5 Unlucky Relationship Conditions You Could Be In Without Even Knowing

Do you want to be an object of regret and reproach?

Do you wish to be an easy and unlucky target?

Or do you wish to be termed a fool at the very end of your bravery?

If your answer to these questions is no. You must be willing to go through this piece till the very end.

At the very beginning, every love story is always interesting, and there is always hope for better days to come. That is why the evilest factor of misery in love is forgiveness.

Forgiveness can make you put up with any issue in your relationship till you can’t take it anymore. Also, it is in conjunction with most luckless relationship conditions. What’s an unlucky relationship condition?

…

Unlucky relationship conditions

Even I don’t wish this on my exes. Being in an unlucky relationship is the worst heart-felt smash you could ever experience.

Most of the time, unlucky relationship conditions are usually very creepy and hard to spot. Because your partner will always have a spark of disbelief. You feel they can’t be serious about their actions, whereas they are very real.

So, here is the scope!

You may already be in an unlucky relationship, and you may not be aware. But with this article, you are as good as a rogue relationship detective. You can identify an unlucky relationship condition and turn the tides on your partner before they make a fool of you in that relationship.

Here are a few unlucky relationship conditions to be watchful of:

An experiment of revenge

It is common and yet the most denied act in many broken relationships.

Most folks will get into relationships with thoughts of them, starting something good or sweet. Meanwhile, the other person is in that relationship with a vengeful subconscious mind.

Really? You don’t want to be in this type of relationship. But if you are so unlucky, you could be in it right now and not be aware of it. Because

Your partner claims to love you, but they always talk about their ex.

Your partner claims to love you but will snap at every chance to forgive in the relationship.

Your partner claims to love you but still has vital memorial receipts from their relationship with their ex.

All these signs are easily locked out because you feel that’s who they are, or you probably respect their decisions.

You might not know it before, but you might be in an unlucky relationship condition and may unintentionally be a revenge target.

Gentle revenge

It’s reasonably the most perfectly planned unlucky relationship condition and always initiated by a partner meaner but gentle partner.

This kind of partner will give every indication of forgiveness after you have offended them in any way, but still, be in full-fledged revenge mode.

These are partners who experienced awful trust-related scenarios like cheating and infidelity. As quickly as possible, they forgive you and act as though they have forgotten the situation.

But they will have a burning desire for revenge while still keeping the relationship, or they will seek revenge by merely leaving you unnoticed in the relationship.

It is one of the most cranky situations and can be almost impossible to detect beforehand. But on many occasions, you can determine if you are in an unlucky relationship situation with a gentle revenger or if your real partner has just turned into a gentle cold revenger by observing these things.

When they always act too cool whenever you bring up the topic of your wrongdoings against them.

When they suddenly give you a one-sided relationship vibe long after you have asked for their forgiveness for your misdeeds.

When they constantly blackmail you with sultry words about being with someone else or committing an offense as you did, long after they claim to have forgiven you.

That’s about it. If you notice any of these three traits occurring too frequently, Better be vigilant and be ready to dissolve the relationship at any time before you are made a complete fool. But know that you were the creator of that very unlucky relationship condition.

Slavery

Possessed but not obsessive.

The partners in this class of unlucky relationship conditions will wrap you so hard that you will be happy to be their slave. Not quite directly, but this kind of relationship is one you don’t want to be in, especially for females.

Every young female should be on the lookout for these signs in their relationship. To ensure they are not in love with slavery.

Wait! What do I mean by slavery? Of course, it’s slavery, but not in the way you know it.

He might claim he loves you, but he has never accepted your own opinion.

He claims he loves you, but he has never allowed you to speak out in public when he is with you.

He claims he loves you, but he restricts you from heading out on your own.

He claims he loves you, but he always makes you appear frightened and uneasy in public.

If you went through any of this as a young lady, now know that you are in an unlucky relationship condition and should do all you can to either address the situation or leave the entanglement.

Con syndromed

No matter what you do. Don’t get entangled in this unlucky relationship condition.

It is also another one triggered by the effects of forgiveness. Maybe one shouldn’t forgive at all.

Because when you are in an unlucky relationship situation with a grand liar, you will ultimately get lied to at the expense of your happiness.

When your partner gets into one infidelity saga after the other, and still claims they love you. Then, you are in a con syndromed unfortunate relationship.

Meanwhile, they still go back to get the good part of their infidelity hoax.

They are brilliant disguisers, as they will make you happy and settle your mind that such an act will never repeat itself. Or worse, they get you into a psychological trap claiming they cheated unintentionally with the other party.

It is usually the hardest relationship to leave. But if you find yourself in one, please retract yourself as fast as possible. You will feel the sting of being heartbroken, but don’t mind that. It’s best to leave with an injured heart than a shattered one.

Subtle emotional blackmail

Save the best for last! The most tricky, most revealing, and the most effective.

This unlucky relationship condition is the worst of all the unlucky conditions. You do not want to be in this one. Even if you are in one right now, there is little to no chance that you are aware. Most people who play the cards of this unlucky relationship strategy are expert lovers.

Meaningful for folks who have been in so many relationships and are good at pretense and measuring love. Once you are in a relationship with such a person, a swift effect of their care will quickly wrap you faster than you imagined.

Subtle emotional blackmailers will usually make you fall in love with them, only for them to torment you afterward. Bully you and emotionally hurt you all through the relationship.

Unfortunately, they are never scared of you leaving them because they know you can’t. They’ve carefully measured your love for them, and they know you by the neck. The only way you can determine their act beforehand is to;

Carefully listen to the comments of your friends about them. They would have left traits about their kind of person when with your friends.

Make the exact requests they give you and see if they will do them for you like you always do.

Observe their haphazard focus on their love for you.

Confirm that they are not as crazy about you as they were before. Compare some of the initial behaviors with the present.

Once you’ve finally concluded that you are in an emotional blackmail relationship, leave peacefully, or play one of the cards of the unlucky relationship on them too, and you would have nothing to lose.

…

Lastly, my gratitude towards you knows no bounds. Thank you for reading my article today.

