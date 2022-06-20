6 Things That I Find Very Attractive in My Crush

What makes a good crush? Is it their personality, their intelligence, or their looks? Maybe all of the above!

Whatever the case may be, I find Six things about my crush that are very attractive. Let’s take a look-see!

1. A Good Sense of Humor

It doesn’t matter if you’re at work, out on a date, or just hanging with friends. If you can make them laugh, then they’ve already got one up on other guys and girls.

So, having a great sense of humor is a major plus.

And beyond that, if a person is funny, then they’ll also laugh at themselves when things don’t go their way.

That’s a sign of a great friend (and a great person). The best part is that it breaks the ice and makes people more comfortable with you. Plus, cute girls who are funny are extra attractive.

2) Kindness

Kindness is one thing that stands out to me. When someone cares about other people, it’s clear to see in their actions and words.

I’ll be the first to admit I’m a bit of a softy, so when someone shows kindness towards me, it goes a long way.

Now here’s the thing: kindness doesn’t have to be something grand or out of the ordinary. It’s the little kind gestures that go a long freaking way.

So if you’re not being kind, it sucks, but if you are, then awesome! You’ve increased your chances by 100%.

3) Acceptance of others

Not only is being accepted a good personality trait, but it’s also attractive. I mean, it’s not like anybody wants to date somebody who hates other people for no reason.

But being accepting of others that are different from you shows that you’re open-minded.

And being open-minded is always attractive in a person. It lets us know that we can trust them with our feelings and lives.

It also shows us their true colors and makes them more real than any other quality could be.

4) Take physical and mental care of themselves.

Having a healthy and fit body is a major thing when it comes to attraction. Especially nowadays, with so many fad diets and quick workout routines that are full of pills and chemicals.

When I see my crush working out regularly, I like the way she is putting her body and mind first.

That’s attractive because they’re making sure they look good as well as feel good in every way possible.

5) Doesn’t have a “you can only do X, Y, or Z” mentality

I mean, it’s up to you to decide what you want to do and who you want to be with.

And anything outside of that is where your crush should be supportive and not judge you for trying new things.

If they can’t accept your different ideas, then they aren’t worth it. People are afraid of change and think that everything has to go according to their plan, otherwise, they’ll get upset.

It’s the same with relationships. We don’t want to be with a guy or girl that doesn’t want to try new things and different things in the bedroom. It’s boring. That’s why we all go out and do other stuff.

So being open-minded is attractive because it shows you can be open-minded about life in general and that you’re willing to step outside of your comfort zone when it comes to relationship matters.

Otherwise, it’s like you’re saying, “I’m not willing to try new things.” That makes your crush not interested in you because of their ego.

6) Enjoys food for the same reasons that I do!

I mean, who doesn’t want to be with a girl who likes the same foods that you do?

Because you get along well enough to share the same tastes and habits in life, and it’s great to have someone who likes what you like.

It also shows that their taste buds aren’t too big to argue over food choices. They can be happy with whatever I’m having, whether it’s cheese fries or pizza.

Because it’s not about the food and what they like, it’s about being happy with the person you’re with.

…

So there are six things that I find very attractive in my crush. If any of these things apply to your crush, then you should seriously let them know how attractive they are to you.

And if they don’t have any of these qualities, then that’s okay. Find the ones that you like and make them better.

because you’ll be happy that you made your crush feel better about themselves.

