s most loved camping destinations and its rugged mountain ranges offer a special treat for stargazers. The park is at high altitude, located high above sea level making it an ideal stargazing location. That’s why most star observatories are located on mountain tops, because they provide stable and clear views of the cosmos. So take a trip out to Ikara-Flinders Ranges National Park and let its elevation bring you right up close to the stars. With 10 campgrounds to choose from you will be sure to find the perfect spot for you. Fun fact: Stars don’t actually twinkle. As the light from the star travels into your vision, turbulence in the atmosphere interrupts the light’s path, creating the illusion of a twinkle.

3. Flinders Chase National Park Flinders Chase National Park on Kangaroo Island is about as far as you can get away from light pollution in SA. You’ll leave behind Adelaide’s artificial light, allowing you to see all of the stunning, natural light the island has to offer. Not only is Flinders Chase protected from mainland light pollution, it’s also located at the furthest point south of the island, facing outward to the open ocean, making it the darkest point on the whole island. This special park offers pristine beauty during both day and night that you won’t want to miss out on. So, revel in the wilderness of Flinders Chase by camping under the stars at one of these secluded campgrounds.