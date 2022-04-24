6 Things Introverts Want To Say but They Don’t

Do you think that introverts are shy? That they don’t like to participate in social situations and prefer to stay home alone? Do you find that introverts often get called out for being “anti-social”?

If this is the case, then you might want to check your assumptions about the concept of being an introvert.

There are six things we think we never say, but in actuality, we do talk ourselves through our actions.

In this blog post, I am going to highlight the six things introverts think but never say.

Read on to discover what these are and how you can work with them in real life!

1. I’m not shy!

Are you an introvert? Do you often find yourself in a situation where someone asks “why are you so quiet?” Or maybe even “can you speak up?”

In most cases, these are the questions that introverts hate to hear. Sometimes it’s even worse when the person who asks this is an extrovert because then the question turns into a statement: “you’re so shy!” or “I can’t believe you’re shy!”

Are you an introvert but hate getting called out for being shy? Then you will know exactly how this feels. And you also know how it feels when people assume that you’re anti-social.

As introverted people, we might not be too talkative in every social situation, but that doesn’t mean that we’re always shy. Many introverts are bold and outgoing when they’re comfortable with the people they’re with.

2. I’m not anti-social!

According to the dictionary, the term “anti-social” is defined as “a person who distrusts or does not appreciate society.”

If you’re an introvert, then you probably have a lot of reasons why society is not the way you would like it to be. But does that mean that you distrust it or appreciate it?

Of course not! As an introvert, we just prefer to spend time in solitude instead of socializing. And that’s perfectly fine! Most people tend to forget this fact.

3. I love people; I just need some alone time…

Everyone has that friend who complains about how unhappy she is. They talk about how their lives are so horrible and that no one understands them. Isn’t it annoying when a person just tells you that they don’t like to be around people? It’s even more annoying when they blame it on the fact that they’re introverted!

Have you ever heard this comment? “I love people, but I need some time alone after they leave.” Well, if this is what you’re thinking, then you have come to the right place.

Being an introvert means that you like to spend time alone. This isn’t bad or anything. You just need some time to yourself after everyone leaves you feeling drained and exhausted.

4. I’m not lazy!

Let’s face it, being an introvert can sometimes be a lot of work. People assume that we don’t like to talk and don’t want to be around people, but that’s only when we are alone for too long. So if we seem anti-social, it’s just because we haven’t gotten out of the house in days.

Because most introverts need some time to recharge after spending too much time around people, we are often deemed “lazy.” But this is far from the truth! In actuality, many of us are hard workers…

5. I’m not a hermit…

We have been holed up in our apartment for days, and now we finally have some time to get out.

We can go to the store, or go see a movie, or go to a party! But let’s think about this for a minute.

Spending time around too many people at once will probably leave us feeling drained and exhausted.

It’s much easier to stay home alone while catching up on the latest episodes of Bob’s Burgers…

6. I’m not overly sensitive…

Let’s get this straight: being an introvert does not mean that we are over-sensitive. Just because we prefer to spend time alone doesn’t mean that everything annoys us. We are quite resilient and able to handle a lot of emotional stress.

If you’re an introvert, then you know what these statements feel like. But don’t let these misconceptions get the best of you! The truth is that being an introvert is nothing to be ashamed of.

Instead, embrace who you are and all the amazing things about being an introvert!

