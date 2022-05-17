“Compatibility is an achievement of love; it shouldn’t be its precondition.” — Alain de Botton

Steve and Rinah are the most compatible couple I have ever seen. They were high school sweethearts and they have been together for years.

In school, they had so many shared interests, from talking about their favorite bands to staying up late binge-watching their favorite TV shows together.

To date, they both truly care about each other and are there for each other no matter what. They absolutely adore each other.

Their relationship has morphed over time but the core indicators have remained the same.

With so many people in the world, how do you know if the person you’re dating is the right one for you?

“To find the right person, you must first BE the right person.” — Merrill Markoe

There’s no question that when two people are compatible, the relationship is a lot smoother and more enjoyable. But how do you know if you and your partner are truly compatible?

It can be tricky to tell sometimes, but there are some signs that can give you a clue.

In the case of Steve and Rinah, they share a lot of common interests.

Whether it’s going to concerts and sporting events, discussing politics or current events, or even just spending time together watching movies and eating popcorn, having similar hobbies and activities helps bring people closer as a couple.

Another couple I know, Fiona and Fred, say their biggest sign of compatibility is how well you communicate with your partner. Does it feel like you always know what they’re thinking? Do you find that you can talk about anything and everything, no matter how difficult it may be?

If so, then you’re likely in a highly compatible relationship.

There are telltale signs of compatibility in relationships.

Here are 7 Early Signs of a Highly Compatible Relationship

When it comes to love and relationships, compatibility is key.

After all, you want your relationship to last, and that means finding a partner who is a good fit for you. But how can you know if someone is compatible with you?

Here are 7 early signs that can indicate whether or not a relationship is likely to be long-lasting and satisfying.

1. You share similar values.

“Finding someone who shares the same morals, values, and principles as you is crucial to your success.” — Royal Elradin

If you and your partner have the same core values, it is a good sign that you’re compatible.

This doesn’t mean that you have to agree on everything, but it does mean that you’re both headed in the same general direction in life.

According to psychotherapist and relationship coach, Toni Coleman, LCSW, “Couples who share similar values tend to enjoy a closer connection and greater satisfaction with each other.”

Being in a highly compatible relationship means sharing similar values with your partner. Whether it’s a strong commitment to family and friends, an avid interest in travel and adventure, or a passion for learning and exploring new things, having common interests is crucial to building long-lasting and meaningful connections.

At the same time, having different perspectives can be just as valuable in a relationship. It encourages you to see different viewpoints, fostering greater understanding and empathy towards others.

With the right mix of similarities and differences, you can create a deep connection that is founded on trust, respect, and love. So whatever path you choose to take in life — whether it’s starting your own business or spending more time with family — share those values with your partner so you can share this journey together. And from there, anything is possible.

After all, that’s what relationships are all about: growth and possibility through shared experiences.

So keep trusting each other and always remember that when you share similar values in life, truly anything is possible!

2. You communicate well with each other.

“Without communication, there is no relationship. Without respect, there is no love. Without trust, there’s no reason to continue.” — Karen Salmansohn

Good communication is essential to any relationship, and it is a strong sign of compatibility. After all, if you can’t communicate with each other, how can you build a strong connection?

When you’re in a highly compatible relationship, you and your partner are able to communicate effectively.

This means being able to openly share your thoughts and feelings with each other, as well as listening to and respecting each other’s points of view. It also involves being able to compromise and solve problems together.

According to love and relationships expert, Dr. Nicole LePera, “Couples who can openly communicate with each other about difficult topics tend to have a stronger connection. This is because they’re able to work through conflict together, rather than letting it fester and grow into resentment.”

If you find that you and your partner are able to communicate well with each other, it’s a good sign that you’re compatible. So keep up the good work and continue building a foundation of communication and mutual respect!

3. You have a healthy level of conflict.

“Real relationship doesn’t mean no fights, we fight, but after that we forgive each other and start loving each other again.” — Anonymous

Having a healthy level of conflict means you have learned to fight in a healthy way that does not jeopardize your relationship.

All relationships have conflict, but it’s how you handle that conflict that matters. In a highly compatible relationship, you and your partner are able to resolve disagreements in a healthy way. This often involves listening to each other without judgment or defensiveness, as well as being willing to compromise when necessary.

According to psychologist and relationship expert, Dr. Seth Meyers, “Couples who can have healthy conflict tend to be more satisfied with their relationships. This is because they’re able to work through differences and come to a resolution that works for both of them.”

If you find that you and your partner are able to resolve disagreements in a healthy way, it’s a sign that you’re on the same page and are compatible in many ways. So continue to work together through conflict, and build a stronger relationship in the process!

