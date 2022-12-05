7 Signs He/She/They Doesn’t Deserve You

There’s no doubt that when you meet the right person, you just know it. They make your heart race, and you can’t help but smile whenever you’re around them.

However, what about the people who are wrong for us? How can we tell if someone isn’t good for us? This blog post will discuss seven signs that he’s not for you.

“Every day thousands of breakups occur. The reason behind them is simple. One of them is not a real lover of other.” — Johann Livens

1. Childish Behavior

Relationships are hard. They take a lot of work, sacrifice, and time to maintain. It’s essential to be with someone willing to put in the effort to make things work.

One sign that he’s not the one for you is if he acts childish. This could mean anything from sulking when he doesn’t get his way to being irresponsible with money to refusing to communicate about problems.

A relationship is a partnership, and you should feel like an equal. If he can’t handle adulting, then he’s not ready for a serious relationship. Move on and find someone who is prepared to grow up with you.

2. Undivided Attention

It can be hard to find a moment of peace in a world where we are constantly bombarded with distractions. However, when you are in a relationship, it is crucial to be able to focus on your partner.

If your partner is constantly checking their phone, scrolling through social media, or otherwise paying attention to anything other than you, it may be a sign that they are not fully invested in the relationship.

Furthermore, if you find yourself constantly being the one who has to initiate conversation or bring up interesting topics, it may be an indication that your partner is not truly engaged with you.

While there will always be outside forces competing for our attention, it is vital to make sure that we are giving our relationships the time and energy they deserve. Otherwise, we risk ending up in a situation where we feel alone even when we are with someone else.

3. Intense Compromise

You’re always going to have to compromise in relationships. There will always be things that you’re interested in that your partner isn’t, and vice versa.

However, if you find yourself constantly compromising your own happiness and interests for your partner, it may be a sign that the relationship isn’t right for you.

It’s important to be able to pursue your own hobbies and goals, and if your partner is constantly putting their own interests above yours, it can create a feeling of resentment. If you’re constantly having to put your plans on hold or giving up important things, it may be time to move on.

4. Uncertainty About The Future

Being unsure about your relationship with someone may signal that he’s not the right person for you. It’s normal to have some uncertainty at the beginning of a relationship, but if you constantly question whether you’ll be together in the future, it may be time to move on.

If your partner is unwilling to talk about the future or make plans with you, it’s a bad sign. It could mean he’s not ready for a serious commitment or doesn’t see you as part of his long-term plans.

Either way, it’s essential to be with someone who is on the same page as you are when it comes to the future. Otherwise, you’ll just end up getting hurt.

5. One-Sided Relationship

A healthy relationship is equal parts give and take, but if you feel like you’re the only one doing the work, it’s not sustainable. One-sided relationships can leave you feeling drained, unsupported, and unappreciated. If your partner isn’t interested in your life, hobbies, or ambitions, it’s a sign they’re not invested in the relationship.

In a healthy relationship, both partners should be equally enthusiastic about spending time together and supporting each other’s dreams. If you don’t feel like your partner is on your team, it’s time to reevaluate things.

6. Lots of Talk, Little Action

One key sign that he’s not the one for you is if he talks a big game but doesn’t follow through on his promises. This could manifest itself in several ways. Maybe he says he’ll call you but never does, or perhaps he cancels plans at the last minute. He might also make grandiose promises but never follow through.

For example, he might say he will take you on a romantic weekend getaway but never book the tickets. If your guy is all talk and no action, it’s a sign that he’s not fully committed to the relationship.

7. Intuition

In any relationship, it’s essential to ensure that you’re on the same page regarding your relationship goals. If you’re looking for something long-term and they’re only interested in something casual, then it’s unlikely that the relationship will be able to go the distance.

Ultimately, your gut instinct is usually the best guide when it comes to deciding whether or not someone is suitable for you. If something feels off, then it probably is. Trust your intuition and go with your gut — it’ll usually lead you in the right direction.

“Fake loving people don’t surprise me anymore, loyal lovers do.” — Steve Maraboli

The Bottom Line

One of the most important things to look for in a potential partner is whether or not you feel a strong connection with them. After all, a relationship is built on trust, communication, and intimacy — all of which come from a place of feeling comfortable and safe with someone.

If you don’t feel like you can be yourself around your partner, or if you don’t trust them implicitly, then it’s likely that the relationship isn’t right for you.

