6 Positive Discipline Techniques to Improve Child Behavior | Dad University

Positive Discipline was developed by Dr. Jane Nelsen in the early 1980s to teach young people to become responsible, respectful and resourceful members of their communities. Parents, educators, coaches, and more have used Positive Discipline to improve the behavior of children using mutual respect.

In this video, Jason goes over 6 simple positive discipline techniques you can use to improve child behavior. While there are many positive discipline examples and techniques, the 6 outlined in this video are easy to implement and begin practicing now.



