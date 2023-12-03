7 Newborn Tips Everyone Should Know

By Martha A. Lavallie

In the delicate early days of a newborn’s life, every touch, gesture, and action can have profound implications.

Whether you’re a new parent, a doting grandparent, or a friend eager to offer a helping hand, understanding the nuances of newborn care is paramount.

Dive into these seven essential tips that everyone should know, ensuring the well-being of the newest addition to the family.

1. Don’t Kiss The Baby

It is crucial to refrain from kissing newborns, despite the natural inclination for affection. Newborns have developing immune systems that make them more vulnerable to infections.

Kissing a baby can potentially expose them to germs and viruses, particularly if the person kissing the baby is unwell. By prioritizing the protection of newborns and being mindful of potential risks, we can help safeguard their health and well-being.

2. Avoid Giving Water to a Fully Breastfed Baby Before 6 Months

Breast milk is a complete source of nutrition and hydration for a newborn up to six months of age. Introducing water to a fully breastfed baby before this age can disrupt their feeding patterns and potentially lead to water intoxication.

It is crucial to consult with healthcare professionals to ensure that a baby’s hydration needs are adequately met through proper breastfeeding. Prioritizing the guidance of healthcare experts helps ensure newborns’ optimal health and well-being during this crucial stage of development.

3. Don’t Give Too Much Water to a Formula-Fed Baby

Formula-fed babies receive appropriate hydration through their formula, and it is essential to refrain from giving them excessive water. Providing additional water to formula-fed infants can dilute the essential nutrients in their formula and disrupt their nutrition balance. This is because babies get all their hydration from breast milk or formula, especially during the early months.

Don’t like ads? Become a supporter and enjoy The Good Men Project ad free

In fact, children under a year old don’t need water like adults do, and it can be dangerous for them.

A baby should drink only breast milk or formula until they’re six months old. It has all the hydration and nutrition they need in the early months. Even when you start giving them purees or table food at around 6 months of age, breast milk and formula are still more important than water. However, between 6 and 12 months of age, while breast milk or formula remains a priority, you can introduce water, offering 2-3 ounces at a time. At this age, 4-8 ounces a day of water is sufficient.

Exceeding this amount may lead to water intoxication, which can cause an imbalance in sodium levels, potentially leading to seizures, brain damage, coma, or even death.

Before using water to mix baby formula or offering a baby water for the first time, it’s advisable to test your tap water. While tap water may have fluoride beneficial for preventing tooth decay, it could also contain unsafe levels of lead for babies. If you use tap water to mix formula, it’s recommended to mix only one bottle at a time and not in bulk. Boiled water used for mixing should be refrigerated within an hour and discarded if not used within 24 hours. It’s also crucial to allow the water to cool completely before mixing the formula to prevent burns.

Using the formula manufacturer’s instructions ensures that the baby receives the right amount of nutrients and hydration. Over-mixing can lead to constipation or dehydration, while under-mixing may result in malnutrition or water intoxication.

Following the instructions provided by healthcare professionals or the formula manufacturer is crucial to ensure formula-fed babies’ proper well-being and development. By prioritizing balanced hydration, caregivers can support the optimal growth and health of their little ones.

4. Don’t Give A Bath Before The Umbilical Cord Falls Off

It is essential to refrain from giving a bath to a newborn before the umbilical cord stump naturally falls off.

The umbilical cord stump is a delicate area that requires proper care and hygiene to prevent infection.

Adhering to proper umbilical cord care ensures a healthy transition for the newborn during this critical stage of development.

5. Don’t Give Solid Foods Before 6 Months

The World Health Organization (WHO) and other leading health authorities, including UNICEF, strongly advocate for the initiation of breastfeeding within the first hour of birth. They recommend exclusive breastfeeding or formula feeding for the first six months of a baby’s life, emphasizing that no other foods or liquids, including water, should be provided during this period. This approach ensures that infants receive all the essential nutrients and hydration they need for optimal growth and development.

Introducing solid foods too early can strain their immature digestive system and increase the risk of allergies or other complications. Waiting until six months ensures the baby’s body is developmentally ready for new food experiences. From the age of 6 months, children should begin eating safe and adequate complementary foods. However, breastfeeding should continue alongside the introduction of these foods and can be extended up to two years of age or even beyond.

It’s also important to note that infants should be breastfed on demand, meaning as often as the child wants, both day and night. The use of bottles, teats, or pacifiers is discouraged during this period as they can interfere with the natural breastfeeding process.

By adhering to these guidelines and recommendations, caregivers can ensure that their babies receive the best possible nutrition, laying a strong foundation for their future health and well-being.

6. Avoid Feeding Cow’s Milk Before the Age Of One

Cow’s milk is unsuitable for newborns as their digestive system is not fully developed to handle it effectively. Early introduction of whole cow’s milk may lead to iron deficiency anemia due to its association with occult blood loss from the gastrointestinal tract. This blood loss is believed to be caused by a heat-labile protein such as bovine albumin present in whole cow’s milk.

