7 Signs You’re Dating a Taker

Dating can be a tricky process. It’s hard to know who is genuinely interested in getting to know you and who is just looking for a casual fling. If you’re dating someone and they seem too good to be true, there’s a good chance that they might be a taker.

Takers are people who are always looking out for themselves and their own interests, and they often use others to get what they want. If you’re not careful, you could end up being taken advantage of by someone who is only interested in using you.

In this blog post, we will discuss seven signs that you’re dating a taker, as well as how to protect yourself from them.

“There are those who give a penny and demand a bill; and walk with you an inch but claim a mile from you.”

― Dr. Lucas D. Shallua

1. Takers always want to be the center of attention.

They always want to be the center of attention and will do whatever it takes to make sure that they are. They might try to monopolize conversations, always need to be correct, or constantly seek validation from others. If you find yourself always being drawn into their orbit, it might be time to step back and reassess the situation.

In addition, takers are always trying to impress others by bragging about their accomplishments or possessions. They might show off their new car, talk about how much money they make, or drop names of famous people they know. If you’re dating someone who is constantly name-dropping or bragging, it’s a good sign that they’re a taker.

2. Takers never want to reciprocate when you do something nice for them.

One-sided relationships are never healthy, and takers are always looking to take without giving anything in return. If you do something nice for them, they might not even bother to say thank you. Or, they might try to downplay your gesture by saying that it was no big deal.

Moreover, takers are also constantly trying to get something from you, whether it’s money, favors, or attention. They might continuously ask you for loans or gifts, but they never seem to be around when you need help. If you’re dating someone who is always asking for things but never gives anything in return, it’s a red flag that they’re a taker.

3. Takers never miss an opportunity to put you down.

One of the most frustrating things about dating a taker is that they are always putting you down, either directly or indirectly. They might make snide comments about your appearance, intelligence, or accomplishments.

Or, they might try to make you feel bad by comparing you to other people. If you’re dating someone who is always trying to make you feel inferior, it’s time to move on. Furthermore, takers are also experts at manipulation and can be very persuasive.

They might try to convince you to do something that you don’t want to do, or they might gaslight you into doubting your own perceptions. If you find yourself being manipulated or controlled by your partner, it’s a sign that they’re a taker.

4. Takers are never happy with what they have.

No matter what they have, it’s never enough for a taker. They’re always looking for more and more, and they’ll stop at nothing to get it. If you’re dating someone who is always chasing after the next best thing, be careful.

Takers might not be satisfied with anything less than perfection, and that includes you. In addition, takers are also very materialistic and place a lot of importance on appearances.

They might judge you based on your clothes, car, or house. Or, they might try to buy your love with expensive gifts. If your partner is always trying to impress you with their possessions, it’s a sign that they’re a taker.

5. Takers are always looking for a way to take advantage of you.

Perhaps the enormous red flag when it comes to takers is that they are always looking for a way to take advantage of you.

Takers might try to use your emotions against you, or they might promise things that they never intend to deliver. If you feel like you’re being taken advantage of by your partner, it’s time to end the relationship.

Not only this, takers almost never care about what you have to say. They’re always too busy talking about themselves and their own problems. If your partner never listens to you or shows any interest in what you have to say, it’s a sign that they’re a taker.

6. Takers always have excuses for not helping you.

If you’re dating a taker, they will always have an excuse for not helping you with your problems. They might say that they’re too busy, or they might claim that they don’t know how to help. But the truth is, they don’t want to help because it’s not in their nature.

Takers are also very selfish and only care about themselves. If your partner is always putting their own needs above yours, it’s perhaps time to end the relationship.

You deserve better than to be with someone who only cares about themselves. Find someone who will love and support you instead of taking advantage of you.

7. Takers never take any blame for their actions.

Takers are never willing to take any blame for their actions. They always try to shift the blame onto someone else, whether it’s you or someone else they know. If your partner is always trying to avoid responsibility, it’s a sign that they’re a taker.

In addition, takers also have a history of cheating and being unfaithful in relationships. If you’re dating someone who has a track record of being disloyal, it’s probably not worth your time.

“The world has takers and givers, the moment you decide to be a taker you will always be in want, scarcity and on downward spiral. Givers are always watered and never wither even in the dry season.”

― Dr. Lucas D. Shallua

The Bottom Line

In conclusion, if you’re dating someone who displays any of these signs, it’s essential to be aware of the danger involved and protect yourself from them as much as possible. It’s never healthy to be in a one-sided relationship, so make sure that you’re not unwittingly dating a taker.

If you’re seeing these signs in your current relationship, it might be time to consider ending things before it gets too complicated. Takers can be very damaging to your mental health and wellbeing, so it’s best to steer clear of them altogether.

