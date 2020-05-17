5 Ways to Win Over Your Zoom Date

Ah, dating during a pandemic. If you were feeling lonely before, holy heck 2020 just turned up the notches, am I right? Don’t fret. It’s certainly a weird time for all but COVID has gifted us with some unique opportunities — like enabling us to wear sweats to a first date while feeling zero shame.

I recently had my very first Zoom date with one of my Tinder matches. It was completely unplanned and lasted for 4 hours. FOUR HOURS!!! Insane, I know.

If you decide to join me in trying out dating via video chatting, here are 5 ways to win over your date:

Don’t overthink it.

Easier said than done, right? But seriously… don’t take it seriously. I mean, do. But don’t. What I’m TRYING to say here is don’t overthink video chatting with one of your dating app matches. My four-hour virtual date came about completely last-minute with a match I had messaged just a handful of times. Go with the flow and have fun! Be yourself.

You don’t have to be a YouTube personality to have a successful virtual date. Wear sweats, pour yourself a glass of wine, and have a good time. If you’re feeling weird, acknowledge the awkwardness of it! We’re all in this together…apart. Play a game.

From 21 Questions to Pictionary, virtual games are the new norm and can serve as great ice breakers for online dating. Just don’t go playing games with my heart, please. Be straightforward about your intentions.

Some folks may think virtual dates are pointless right now seeing as there’s no clear end in sight to social distancing. However, many people are still looking for true romance and real love right now. Others may just be looking for friendship and someone to talk to during this time. Whatever your intentions are, just be honest from the start. Be present.

Even as you settle into your virtual date in the comfort of your own home, remember that you are still ON a date. While it’s easy to get distracted and open other tabs on your computer, text friends, scroll through Instagram, etc., I urge you to be mindful and focus on your date. 💓

Have you had a virtual Tinder/Bumble/Hinge/etc. date yet? How did it go? What are your tips for dating while social distancing? Let me know in the comments!

Don’t like ads? Become a supporter and enjoy The Good Men Project ad free

—

Previously published on “Hello, Love”, a Medium publication.

—

***

If you believe in the work we are doing here at The Good Men Project and want to join our calls on a regular basis, please join us as a Premium Member, today.

All Premium Members get to view The Good Men Project with NO ADS.

Need more info? A complete list of benefits is here.

—

Photo credit: Mimi Thian on Unsplash