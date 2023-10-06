50 Ways to Stifle Innovation

(With apologies to Paul Simon)
Say goodbye with a wave, Dave
Just get up and leave, Steve
Go for the kill, Bill
When you hear an idea.
Don’t try something new, Stu
Just do what you know, Joe
Don’t mess with success, Jess
Treat failure with fear.
Don’t share your concern, Bern
Don’t talk at all, Paul
Ignore the crew, Sue.
Keep working alone.
Adhere to the plan, Stan
Do things the same, Jane
Don’t rock the ship, Skip
You’re on your own.
Don’t use your head, Fred
Don’t use your brain, Kane
Don’t look outside, Clyde
We’re doing fine.
Don’t praise success, Wes
Punish mistakes, Jake
Don’t ever fail, Gail
Just stay in line.
—
This post was previously published on Destination Innovation.
***
BUY PAUL’S NEW BOOK LATERAL THINKING FOR EVERY DAY
Not every problem has an obvious solution. Utilize the power of lateral thinking to think imaginatively and creatively to tackle everyday problems in a new, fresh way.
Lateral thinking is about re-thinking your approach to problem solving and using an indirect method to come up with innovative results. But how easy is it to do it?
In Lateral Thinking for Every Day, acclaimed writer Paul Sloane clearly explains how you can benefit from using a lateral thinking approach. Using inspiring examples from great lateral thinkers including Lady Gaga, Elon Musk and Tim Berners-Lee, this collection of practical tips, techniques, examples and challenges is guaranteed to help you deploy powerful reasoning techniques, become more persuasive and convincing and to come up with fresh solutions to creative challenges.
—
Join The Good Men Project as a Premium Member today.
All Premium Members get to view The Good Men Project with NO ADS.
A $50 annual membership gives you an all access pass. You can be a part of every call, group, class and community.
A $25 annual membership gives you access to one class, one Social Interest group and our online communities.
A $12 annual membership gives you access to our Friday calls with the publisher, our online community.
Register New Account
Need more info? A complete list of benefits is here.
—
Photo credit: iStock