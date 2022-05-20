6 Signs You Will Get Ghosted

When you’re talking with someone, you can never know when you won’t hear from them again. But there will be signs the interaction won’t last long.

Their disappearance from your inbox doesn’t have to surprise you. Instead, watch out for changes.

If you want to protect your heart from ghosting, note these six early signs.

Early Signs of Ghosting

#1. They say little

How do you respond to a message like K?

I don’t know what to say in response to one-word answers. One-word replies are also what I used to kill conversations. Your date is hoping you won’t know how to respond. So, you end the dialogue.

If you don’t stop texting, here is the sign that follows next.

#2. Time difference

A person who cares about you will be honest. They will also let you know they won’t be available.

If someone isn’t connecting with you, they won’t reply fast. The person doesn’t like the conversation. Slowed responses are an energy transfer. Rather than tell you, they don’t want to talk anymore. They use their behavior to communicate the message.

When you ignore or don’t take the hint, your partner will get rude. They will read your message and not respond for hours. Hang up before you say your goodbyes. Disappear without telling you in the middle of a text conversation.

#3. No energy

I don’t like to be rude, so I will let an individual carry the conversation. Am I happy they choose to lift it? Nope. I express unhappiness by showing disinterest. It drains the fun of the talking experience.

You realize the person doesn’t ask follow-up questions. Nor do they show genuine interest. So, you have to repeat or re-explain yourself.

Other times, they will ask you to answer self-explanatory questions.

They use those subtle ways to show they aren’t listening or reading your messages.

#4. No empathy

I perceive this as a cold. You get vulnerable; the person behaves as if you told them about the weather. In return for your emotional share is a passive response. What follows next? Awkward silence or a change of the topic because they don’t care about you.

When you talk, they might also cut you off mid-speech. You feel like this person disregards your emotions. You feel like they don’t care about you. Your instincts are correct. Run.

#5. Random messages

One day, they respond fast. Next time, you wait 3–5 business days for a reply. They don’t want to be in constant contact.

Checking in when convenient to them is how they keep the conversation going. So, your messages may go unanswered for days, even when you send several texts.

#6. No face-to-face meetings

Your date does this to reduce the connection. The person is lowering your status from a friend to a general acquaintance.

You can’t get a hold of them on a video call. You also can’t have your schedules aligned to meet in public. All you can do is call or text. Soon you can’t do that because they ghost you.

Ghosting

It is the worst but an avoidable situation. If you notice the signs, you can be the one to end the relationship to give yourself closure. If you are brave enough, you can ask the person how they feel about you. Then attempt a new arrangement to see if the feeling improves.

