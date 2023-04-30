5 Toxic Personality Red Flags to Look Out For

“Don’t let Negative and Toxic people rent space in your head. Raise the rent and kick them out.” ~ Zig Ziglar

Are you often left feeling drained, anxious, or stressed after spending time with someone close to you? If the person you know constantly criticizes, blames, or dismisses your feelings, it is possible that they are toxic.

Dealing with toxic people can be exhausting and detrimental to your mental and emotional well-being. Although it can be challenging to recognize toxic behavior, it’s crucial to identify the signs to protect yourself.

Remember, it’s not your fault that you’re constantly second-guessing yourself when they’re around. Here are five signs of a toxic person:

Manipulation and Control: Toxic people manipulate good people using guilt-tripping tactics, making you feel responsible for their problems and making it seem like everything is your fault. They will never accept the consequences of their actions, use gaslighting to make you question your memories and perceptions, and make you dependent on them to control you.

If this is happening, you must make your boundaries clear and let them know you’re aware of their manipulation tactics. Ignore and block this toxic person, prioritize your well-being and self-care, and make a plan to empower yourself.

Negative Attitude:Toxic people have a negative outlook on life, constantly criticizing, blaming, and belittling others, including you. They find fault in everything you do and say, and their negativity can be contagious, affecting your self-esteem and the way you see the world around you.

This is how you should deal with this issue. Understand that their negativity is not a reflection of your worth or abilities. Ask yourself whether this person is worth being friends with or in a relationship with. Defend yourself if being disrespected and devalued and leave for good.

Don’t allow yourself to continue in a friendship or relationship that is draining the life and vitality out of you. You must put yourself first by removing this person from your life.

“Clutter is not just physical stuff. It’s old ideas, toxic relationships and bad habits. Clutter is anything that does not support your better self.” ~ Eleanor Brown

Lack of Empathy:Toxic people lack empathy, show little or no concern for your feelings or well-being, and dismiss or invalidate your experiences and emotions, making you feel like your voice is not being heard, and your feelings are not being understood.

Recognize that this behavior is not a reflection of your worth or the validity of your emotions. Communicate your feelings and needs with this person, limit your exposure, or distance yourself from the situation. Don’t give them your empathy if they have none for you.

Self-centeredness: Toxic people are highly self-centered, only focusing on their own needs and want. They want everyone to be a “yes” person to them and look down on those who have their own opinions.

Understand that this behavior has nothing to do with you. Don’t please them if they’re selfish. Remind them of their selfishness, and if they get offended, there’s nothing else you can do.

Constant Drama: Toxic people thrive on drama. They will create or exacerbate it at every opportunity. They gossip, manipulate situations, and play the victim to get what they want.

Avoid engaging in their drama, and don’t get involved in their manipulative games. One of the main elements of self-care and self-improvement is distancing and removing people from your life that are holding you back from having a happy and fulfilling life.

Know! If God has given you the ability to have peace in your life, take it, and don’t ever give it away to anyone. Mind you, you can go to the store and purchase peace.

