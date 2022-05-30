Things aren’t the same between you and your partner. The love you shared has faded away. You refuse to admit that it’s been bad for a long time.

It’s hard to face the truth. You’ve endured a lot of abuse and unhappiness. And you can’t keep pretending things are fine anymore.

Here are 7 undeniable signs it’s time to end your relationship.

#1 You walk on eggshells every day

You are afraid to say what you really mean in your relationship. You two do not communicate well.

You know that if you say anything wrong, your partner will react. They might explode, give you the silent treatment, or hurt you.

Your life has come down to tiptoeing around your partner’s moods. Some of you might live in fear every day. You run around trying to make sure everything is perfect. You’re terrified of making them angry.

You are living in fear. That’s no way to live. If you are a victim of extreme verbal or physical abuse, get help and get out.

Life with the one you love should be a place where you feel safe to express yourself. It should be harmonious and loving.

Walking on eggshells is no way to live.

#2 You feel unsupported and unloved

You can’t remember the last time your partner did something loving. They never give you compliments. They never take you out, and they never help you with chores or projects.

You are like two strangers living in a home.

When you landed that huge promotion at work, your partner ignored it. They’ve never supported your dreams and goals.

Your partner never picks you flowers or buys tickets for the football games you love. Basically, they don’t seem to care about you at all.

Your partner should be your greatest supporter. You’re wondering why you settled for a life like this.

#3 Every time you try to do something you want, they thwart you

When you are with a partner that thwarts you, it’s like a living hell.

Every time you try to do anything that would make you happy, enrich your life, and help you grow, they stop you.

It’s like they don’t want you to be happy.

If your greatest desire is to have children with them, they refuse. If you want to get a college degree, they mock you and say degrees are worthless.

If you want to write stories or create art, they mock you. They say your writing will never pay the bills.

They defeat you before you even start. They’re a bucket of water dumping on your life flame.

Being open to receiving emotional support is important in a relationship.

One woman was furious with her husband for years because he didn’t take her to see her dying mother. She could never forgive him for that.

This one small act of kindness on his part would have avoided so much resentment in their marriage. Yet, he didn’t care enough about her to do it.

Your partner should be your greatest supporter.

#4 There’s no sex or romance

Unless you mutually agree that you don’t want sex or romance, it’s not okay for a partner to withhold physical love and affection for their partner.

If there’s no spark and passion in your relationship, you might as well be living with a platonic friend.

When one person has needs, and the other partner refuses to give to them, it’s hurtful. It causes partners to feel confused and rejected. They may become resentful.

There’s nothing sadder than the partner who never gets held and loved. It’s heartbreaking when someone spends their lives wishing they’d get flowers or romantic words from the one who’s supposed to love them, and it never happens.

They start looking at other couples wishing they had that kind of love.

#5 You’re growing in separate directions

When you first became a couple, you wanted similar things. Then life happens.

One of you starts to grow as a person. You want better things for yourself.

You want to travel the world. Your partner is content to stay at home watering the garden. You dream of NYC and Paris and want to make your dreams reality.

Your partner refuses.

You want to move up in the world and buy a home. Your partner is content to live in a small apartment.

You start to love yourself after years of low self-esteem. You are working on yourself, and won’t take abuse from your partner anymore.

They don’t like it. They wanted to keep you under their rule. They don’t want you to challenge them or get smarter than they are.

You are both growing in different directions and have nothing more in common. Research shows that if you wait too long to get help with this problem in your relationship, it may be too late to fix it.

#6 You are only together for the children

I can’t count how many times people have admitted they’re only staying with their husband or wife because of the children.

They think if they keep pretending to love each other, it will be better for the children. It won’t be as traumatic if they break up after the kids move out.

Staying together when you clearly don’t get along only models bad behavior.

Your children aren’t stupid. They can see you’re having problems. They can pick up on your tension and mutual dislike.

#7 They have no respect for you

There’s nothing worse than having a partner that doesn’t respect you.

If your partner is calling you a bitch, or other offensive names, they have no respect for you.

If they’re cheating on you, they have no respect. They’ve broken the trust in your relationship, and that’s not okay.

If they mock you when alone or in front of friends, they have no respect. Deliberately making someone feel bad is not loving.

If they’re hurting you, abusing you, or giving you constant silent treatment, they have no respect for you.

If they only think of you as their cook, or housekeeper or only want your money, they have no respect. They’re using you.

It’s time to ask yourself why you’re allowing someone to treat you so badly. There’s no love in a relationship where someone has no respect for you.

In conclusion

“It’s better to be alone, than to wish you were.”- Ann Landers

These are the 7 undeniable signs that it’s time to end your relationship. Because as Ann Landers once said — “It’s better to be alone than to wish you were.”

This post was previously published on medium.com.

