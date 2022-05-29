6 Things I Don’t Want To Regret Later in Life

***This blog post is based on my opinion, thoughts, and thinking.

It’s hard to know what old age is like because we’re so young now. Some people are living into their 80s and beyond, but will they look back on their lives with regret?

Here’s a list of things that I don’t want to regret when I’m older.

1. Working excessively long hours

There is a point where you do so much work that you never have time to enjoy it. I don’t want to be one of those who spend all their time working because I always have to work and never really enjoy life.

And being a medical student is like fighting yourself every day. You have to work hard, but you can’t rest your mind. It’s hard to study, but we also have to take time to relax. A student’s life is burdened with stress and scattered with obligations, but we mustn’t overdo it.

2. Failure to invest in assets rather than liabilities

I recently read one book. In which the author talks about how you should use your money to buy assets instead of liabilities. He explains that because you are a creditor who has borrowed money, you will have to pay off the interest and principal when it comes due. In other words, you have to pay for all your expenses with money that is not yours. This does not make sense because we can only spend what we have.

So the book suggests that we pay off our debt and stop being creditors. Then, you can use your money to buy assets such as real estate and businesses. This way, you control the money flow because you invested in something that only makes a profit for yourself.

Instead of wasting my money on expensive clothes or nice cars that I don’t need, I want to do this. I want to invest my time, money, and effort into doing something I can enjoy now and later during my retirement years.

3. Spending my time doing things that don’t make me happy.

My friends and I like to hang out at coffee shops and go to bars. We goof around from morning until night and don’t accomplish much. I want to do something more meaningful with the money I have now.

Recently, I’ve been going to a local public library and reading books on various fields. It’s been fun to learn about all the different topics they cover, and it’s made me more curious about the world.

I also enjoy writing poetry. I love creating something with my mind and sharing my thoughts with an audience. This is one thing that fuels me because it makes me happy, but it also gives me a sense of accomplishment because people read what I write and appreciate it.

4. Complaining about things I can’t change.

I don’t want to regret my past because of all that I’ve suffered. I may be young, but I still have the strength to move on and live a healthier, happier life.

Things that we cannot change are the past, so we should learn from those experiences and move on with our lives. We should not waste our time complaining about things that happened in the past when we can’t change them.

5. Not asking for help when I need it.

As medical students, it’s hard to find time to study because we have so many other things to take care of. Sometimes, I might not understand something, but I don’t want to ask my classmates or professor for help because they are busy with their own lives and jobs.

But being a medical student is hard, and it’s okay to ask for help. You don’t have to strain your brain or put too much stress on yourself. Just ask for some help from someone else because it’s better to not struggle alone.

6. Not knowing what I wanted from life when I was younger.

When I was younger, I didn’t have a sense of what I should do with my life. So I did many random things, such as club activities or finding a part-time job.

Now that I’m older, I realize that it’s really important for me to live the way that makes me happy. Don’t worry about what other people want you to do. Just follow your heart and do something that you like.

I might miss some of my friends while doing what I want to do, and they might think that I’m a loser. But if you have a dream and are willing to work hard for it, people will see that there is something seriously special about you.

Honesty is your key to success!

