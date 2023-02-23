As women, we are often expected to juggle multiple responsibilities and roles, from being a loving partner and attentive parent to a successful career person and supportive friend.

With so much love and care pouring out of us, it’s easy to forget to reserve anything for ourselves. The real truth is, you shouldn’t be an afterthought when it comes to who gets the best of your love!

You should, of course!

If this sounds off-putting to you, you’re the one I had in mind when I wrote this piece. I wrote this piece to remind women of the top 7 things self-loving women don’t do.

1. Play the Comparison Game

Self-loving women understand their uniqueness. We know we are a one-of-a-kind creation, which means comparing ourselves to others is pointless. Self-loving women are not afraid to show up in the world in the fullness of who we are — so we do just that!

2. Stay in Relationships Beyond the Expiration Date

Self-loving women know when to leave a relationship that’s no longer mutually beneficial. This is the standard for a romantic relationship, business relationship, friendship, or any other kind of relationship where you are expected to give more than you receive, where you can’t fully voice and express yourself, and where you’re not valued. Self-loving women know when our time in the relationship has expired and we do what Nina Simone told us to do — “We walk away from the table when love is no longer being served.”

3. Speak Negatively to Yourself

Self-loving women understand that we’re not perfect and mistakes will be made. But what we won’t do when we make mistakes is talk negatively to and about ourselves. Self-loving women learn from mistakes and move on because it’s a waste of our valuable time to be harsh on ourselves for doing what all humans do — make mistakes!

Don’t like ads? Become a supporter and enjoy The Good Men Project ad free

4. Seek Approval About the Moves We Make

Self-loving women don’t take a survey from everyone about the moves we make in our lives. We know we will get a ton of opinions and prospects when we do — so we don’t! We have a consulting team that consists of ourselves and our spiritual authority. Once we get the green light from our inner core consulting team, it’s a wrap — the decision is made, we move full speed ahead, and no other input is needed!

5. Prioritize Ourselves at the Bottom of the List in Our Own Lives

Self-loving women are not crumb snatchers. We don’t take what’s left over for ourselves after we’ve fed everyone else! Self-loving women understand that prioritizing our needs and wants is self-care that not only benefits us but benefits those we love and care for. Self-loving women make themselves a priority in their lives because we simply can’t survive and thrive on crumbs.

6. Quit On Ourselves

Self-loving women never quit on their hopes, dreams, goals, desires, or purpose — even when faced with adversity. When it comes to the desires of our hearts, we find a way. We don’t allow closed doors and rejection to keep us locked out of what we want most. When self-loving women are faced with rejection, it hurts and we may need to give ourselves a moment to cry, but what we also do is get back on the horse and find another way forward! When it comes to our hopes and dreams, self-loving women never quit!

7. Listen to the Voice of Fear

“Take the risk,” is the mantra for self-loving women. We bet on ourselves and we don’t allow fear to stop us from taking necessary leaps forward. We’ve learned to let fear ride with us because fear will show up whenever we attempt anything meaningful. We let fear ride, but we never let it drive — and if fear gets too noisy, we put fear in the trunk! But we never do is allow her to convince us not to take risks and bet on ourselves.

Final Thoughts

In conclusion, if any of the above is not on your list of things to never do, add them! It’s time to let go of what doesn’t serve us. Self-loving women must focus on making this one life we get the best it can be. We do this by focusing on our own journey, prioritizing self-care, and fearlessly pursuing our dreams and goals.

I also wrote about a few other lists for women that are pretty amazing! Check them out below!

—

This post was previously published on medium.com.

***