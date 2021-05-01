Get Daily Email
6 Positive Discipline Techniques to Improve Child Behavior | Dad University

6 Positive Discipline Techniques to Improve Child Behavior | Dad University

Parents, educators, coaches, and more have used Positive Discipline to improve the behavior of children using mutual respect.

by Leave a Comment

Positive Discipline was developed by Dr. Jane Nelsen in the early 1980s to teach young people to become responsible, respectful and resourceful members of their communities. Parents, educators, coaches, and more have used Positive Discipline to improve the behavior of children using mutual respect.

In this video, Jason goes over 6 simple positive discipline techniques you can use to improve child behavior. While there are many positive discipline examples and techniques, the 6 outlined in this video are easy to implement and begin practicing now.


PARENTING PROGRAM: This is Jason’s signature course to help you go from confused to confident father. If you are serious about becoming the best version of yourself as a father and taking action, book a call to speak with us: https://www.daduniversity.com/applica… FREE ONLINE PARENTING CLASS: Learn the secrets of being a better father. Jason has put together a free online parenting webinar class: 6 Proven Strategies to Be a Better Father. You can register for the class here: https://www.daduniversity.com/webinar…

Previously Published on YouTube

About Jason Kreidman

Jason Kreidman is the Founder of Dad University which helps dads learn what they are not taught in school. Through videos, podcasts, articles, and social media, Jason is educating dads on parenting, self-development, and relationships.

Join The Good Men Project conversation and get updates by email.