Moreover, the iron levels in both breast milk and whole cow’s milk are low, but the iron in breast milk is highly bioavailable, making it more effective for absorption. In contrast, bovine milk proteins inhibit iron absorption, leading to a higher risk of iron deficiency when infants are fed whole cow’s milk instead of iron-fortified formula.

Also, early exposure to cow’s milk proteins increases the risk of developing allergies to these proteins. As the infant’s intestinal epithelium matures, it becomes less permeable to macromolecules, reducing the tendency for allergic reactions. However, introducing cow’s milk proteins too early can lead to increased allergic reactions.

Don’t like ads? Become a supporter and enjoy The Good Men Project ad free

There’s also a potential association between early exposure to cow’s milk proteins and the risk for type 1 diabetes mellitus. Some studies have reported that exposure to cow’s milk proteins can elicit antibody formation to insulin in certain children, potentially leading to the development of diabetes mellitus. Therefore, in families with a strong history of insulin-dependent diabetes mellitus, it’s recommended to avoid commercially available cow’s milk and products containing intact cow’s milk proteins during the first year of life.

Breast milk or formula provides essential nutrients that are necessary for a baby’s growth and development. Waiting until the age of one allows a baby’s digestive system to mature, reducing the risk of digestive issues and allergies. The optimal food in infancy is human breast milk.

If human milk is not available, it is preferred that iron-fortified formulas, rather than whole cow’s milk, be used during the first year of life.

7. Avoid Stimulating Babies’ Bowel Movements

It is crucial to respect a baby’s natural bowel movements and refrain from attempting to stimulate them by inserting objects. Such practices can pose risks of harm, injury, or discomfort to the baby. During the first three months of life, breastfed infants have varying bowel movement patterns; some might have a movement after each feeding, while others might only have one per week. However, it’s noteworthy that infants who breastfeed are rarely constipated.

On the other hand, formula-fed infants’ bowel movement frequency can depend on the type of formula given. For instance, some soy- and cow’s milk-based formulas can result in harder bowel movements.

It’s essential to understand that an infant’s apparent straining during a bowel movement, which might cause their face to temporarily turn red, is usually due to their inability to coordinate muscle movements when having a bowel movement. This doesn’t necessarily indicate constipation, especially if they pass a soft bowel movement shortly after straining.

If there are concerns or questions regarding a baby’s bowel movements, it’s always best to seek medical advice from a healthcare professional. Observing the baby’s natural bowel rhythm and allowing nature to take its course is the most advisable approach.

Expert Opinions & Comments

The video’s guidelines have resonated with concerned parents, who have left comments highlighting the importance of following these recommendations.

One parent emphasizes the need to protect the baby from illness, stating,

“Don’t let anyone near the baby if they’re ill.”

Another commenter points out a specific concern about kissing the baby, explaining,

“The kiss is mostly because some people have cold sores (not active), and it could become a life or death situation to them if they get infected.”

A parent shares advice received from their midwife, stating,

Don’t like ads? Become a supporter and enjoy The Good Men Project ad free

“My midwife said to me that it is OK to bathe the baby after it is born but not to use soap until he/she is 7 weeks old, just lukewarm water.”

10 Signs You Might Not Be Ready to Become a Parent

Becoming a parent is a life-altering decision that requires careful thought and consideration. It’s not just about bringing a new life into the world, but also about nurturing, guiding, and providing for that life. However, not everyone is ready for this monumental task.

“No, You Can’t Hold My Baby” Parents Refusing Other People to Hold Their Newborn

Photo Credit: Shutterstock.

Babies are one of life’s precious miracles. So, when a baby is born in the family, other members would want an opportunity to hold the baby. But, for one couple, letting other people hold their baby is causing some misunderstandings.

Sources

Photo Credit: DepositPhotos.

webmd.com/parenting/baby/what-you-need-to-know-water-infants who.int/health-topics/breastfeeding#tab=tab_2 ncbi.nlm.nih.gov/pmc/articles/PMC2791650/ https://www.uptodate.com/contents/constipation-in-infants-and-children-beyond-the-basics/print

—

This article was produced and syndicated by Viral Chatter.

***

Join The Good Men Project as a Premium Member today. All Premium Members get to view The Good Men Project with NO ADS. A $50 annual membership gives you an all access pass. You can be a part of every call, group, class and community.

A $25 annual membership gives you access to one class, one Social Interest group and our online communities.

A $12 annual membership gives you access to our Friday calls with the publisher, our online community. Register New Account Log in if you wish to renew an existing subscription. Username Email First Name Last Name Password Password Again Choose your subscription level Yearly - $50.00 - 1 Year

Monthly - $6.99 - 1 Month Credit / Debit Card PayPal Choose Your Payment Method Auto Renew Subscribe to The Good Men Project Daily Newsletter our Terms of Service which can be found here.



Need more info? A complete list of benefits is here.

—

Photo credit: iStock.com