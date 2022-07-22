7 Signs You’re His Dream Girl

Doyou have a feeling that he might be falling for you? If you’re not sure, here are seven signs that he’s definitely fallen for you completely, he might even not realize it.

Keep in mind that not everyone expresses their feelings in the same way, so some of these signs may not apply to him specifically. But if most of these signs are accurate for your relationship, he’s likely head-over-heels in love with you!

“Never fall in love with someone that won’t fight for you because when the real battles begin they won’t pull your heart to safety, but they will their own.” ― Shannon L. Alder

7. Great Availability

This is a lovely gesture that shows how much he loves you. If he’s always available when you need him, whether you need a shoulder to cry on or just want to vent about your day, it’s a good sign that he cares about you and is there for you. He knows that you need him and wants to be there for you, even if it means putting his own life on hold.

So, if your man is always available and happy to help out, it’s likely that he’s fallen for you! If he wasn’t interested in you, he would probably be busy with his own life and wouldn’t make such an effort to be there for you. It’s one of the clearest-cut signs that he’s head over heels in love with you.

In contrast, a man who’s not interested in you will probably be less available and may even cancel plans at the last minute or not bother to show up. If he’s not interested, he won’t go out of his way to make time for you. So, if he’s always there when you need him, it’s a good sign that he loves you!

6. Talks About Marriage & Kids

Another sign that he’s definitely fallen for you is if he starts talking about marriage and kids. This may seem like a big step, but it’s actually a pretty clear indicator that he’s serious about you and sees a future with you. He wouldn’t bother bringing up such topics if he didn’t see a future with you.

On the other hand, if he brings up these topics often, he thinks about a future with you and sees you as a potential wife and mother of his children. This is a massive sign that he’s in love with you and wants to spend the rest of his life with you!

In addition, if he’s already talking about marriage and kids, he’s likely ready to take the next step in your relationship. He may even be waiting for you to say yes before he proposes, so if you’re not ready yet, let him know.

5. Buys You Gifts & Spoils You

He may buy you gifts and pamper you if he’s head-over-heels in love with you. This is a common way for men to show their love, so if he’s constantly buying you things or taking you on nice dates, he probably doesn’t care about sharing his feelings for you.

Of course, every guy is different, and some may not express their feelings through gifts and spoils. But if your man goes out of his way to ensure you’re happy and comfortable, it’s a good sign that he cares about you and wants to make you happy. This is definitely one of the signs that he’s fallen for you.

In comparison, a man who’s not interested in you is unlikely to bother with buying you gifts or taking you on particular dates. If he’s not interested, he probably won’t care about making sure you’re happy and comfortable.

4. You’re His Number 1 Priority

If you’re his number one priority, it’s a clear sign that he’s fallen for you. This means that he cares about you more than anything else in his life and is always willing to make time for you. He knows that your relationship is the most important thing to him, and he’ll do anything to make sure it succeeds.

A man who’s not interested in you will probably view you as an option rather than a priority. If he’s not interested, he’ll probably be more focused on his career, hobbies, or friends and family. So, if you’re always his first choice, it’s a good sign that he loves you.

In addition, if he puts your needs before his own, it’s another clear sign that he’s fallen for you. He knows your happiness is more important to him than his own, and he’ll do whatever it takes to ensure you’re happy. This is a really sweet gesture that shows how much he loves you.

3. Compliments & More Compliments

If he’s constantly complimenting you, it’s a good sign that he’s fallen for you. Men aren’t usually known for being very verbal regarding their feelings, but they will often express their love through compliments. So, if he takes the time to tell you how beautiful or amazing you are, it means that he’s really fallen for you.

On the contrary, a man who’s not interested in you is unlikely to bother with giving you compliments. If he doesn’t care about you, he probably won’t take the time to tell you how great you look or how much he appreciates you. So, if he goes out of his way to compliment you, it means that he cares about you and wants to make you feel good.

Additionally, if he compliments your intelligence or personality, it’s a clear sign that he’s attracted to your mind as well as your body. He sees you as a complete package and loves everything about you, inside and out. This is one of the best compliments you can receive from a man, and it shows that he’s totally fallen for you.

2. He Wants to Meet Your Family & Vice-Versa

If he’s keen to meet your family and introduce you to his, it’s a good sign that he’s interested in taking your relationship to the next level. He knows that meeting each other’s families is a big step in a relationship, and he wants to ensure you’re both on the same page.

Moreover, if he talks about introducing you to his parents or siblings, he sees you as a permanent fixture in his life. He wants them to meet the most important person in his life, and he views you as part of his future. So, if he introduces you to his family, it’s definitely one of the signs that he’s fallen for you.

However, if he doesn’t, it might be possible for it to be vice-versa. For instance, instead of him wanting you to meet his parents, he may want to meet your family. If he expresses an interest in meeting your parents, it’s a good sign that he sees you as being part of his future. So, if he asks to meet your family, it’s definitely one of the signs that he’s fallen for you.

1. He Could Die For You

If he’s willing to do anything for you, it’s a clear sign that he loves you. He knows that your happiness is more important to him than his own. In addition, he’ll do whatever it takes to ensure you don’t feel any anxiety or fear. This is a wonderful gesture that demonstrates how much he cares for you.

Another way to put it is how he may act totally selfless in your relationship. For example, he may do something like take the blame for something even if it wasn’t his fault, just to make sure you don’t get in trouble. This selfless act shows how much he loves you and is willing to sacrifice his own happiness for yours.

Additionally, if he’s always there for you when you need him, it’s another sign that he cares deeply for you. He knows that you can rely on him no matter what, and he wants to be the one you turn to when you’re feeling low.

The Bottom Line

Wehope this article helped clarify the question: “how to tell if he’s falling for you?” If a guy exhibits several of these signs, then there’s a good chance he’s head over heels in love with you.

On the other hand, if he’s not showing any of these signs, then it’s possible he’s not as invested in the relationship as you are. However, every guy is different, and only he knows how he truly feels about you. If you’re unsure about his feelings, perhaps the best thing to do is talk to him directly.

“Continue to share your heart with people even if it has been broken.” — Amy Poehler

