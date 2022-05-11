6 Bad Habits That Can Destroy Your Confidence

**This blog post is based on my opinion and thoughts

If you’re struggling to get going in the morning, manage your time properly, or plan your day and week, re-evaluate your habits.

If you don’t have a structure for your days and loosely organize yourself with fleeting thoughts of what needs to be done next, you’ll feel overwhelmed and unproductive. All the tasks will pile up until it feels like there are none left to do.

Sound familiar?

Because you lack a schedule and structure, you’ll find yourself in a position where you must scramble to get things done. But as your day slips by, every task will feel more important than the next. And before you know it, you’re losing focus and are feeling like a failure.

I’ve found that many people suffer from this problem and can be found scattered around the world. They’re the ones who can’t seem to get themselves organized.

They’re so busy that they’re jumping from one activity to another, re-thinking what needs to be done, and getting stuck in a cycle of never being able to accomplish anything at all.

Here’s how the bad habits below can destroy your confidence and lead you down this road of procrastination:

1. The Feeling of Always Being Ashamed

When you’re unorganized, you run the risk of feeling ashamed. This can be a problem when you’re facing something difficult, like an email that asks for help, an appointment that requires your presence, or a meeting with someone who relies on your judgment.

You don’t have the right information or facts on hand, and it feels like something is missing since getting organized and on top of things gives you confidence.

And, if you’re not prepared, there’s no shame in saying “No”. But when you say “yes” and don’t have anything to back it up.

You say “no” and still provide great service or support when it counts means that your customers will love working with you or participating in your projects.

Don’t like ads? Become a supporter and enjoy The Good Men Project ad free

Your work will feel polished and urgent so that when you do say ‘yes’ to something, it will be well received.

2. Your Days Feel Like a Series of Accidents

Being late and being disorganized go hand in hand. With each day overflowing with tasks, you’ll feel like everything is an accident, and you’ll be stuck with the task of cleaning up the mess afterward.

Feeling overworked and frantically trying to get things done will stress you out even more — probably because you don’t feel ready for what’s next.

This can lead to you feeling unconfident because these days are full of mistakes. And when you make mistakes and mess up, it feels like a failure.

3. Your To-Do Lists and Schedules Are Just That: Unorganized

Even if you’re organized, your to-do lists and schedules will still be: unorganized.

As soon as you get something written down, you’ll forget it or unplug your device simply because it’s too much work to maintain everything in one place.

And when you don’t have a schedule to reference, you may forget about getting anything done.

The bottom line is that when you can’t keep track of your tasks, it’s way too easy to lose focus and start forgetting important details that are essential to reaching your goals.

4. You Don’t Have a Way of Organizing Your Thoughts

Think of the last time you were thinking and had more than 10 ideas running through your head? That’s way too many ideas, and it will be hard for you to focus on one specific task or project.

You could get overwhelmed and irritated with how much is going on in your mind all at once.

This will eventually cause you to lose confidence because you feel like your brain is completely overloaded.

If you can’t stay focused, the chances are that you’ll end up leaving behind some important tasks and projects. You’ll be overwhelmed and disorganized with your day and your week. You won’t be able to accomplish anything because there won’t be enough time for everything that needs to get done.

5. You Don’t Feel Like You’re Taking Control of Your Life

When you feel like you’re not capable, it can lead to feeling like a victim. And this will cause a lot of pain in your life. Everything that you have to do falls through the cracks, and when nothing you have planned gets done, it can cause so much frustration and anxiety.

Over and over, you’ll be wondering what went wrong. Most importantly, you’ll start to wonder if there’s anything worth being confident about in the first place.

6. You’re Always Late and Forgetful

As you scramble to get things done, you’re bound to be late and forgetful. This can lead to some serious anxiety. You’ll probably feel overwhelming stress as you constantly worry about being late or skipping a meeting or appointment altogether.

This will also affect your self-confidence because when you’re late, people may not give you the benefit of the doubt. They might think that you’re unreliable.

They won’t know that you were stuck in traffic or had to wait for the coffee shop to open. And they’ll think that you don’t care about what they have to say because you didn’t make it on time.

—

This post was previously published on medium.com.

***