4. You respect each other’s differences.

“A great relationship is about two things: first, appreciating the similarities, and second, respecting the differences.” — Natesky

Another sign of a highly compatible relationship is that you respect and appreciate each other’s differences. After all, no two people will ever be exactly alike, so it’s important to embrace those differences rather than viewing them as weaknesses or flaws. Whether it’s different interests, values, or life goals, remember that those differences make your partner unique — and ultimately more interesting!

On respecting each other’s differences, according to Dr. LePera, “Partners who respect each other’s differences are more likely to make a relationship last. This is because they’re able to value and support their partner even when they don’t agree with everything he or she does.”

So if you and your partner can embrace each other’s differences and respect them for what they are, you are likely to have a healthy and highly compatible relationship.

5. You support each other in everything you do.

“The best thing about being in a loving relationship is the amount of support we get and which motivates us to go for the stars. Good partners help us rekindle our passion and discover our confidence. They treat us as if we were capable of greatness and we do the same for them.” — Anonymous

Being there for your partner is an essential part of any relationship and a sign of compatibility. This means being present to listen, offer encouragement, and lend a helping hand when necessary. Whether your partner is pursuing a new goal or simply having a hard day at work, you always prioritize their needs above your own and support them in everything they do.

According to Dr. Meyers, “Couples who support each other in everything they do are more likely to stay together. This is because they’re able to build a deep relationship based on mutual trust and love.”

So if you find that you and your partner always prioritize each other’s needs above your own, it’s a clear sign that you are highly compatible. Continue to show your support for each other and build an even stronger bond!

Overall, if you find that you and your partner share similar values, communicate well with each other, have a healthy level of conflict in your relationship, respect each other’s differences, and support each other through everything — then it’s likely that you are highly compatible. And by building on these qualities over time, you can continue to strengthen and grow your relationship for years to come!

6. You are both secure in the relationship and enjoy being around each other.

‘We are most alive when we’re in love.’ — John Updike

When you’re truly compatible with your partner, you don’t feel the need to constantly seek validation from others or compare yourself to others in your relationship. Instead, you feel comfortable and confident in the connection between the two of you — no matter what anyone else has to say about it.

According to Dr. LePera, “Couples who are secure in their relationship are more likely to stay together. This is because they’re able to trust each other and value what they have instead of worrying about outside influences.”

So if you find that you and your partner are comfortable and confident when it comes to your relationship, then it’s a clear sign that you are truly compatible with each other. And by maintaining this sense of security in the face of any challenges or changes, you can continue to build a strong and lasting bond!

In addition, of the most telling signs that you’re in a compatible relationship is that you just enjoy being around each other. Even when you’re not doing anything special, being together feels right. You may find yourselves spending more time together than ever before, and you both enjoy it maximally no matter what you are doing.

7. You have similar life goals.

“The trouble with not having a goal is that you can spend your life running up and down the field and never score.” — Bill Copeland

Having shared goals is an important part of any relationship, as this can help bring you closer together as a couple. After all, pursuing similar interests or goals can be a great way to bond and connect with your partner.

Steve and Rinah are a great example of this — both are pursuing careers in psychology, which they discovered they had in common early on in their relationship.

Steve says, “Having similar goals and interests is definitely one of the key indicators that Rinah and I are highly compatible. Even though we have different personalities and come from very different backgrounds, we’re able to support each other’s goals and encourage each other to succeed.”

Rinah adds, “We always try to make time for the things that matter most to us, whether it’s spending time together or working on our careers. And knowing that we share these common interests gives us a sense of connection and commitment — which has helped our relationship thrive over the years.”

And according to Dr. Meyers, “Couples who have similar life goals are more likely to stay together for the long-term. This is because they’re able to work together on achieving their shared dreams, which strengthens their relationship and makes them feel closer.”

So if you find that you and your partner share similar life goals — whether it’s traveling the world, starting a family, or building a successful career — then it’s likely that you are highly compatible with each other. And by working towards these common goals as a team, you can continue to grow and strengthen your relationship over time!

Final Thoughts

In conclusion, there are many signs that can indicate whether or not you and your partner are highly compatible — including sharing similar values, communicating well with each other, having a healthy level of conflict, and supporting each other through everything.

If you find that you and your partner have all these qualities in your relationship, then it’s likely that you are truly compatible with each other.

And by working together to maintain and build on these important connections over time, you can continue to grow and strengthen your relationship for years to come!

Furthermore, compatible couples are able to rely on each other when things get tough. Whether it’s a problem at work, a family emergency, or simply a bad day, being able to lean on your partner for support is crucial. And of course, being there for them when they need you is just as important.

I wish you loads of love and compatibility in your relationships.

““There is no difficulty that enough love will not conquer: no disease that love will not heal: no door that enough love will not open… It makes no difference how deep set the trouble: how hopeless the outlook: how muddled the tangle: how great the mistake. A sufficient realization of love will dissolve it all.” — Emmet Fox

